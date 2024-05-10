Remitly Announces May 2024 Investor Conference Participation

SEATTLE, May 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Remitly Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: RELY) (“Remitly”), a trusted provider of digital financial services that transcend borders, today announced that its management team will present at the following investor conferences:



Barclays 14th Annual Emerging Payments and FinTech Forum

Date: Thursday, May 16, 2024

Time: 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time / 5:00 a.m. Pacific Time

J.P. Morgan 52nd Annual Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference

Date: Monday, May 20, 2024

Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time / 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time

The presentations will be webcast live from Remitly’s investor relations website at https://ir.remitly.com/ . After the presentation, a replay of the events will be available on the investor relations website.

About Remitly

Remitly is a trusted provider of digital financial services that transcend borders. With a global footprint spanning more than 170 countries, Remitly’s digitally native, cross-border payments app delights customers with a fast, reliable, and transparent money movement experience. Building on its strong foundation, Remitly is expanding its suite of products to further its vision and transform lives around the world.

Investor Relations Contact:

Stephen Shulstein

Vice President of Investor Relations

stephens@remitly.com

Press Contact:

Kendall Sadler

kendall@remitly.com

