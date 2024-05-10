DIRTT Announces Results of Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders

CALGARY, Alberta, May 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (“DIRTT” or the “Company”, “we”, “our”, “us” or “ours”) (TSX: DRT; OTC: DRTTF), a leader in industrialized construction, today announced the results of its annual and special meeting of shareholders held on May 9, 2024.



The detailed results of the vote on the election of directors are as follows:

Votes for Votes withheld Nominee Number Percent Number Percent Douglas Edwards 143,212,639 99.86 197,858 0.14 Aron English 142,677,466 99.49 733,031 0.51 Shaun Noll 142,627,813 99.45 782,684 0.55 Shalima Pannikode 143,299,351 99.92 111,146 0.08 Scott Robinson 143,275,795 99.91 134,702 0.09 Scott Ryan 143,276,289 99.91 134,208 0.09 Kenneth Sanders 142,438,417 99.32 972,080 0.68 Benjamin Urban 143,064,365 99.76 346,132 0.24

All other matters voted on by shareholders were also approved. Final voting results will be filed on SEDAR (www.sedarplus.com) and EDGAR (www.sec.gov).

