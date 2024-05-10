DealFlow Events Announces the 5th Annual Reg A and Crowdfunding Conference on June 20th at the Westchester Country Club, Rye, NY

RYE, N.Y., May 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire — DealFlow Events , a leading conference organizer heralded as a trailblazer in covering cutting-edge concepts across a wide array of business and investment topics since 2003, today announces The 5th Annual Reg A and Crowdfunding Conference (“the conference”) , the world’s largest annual gathering of deal-makers and other online investment platforms that specialize in raising capital through the Regulation A and crowdfunding mechanisms. The event will be held on Thursday, 20th June 2024 at the majestic Westchester Country Club, 99 Biltmore Avenue, Rye, NY.



Following four highly successful previous conferences which provided unmatched educational and networking experiences in Regulation A, the focus of this year’s event is being expanded to include the rapidly evolving crowdfunding landscape. Representatives of companies that are well-versed in the Regulation CF domain will also be in attendance.

Attendees include a diverse group of seasoned finance professionals including brokers, legal and financial advisors, investors, investment bankers, fund managers, hedge funds and private equity experts, deal advisors, marketing consultants, and representatives of online investment platforms. The conference will also be attended by 70+ public and private companies considering or conducting a Reg A or Reg CF transaction.

This one-of-a-kind conference offers the unique opportunity to gain expert insights on the latest marketing strategies, fee structuring, and deal-making, as well as anticipating and adapting to the rapidly changing regulatory environment.

This conference will prove invaluable as 30+ invited speakers share their perspectives on raising capital through Regulation A public offerings, advanced reporting requirements, disclosure rules, accounting considerations, issuance mandates, and leveraging the emerging industry trends to drive successful crowdfunding ventures and maximize business development opportunities.

The information-packed agenda will offer insightful presentations by industry experts including Nathaniel Dodson , Partner, Crowdfunding Lawyers; Woodie Neiss , Co-Founder, Crowdfund Capital Advisors; and Etan Butler , Chairman, Dalmore Group.

“Three-minute Company Pitches” will enable deal discovery and provide attendees with the opportunity to rapidly assess the scope for potential synergies.

Engaging panel discussions that feature a range of renowned industry speakers will explore important themes including “Sowing Seed: When It Makes Sense to List Before Completing a Capital Raise”, “Secrets Revealed: Crowdfunding Success Stories”, “See a Tree Within the Forest: Making Crowdfunding Campaigns Stand Out from the Crowd”, and “Era of Evolution: Types of Crowdfunding, Broker-Dealer Roles and Cross Border Considerations”.

Back-to-back fireside chats on “Stairway to Victory: Using Reg CF to Get to Reg A” and “New Era of Opportunity: Unlocking Hidden Potential for Reg A Crowdfunding” featuring dynamic professionals such as Daniella Godfrey , CEO, SetApart Accountancy Corp and Mark Elenowitz , Managing Director of Digital Offering; and Dr. Mona Jhaveri , Founder/Director of Music Beats Cancer; Brian Christie , President of Crowdfunding Professional Association (CfPA); Andrew Dix , Founder and CEO, Crowdfund Insider; and Mohit Bhansali , Co-Founder of EquiDeFi, respectively, will expound on the expanding universe of investment opportunities, tapping into overlooked funding avenues, evaluating project frameworks, and will delve into new trends across the industry.

Aaron Rafferty, CEO, StandardDAO; Harrison Bert , Director of Fundraising, StartEngine Crowdfunding; and Charles Yeomans , CEO, AtomBean Technologies will participate in a lively Round Table discussion entitled, “Harness the Power of Technology: Choosing the Right Platforms to Market Deals and Process Transactions”.

Attendees can interact directly with invited experts while engaging with professional services providers and strengthening professional relationships during lunch and scheduled networking breaks.

C-suite executives from companies contemplating or conducting a Regulation A transaction, or representatives from private or public companies that are considering the same, are eligible for free registration at the conference until May 1, 2024.

A full list of issuers that registering for the event can be viewed here .

The 5th Annual Reg A and Crowdfunding Conference offers a rare opportunity for attendees to interact and network with a wide spectrum of thought leaders, meet with capital-hungry companies, and connect with interested investors all under one roof. Leading service providers will also be in attendance to share their expertise including Dalmore Group , Crowdfunding Lawyers , EquiDeFi , and MediaShares.

Additional details about the Reg A Conference can be accessed at https://regaconference.com/

