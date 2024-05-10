DIRTT Announces Results of Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders

| Source: DIRTT Environmental Solutions DIRTT Environmental Solutions

CALGARY, Alberta, May 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (“DIRTT” or the “Company”, “we”, “our”, “us” or “ours”) (TSX: DRT; OTC: DRTTF), a leader in industrialized construction, today announced the results of its annual and special meeting of shareholders held on May 9, 2024.

The detailed results of the vote on the election of directors are as follows:

   Votes for  Votes withheld 
Nominee  Number  Percent  Number  Percent 
Douglas Edwards   143,212,639   99.86   197,858   0.14 
Aron English   142,677,466   99.49   733,031   0.51 
Shaun Noll   142,627,813   99.45   782,684   0.55 
Shalima Pannikode   143,299,351   99.92   111,146   0.08 
Scott Robinson   143,275,795   99.91   134,702   0.09 
Scott Ryan   143,276,289   99.91   134,208   0.09 
Kenneth Sanders   142,438,417   99.32   972,080   0.68 
Benjamin Urban   143,064,365   99.76   346,132   0.24 
                  

All other matters voted on by shareholders were also approved. Final voting results will be filed on SEDAR (www.sedarplus.com) and EDGAR (www.sec.gov).

About DIRTT Environmental Solutions

DIRTT is a leader in industrialized construction. DIRTT’s system of physical products and digital tools empowers organizations, together with construction and design leaders, to build high-performing, adaptable, interior environments. Operating in the workplace, healthcare, education, and public sector markets, DIRTT’s system provides total design freedom, and greater certainty in cost, schedule, and outcomes. DIRTT's interior construction solutions are designed to be highly flexible and adaptable, enabling organizations to easily reconfigure their spaces as their needs evolve. Headquartered in Calgary, AB Canada, DIRTT trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol “DRT”.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT ir@dirtt.com 