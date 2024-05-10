CN Pledges $10 Million to Support Natural Disaster Relief Efforts

MONTREAL, May 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, CN (TSX: CNR) (NYSE: CNI) announced a pledge of $10 million (CAD) over ten years to support disaster relief initiatives across North America. This funding underscores CN’s commitment to assisting communities affected by natural disasters and the impacts of climate change.



The frequency and intensity of extreme weather events have dramatically increased over the last decade, impacting communities and placing significant strain on the non-profit organizations that are called to assist communities in the wake of these events.

“Our railroaders have an incredible privilege to travel across North America’s vast landscapes and experience its beauty. It also means they have a unique viewpoint on the devastating effects of climate change and the incredible challenges that communities face as a result of extreme weather events such as floods, wildfires and storms. That is why we are so proud to commit this donation to support disaster relief efforts across North America through the Red Cross and Team Rubicon. By working together, we can build resilience and make sure that people have the support, resources, and supplies they need when disaster strikes.”

- Olivier Chouc, Senior Vice-President and Chief Legal Officer, CN



To help deliver on this $10 million pledge, CN will partner with organizations such as The Red Cross, a humanitarian organization providing relief and support to those in crisis, and Team Rubicon, a veteran-led humanitarian organization built to serve communities facing disasters and crises. This donation will help organizations better prepare for natural disasters and extreme weather events by ensuring they have the resources needed to support the people and communities who need it in times of crisis.

This $10 million donation will help various disaster relief efforts, including emergency response, community rebuilding and infrastructure rehabilitation. By supporting disaster recovery efforts, CN aims to strengthen the resilience of communities across North America.

Our employees live, work and play in these communities and care deeply about their neighbours. Employee donations will be matched by CN.

About CN

CN is a world-class transportation leader and trade enabler. Essential to the economy, to the customers, and to the communities it serves, CN safely transports more than 300 million tons of natural resources, manufactured products, and finished goods throughout North America every year. CN’s network connects Canada’s Eastern and Western coasts with the U.S. South through an 18,800-mile rail network, CN and its affiliates have been contributing to community prosperity and sustainable trade since 1919. CN is committed to programs supporting social responsibility and environmental stewardship.

