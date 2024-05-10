Constellation Software Inc. Announces Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2024 and Declares Quarterly Dividend

TORONTO, May 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Constellation Software Inc. (TSX:CSU) (“Constellation” or the “Company”) today announced its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2024 and declared a $1.00 per share dividend payable on July 11, 2024 to all common shareholders of record at close of business on June 20, 2024. This dividend has been designated as an eligible dividend for the purposes of the Income Tax Act (Canada). Please note that all dollar amounts referred to in this press release are in U.S. Dollars unless otherwise stated.

The following press release should be read in conjunction with the Company’s Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements for the three months ended March 31, 2024 and the accompanying notes, our Management Discussion and Analysis for the three months ended March 31, 2024 and with our annual Consolidated Financial Statements, prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (“IFRS”) and our annual Management’s Discussion and Analysis for the year ended December 31, 2023, which can be found on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com and on the Company’s website www.csisoftware.com. Additional information about the Company is also available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com.

Q1 2024 Headlines:

  • Revenue increased 23% (4% organic growth, 3% after adjusting for changes in foreign exchange rates) to $2,353 million compared to $1,919 million in Q1 2023.
  • Net income attributable to common shareholders was $105 million for Q1 2024 ($4.95 on a diluted per share basis), compared to net income attributable to common shareholders of $94 million ($4.44 on a diluted per share basis) in Q1 2023.
  • A number of acquisitions were completed for aggregate cash consideration of $223 million (which includes acquired cash).  Deferred payments associated with these acquisitions have an estimated value of $65 million resulting in total consideration of $288 million.
  • Cash flows from operations (“CFO”) were $737 million, an increase of 16%, or $104 million, compared to $632 million for the comparable period in 2023.
  • Free cash flow available to shareholders1 (“FCFA2S”) decreased $7 million to $446 million compared to $453 million for the same period in 2023.

Total revenue for the quarter ended March 31, 2024 was $2,353 million, an increase of 23%, or $434 million, compared to $1,919 million for the comparable period in 2023. The increase is primarily attributable to growth from acquisitions as the Company experienced organic growth of 4% in the quarter, 3% after adjusting for the impact of changes in the valuation of the US dollar against most major currencies in which the Company transacts business. For acquired companies, organic growth is calculated as the difference between actual revenues achieved by each company in the financial period following acquisition compared to the estimated revenues they achieved in the corresponding financial period preceding the date of acquisition by Constellation. Organic growth is not a standardized financial measure and might not be comparable to measures disclosed by other issuers.

The net income attributable to common shareholders of CSI for the quarter ended March 31, 2024 was $105 million compared to $94 million for the same period in 2023. On a per share basis this translated into net income per basic and diluted share of $4.95 in the quarter ended March 31, 2024 compared to $4.44 for the same period in 2023.   There was no change in the number of shares outstanding.

For the quarter ended March 31, 2024, CFO increased $104 million to $737 million compared to $632 million for the same period in 2023 representing an increase of 16%.

For the quarter ended March 31, 2024, FCFA2S decreased $7 million to $446 million compared to $453 million for the same period in 2023 representing a decrease of 2%.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements herein may be “forward looking” statements that involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Constellation or the industry to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties, should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of whether or not such results will be achieved. A number of factors could cause actual results to vary significantly from the results discussed in the forward looking statements. These forward looking statements reflect current assumptions and expectations regarding future events and operating performance and are made as of the date hereof and Constellation assumes no obligation, except as required by law, to update any forward looking statements to reflect new events or circumstances.

Non-IFRS Measures

Free cash flow available to shareholders ‘‘FCFA2S’’ refers to net cash flows from operating activities less interest paid on lease obligations, interest paid on other facilities, credit facility transaction costs, repayments of lease obligations, the IRGA / TSS membership liability revaluation charge, and property and equipment purchased, and includes interest and dividends received, and the proceeds from sale of interest rate caps. The portion of this amount applicable to non-controlling interests is then deducted. We believe that FCFA2S is useful supplemental information as it provides an indication of the uncommitted cash flow that is available to shareholders if we do not make any acquisitions, or investments, and do not repay any debts. While we could use the FCFA2S to pay dividends or repurchase shares, our objective is to invest all of our FCFA2S in acquisitions which meet our hurdle rate.  

FCFA2S is not a recognized measure under IFRS and, accordingly, readers are cautioned that FCFA2S should not be construed as an alternative to net cash flows from operating activities.

The following table reconciles FCFA2S to net cash flows from operating activities:

  Three months ended
March 31,		 
  2024
2023
 
 ($ in millions)
     
Net cash flows from operating activities 737 632  
Adjusted for:    
Interest paid on lease obligations (3)(3) 
Interest paid on other facilities (41)(26) 
Proceeds from sale of interest rate cap - -  
Credit facility transaction costs (11)(2) 
Payments of lease obligations (29)(25) 
IRGA / TSS membership liability revaluation charge (81)(39) 
Property and equipment purchased (10)(10) 
Interest and dividends received 6 1  
     
  568 529  
Less amount attributable to    
Non-controlling interests (122)(76) 
     
Free cash flow available to shareholders 446 453  
     
Due to rounding, certain totals may not foot.    
     

About Constellation Software Inc.

Constellation's common shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "CSU". Constellation acquires, manages and builds vertical market software businesses.

CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.   
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Financial Position   
(In millions of U.S. dollars, except per share amounts. Due to rounding, numbers presented may not foot.)
     
Unaudited   
  March 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 March 31, 2023 
     
Assets   
     
Current assets:   
 Cash$2,078 $1,284 $1,010 
 Accounts receivable 1,205  1,145  1,012 
 Unbilled revenue 360  326  282 
 Inventories 59  51  50 
 Other assets 568  542  450 
   4,270  3,348  2,803 
     
Non-current assets:   
 Property and equipment 142  143  128 
 Right of use assets 311  312  285 
 Deferred income taxes 157  110  108 
 Other assets 308  286  182 
 Intangible assets 6,734  6,682  5,324 
   7,651  7,533  6,028 
     
Total assets$11,921 $10,881 $8,831 
     
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity   
     
Current liabilities:   
 Debt with recourse to Constellation Software Inc.$276 $861 $480 
 Debt without recourse to Constellation Software Inc. 348  225  199 
 Redeemable preferred securities -  814  409 
 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 1,298  1,433  1,117 
 Dividends payable 21  21  21 
 Deferred revenue 2,267  1,757  1,995 
 Provisions 8  9  9 
 Acquisition holdback payables 174  173  139 
 Lease obligations 113  112  98 
 Income taxes payable 135  88  120 
   4,640  5,493  4,585 
     
Non-current liabilities:   
 Debt with recourse to Constellation Software Inc. 1,832  863  590 
 Debt without recourse to Constellation Software Inc. 1,470  1,385  793 
 Deferred income taxes 633  610  496 
 Acquisition holdback payables 105  86  68 
 Lease obligations 235  236  217 
 Other liabilities 255  246  236 
   4,530  3,426  2,400 
     
Total liabilities 9,169  8,919  6,986 
     
     
Shareholders' equity:   
 Capital stock 99  99  99 
 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (145) (99) (128)
 Retained earnings 2,358  1,876  1,454 
 Non-controlling interests 439  85  419 
   2,752  1,961  1,845 
     
     
     
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity$11,921 $10,881 $8,831 
     


CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.    
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Income (loss)    
(In millions of U.S. dollars, except per share amounts. Due to rounding, numbers presented may not foot.)
      
     
Unaudited    
   Three months ended March 31,
    2024   2023 
      
      
Revenue    
License $88  $81 
Professional services  470   411 
Hardware and other  59   57 
Maintenance and other recurring  1,737   1,369 
    2,353   1,919 
      
Expenses    
Staff  1,293   1,068 
Hardware  35   35 
Third party license, maintenance and professional services  215   185 
Occupancy  14   13 
Travel, telecommunications, supplies, software and equipment  112   89 
Professional fees  38   36 
Other, net  50   38 
Depreciation  44   39 
Amortization of intangible assets  242   193 
    2,042   1,695 
      
      
Foreign exchange loss (gain)  (18)  10 
IRGA/TSS Membership liability revaluation charge  81   39 
Finance and other expense (income)  (9)  (7)
Bargain purchase gain  (2)  (1)
Impairment of intangible and other non-financial assets  10   2 
Redeemable preferred securities expense (income)  58   188 
Finance costs  67   36 
    186   267 
      
Income (loss) before income taxes  125   (43)
      
Current income tax expense (recovery)  127   103 
Deferred income tax expense (recovery)  (75)  (62)
Income tax expense (recovery)  52   40 
      
Net income (loss)  74   (83)
      
Net income (loss) attributable to:    
Common shareholders of Constellation Software Inc.  105   94 
Non-controlling interests  (31)  (177)
Net income (loss)  74   (83)
      
Earnings per common share of Constellation Software Inc.    
 Basic and diluted $4.95  $4.44 
      


CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.    
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Comprehensive Income (loss)    
(In millions of U.S. dollars, except per share amounts. Due to rounding, numbers presented may not foot.)
     
     
Unaudited    
  Three months ended March 31,
   2024   2023 
     
Net income (loss) $74  $(83)
     
Items that are or may be reclassified subsequently to net income (loss):    
     
Foreign currency translation differences from foreign operations and other, net of tax  (48)  16 
     
Other comprehensive income (loss), net of income tax  (48)  16 
     
Total comprehensive income (loss) $25  $(67)
     
Total other comprehensive income (loss) attributable to:    
Common shareholders of Constellation Software Inc.  (40)  10 
Non-controlling interests  (8)  6 
Total other comprehensive income (loss) $(48) $16 
     
Total comprehensive income (loss) attributable to:    
Common shareholders of Constellation Software Inc.  65   105 
Non-controlling interests  (40)  (171)
Total comprehensive income (loss) $25  $(67)


CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.      
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statement of Changes in Equity    
(In millions of U.S. dollars, except per share amounts. Due to rounding, numbers presented may not foot.)
        
Unaudited      
Three months ended March 31, 2024      
  Equity Attributable to Common Shareholders of CSI  
  Capital stockAccumulated other comprehensive income (loss)Retained earningsTotalNon-controlling interestsTotal equity
        
Balance at January 1, 2024$99$(99)$1,876 $1,877  85 $1,961 
        
Total comprehensive income (loss):      
        
Net income (loss) - -  105  105  (31) 74 
        
Other comprehensive income (loss)      
        
Foreign currency translation differences from      
 foreign operations and other, net of tax - (40) -  (40) (8) (48)
        
       
Total other comprehensive income (loss) - (40) -  (40) (8) (48)
        
Total comprehensive income (loss) - (40) 105  65  (40) 25 
        
Transactions with owners, recorded directly in equity      
        
Non-controlling interests arising from business combinations - -  -  -  (0) (0)
        
Conversion of Lumine Special Shares to subordinate voting shares of Lumine and settlement of accrued dividend on Lumine Special Shares through the issuance of subordinate voting shares of Lumine - -  -  -  872  872 
        
Conversion of Lumine Preferred Shares to subordinate voting shares of Lumine and settlement of accrued dividend on Lumine Preferred Shares through the issuance of subordinate voting shares of Lumine  (6) 400  394  (394) - 
        
Other movements in non-controlling interests - -  (1) (1) 1  0 
        
Dividends paid to non-controlling interests - -  -  -  (85) (85)
        
Dividends to shareholders of the Company - -  (21) (21) -  (21)
        
Balance at March 31, 2024$99$(145)$2,358 $2,313 $439 $2,752 
        


CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.      
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statement of Changes in Equity    
(In millions of U.S. dollars, except per share amounts. Due to rounding, numbers presented may not foot.)
        
Unaudited      
Three months ended March 31, 2023      
        
  Equity Attributable to Common Shareholders of CSI  
  Capital stockAccumulated other comprehensive income (loss)Retained earningsTotalNon-controlling interestsTotal equity
        
Balance at January 1, 2023$99$(150)$1,763 $1,713 $221 $1,933 
        
Total comprehensive income (loss):      
        
Net income (loss) - -  94  94  (177) (83)
        
Other comprehensive income (loss)      
        
Foreign currency translation differences from      
 foreign operations and other, net of tax - 10  -  10  6  16 
        
Total other comprehensive income (loss) - 10  -  10  6  16 
        
Total comprehensive income (loss) - 10  94  105  (171) (67)
        
Transactions with owners, recorded directly in equity      
        
Special dividend of Lumine Subordinate Voting Shares - 12  (378) (366) 366  - 
        
Acquisition of non-controlling interests - -  -  -  (1) (1)
        
Conversion of Lumine Special Shares to subordinate voting shares of Lumine - -  -  -  1  1 
        
Other movements in non-controlling interests - 0  (4) (4) 4  (0)
        
  Dividends to shareholders of the Company - -  (21) (21) -  (21)
        
Balance at March 31, 2023$ 99$ (128)$ 1,454 $ 1,426 $ 419 $ 1,845 
        


CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.    
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Cash Flows    
(In millions of U.S. dollars, except per share amounts. Due to rounding, numbers presented may not foot.)
       
       
Unaudited    
    Three months ended March 31,
     2024   2023 
       
Cash flows from (used in) operating activities:    
 Net income (loss) $74  $(83)
 Adjustments for:    
  Depreciation  44   39 
  Amortization of intangible assets  242   193 
  IRGA/TSS Membership liability revaluation charge  81   39 
  Finance and other expense (income)  (9)  (7)
  Bargain purchase (gain)  (2)  (1)
  Impairment of intangible and other non-financial assets  10   2 
  Redeemable preferred securities expense (income)  58   188 
  Finance costs  67   36 
  Income tax expense (recovery)  52   40 
  Foreign exchange loss (gain)  (18)  10 
 Change in non-cash operating assets and liabilities    
  exclusive of effects of business combinations  208   268 
 Income taxes paid  (68)  (91)
 Net cash flows from (used in) operating activities  737   632 
       
Cash flows from (used in) financing activities:    
 Interest paid on lease obligations  (3)  (3)
 Interest paid on debt  (41)  (26)
 Increase (decrease) in CSI facility  (578)  (51)
 Increase (decrease) in Topicus revolving credit debt facility without recourse to CSI  114   (11)
 Proceeds from issuance of Senior Notes  1,000   - 
 Proceeds from issuance of debt facilities without recourse to CSI  112   180 
 Repayments of debt facilities without recourse to CSI  (18)  (86)
 Other financing activities  (2)  2 
 Dividends paid to non-controlling interests  (85)  - 
 Debt transaction costs  (11)  (2)
 Payments of lease obligations  (29)  (25)
 Distribution to the Joday Group  (64)  - 
 Principal repayments to the Joday Group pursuant to the Call Notice  (22)  - 
 Dividends paid to common shareholders of the Company  (21)  (21)
 Net cash flows from (used in) in financing activities  351   (43)
       
Cash flows from (used in) investing activities:    
 Acquisition of businesses  (223)  (452)
 Cash obtained with acquired businesses  35   45 
 Post-acquisition settlement payments, net of receipts  (76)  (72)
 Purchases of investments and other assets  (0)  (31)
 Proceeds from sales of other investments and other assets  4   119 
 Decrease (increase) in restricted cash  (11)  - 
 Interest, dividends and other proceeds received  5   3 
 Property and equipment purchased  (10)  (10)
 Net cash flows from (used in) investing activities  (277)  (398)
       
Effect of foreign currency on    
 cash  (17)  7 
       
Increase (decrease) in cash  794   199 
       
Cash, beginning of period $1,284  $811 
       
Cash, end of period $2,078  $1,010 
       