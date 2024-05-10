Treasure Global Announces 2024 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

NEW YORK and KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, May 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Treasure Global Inc (NASDAQ: TGL) (“Treasure Global” or the “Company”), an innovative technology solutions provider, previously published a notice to announce it will hold its 2024 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (“AGM”) on Tuesday, June 11, 2024 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time on a fully virtual basis for the purpose of considering and passing the proposed resolutions set forth in the Notice of AGM. The Notice of AGM and proxy card for the AGM are available on the Company’s website at https://www.viewproxy.com/TreasureGlobal/2024/. The board of directors of the Company fully supports the proposed resolutions listed in the Notice of AGM and recommends that shareholders vote in favor of the resolutions set out in the Notice of AGM.



The holders of record of shares of common stock of the Company at the close of business on April 29, 2024 (“Record Date”), are entitled to receive the Notice of AGM or any notice of adjournment or postponement thereof. Holders of record of shares of common stock of the Company as of the close of business on the Record Date, who wish to exercise their voting rights must vote over the internet, by telephone or by mailing in a proxy card pursuant to the instructions in the Notice of AGM.

You may obtain an electronic copy of the Company’s Definitive Schedule 14A for the AGM and Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2023, free of charge, from the Company’s website at https://ir.treasureglobal.co/financial-information/sec-filings or from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission’s (“SEC”) website at www.sec.gov.

About Treasure Global Inc:

Treasure Global is a Malaysian solutions provider developing innovative technology platforms. Treasure Global has developed two technology solutions: the ZCITY App, a unique digital ecosystem that transforms and simplifies the e-payment experience for consumers, while simultaneously allowing them to earn rewards; and TAZTE, a digital food and beverage management system providing merchants with a one-stop management and automated solution to digitalize their businesses. Treasure Global also acts as a master franchiser in Southeast Asia for popular restaurant chains, while providing them with the TAZTE solution. As of March 19, 2024, ZCITY boasts over 2,695,549 registered users.

For more information, please visit https://treasureglobal.co/.



Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Such forward-looking statements are characterized by future or conditional verbs such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “intend,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate” and “continue” or similar words. It is important to carefully consider statements containing these words as they discuss future expectations and plans, projecting future results of operations or financial conditions or presenting other forward-looking information. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance; they are based on certain assumptions and are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. These risks and uncertainties are detailed in the Risk Factors section of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2023, and subsequent filings with the SEC. Copies of these documents are available on the SEC’s website, www.sec.gov. As forward-looking statements cannot be predicted or quantified, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

For further information, please contact:

Investor Contact

ir_us@treasuregroup.co

Media Contact

Sue Chuah, Chief Marketing Officer

Treasure Global Inc

sue@treasuregroup.co