Senvest Capital Inc. Reports Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2024

MONTREAL, May 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Senvest Capital Inc. today reported net income attributable to common shareholders of $52.3 million or $21.17 per share for the three months ended March 31, 2024. This compares to net income attributable to common shareholders of $43.8 million or $17.66 per share for the same period in 2023

Financial statements are available online at Sedar+ www.sedarplus.ca

 CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
 (unaudited)
 (in millions of dollars, except per share amounts)
 For the three months ended
 03/31/2024 03/31/2023
    
Net income attributable to common shareholders$52.3 $43.8
    
Diluted earnings per share attributable to common shareholders$21.17 $17.66
    

