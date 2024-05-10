SoundThinking to Present at the 19th Annual Needham Technology, Media, & Consumer Conference on May 15, 2024

FREMONT, Calif., May 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SoundThinking, Inc. (Nasdaq: SSTI) (formerly ShotSpotter, Inc.), a leading public safety technology company, will be presenting at the 19th Annual Needham Technology, Media, & Consumer Conference being held at the Westin Grand Central Hotel in New York City on Wednesday, May 15, 2024.

SoundThinking's Chief Financial Officer, Alan Stewart, will be presenting at 8:45 a.m. Eastern Time. In addition to the public presentation, Stewart will be holding one-on-one meetings with institutional investors throughout the day. The company's presentation will be webcast live and available for replay here.

For additional information or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with management, please contact your Needham representative or SoundThinking’s investor relations team at SSTI@gateway-grp.com.

About SoundThinking

SoundThinking, Inc. (Nasdaq: SSTI) is a leading public safety technology company that delivers AI- and data-driven solutions for law enforcement, civic leadership, and security professionals. SoundThinking is trusted by more than 250 customers and 2,000 agencies to drive more efficient, effective, and equitable public safety outcomes. Our SafetySmart™ platform includes ShotSpotter®, the leading acoustic gunshot detection system; CrimeTracer™, the foremost law enforcement search engine; CaseBuilder™, a one-stop investigation management system; ResourceRouter™, software that directs patrol and community anti-violence resources to help maximize their impact; and SafePointe®, a next-generation concealed weapons detection system. SoundThinking has been designated a Great Place to Work® Company.

Company Contact:

Alan Stewart, CFO

SoundThinking, Inc.

+1 (510) 794-3100

astewart@soundthinking.com

Investor Relations Contacts:

Matt Glover and Greg Bradbury

Gateway Group, Inc.

+1 (949) 574-3860

SSTI@gateway-grp.com