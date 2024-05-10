By decision of the Board of AB “KN Energies”, legal entity code 110648893, registered office address Burių st. 19, Klaipėda (hereinafter – the Company) on 10th May, 2024, selection of candidates for CEO of the Company is announced.

The selection shall be performed according to the Description of selection for chief executive officer. After the selection procedures are performed, the CEO shall be elected by the Board of the Company.

The notice regarding the selection of candidate for CEO and documents of the selection are announced on the Company’s internet site https://www.kn.lt/en/news/news/selection-of-candidates-for-ceo-of-ab-kn-energies-is-announced/8131 .

Simona Kutelienė, Head of HR and Business Support, tel. +370 46 391 772