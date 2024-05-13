Ducommun Incorporated Earns Northrop Grumman Missions Systems’ Platinum Supplier Designation

SANTA ANA, Calif., May 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE: DCO) (“Ducommun” or the “Company”), a global supplier of innovative electronic and structural solutions for the aerospace & defense industry, is proud to announce that it has earned the Northrop Grumman Mission Systems (“NGMS”) Platinum Supplier Designation. The designation recognizes Ducommun’s continuous high level of quality and on-time delivery performance in providing micro power supplies to ground-based radar systems used to eliminate missile threats to the warfighter. The micro power supplies are produced at Ducommun’s world-class circuit card assembly engineering and manufacturing performance center in Tulsa, Oklahoma.



“We are thrilled to have met and exceeded quality and delivery requirements for this strategic program by providing the highest level of value for Northrop Grumman Mission’s Systems along with continuing to build out our radar business for Ducommun’s defense customers. This designation is another step forward in our developing relationship with Northrup Grumman for new applications along with off-loading opportunities in the future. Our Tulsa business now moves more and more into radar systems, complementing its already significant circuit card assembly business for missiles” said Stephen G. Oswald, chairman, president, and chief executive officer.

“The other great news is this is our third OEM Customer award over the past the past six weeks with the other two being the 2023 Supplier of the Year from Gulfstream and the 2023 Elite Supplier Award from Lockheed Martin. Again, this proves that everyone here at Ducommun is focused and relentless on quality, on-time delivery, providing significant value to all stakeholders and achieving the Vision 2027 goals”.

With the Platinum Supplier Designation, the Company is well positioned to competitively win as a top value provider and further support off-loading from its strategic defense customers, which is expected to benefit shareholders for years to come. Ducommun currently provides NGMS with leading defense products on both legacy and emerging programs.

About Ducommun Incorporated

Ducommun Incorporated delivers value-added innovative manufacturing solutions to customers in the aerospace, defense, and industrial markets. Founded in 1849, the company specializes in two core areas – Electronic Systems and Structural Systems – to produce complex products and components for commercial aircraft platforms, mission-critical military and space programs, and sophisticated industrial applications. For more information, visit Ducommun.com.

About NGMS

Northrop Grumman Mission Systems is a trusted provider of mission-enabling solutions for global security. We have a wide portfolio of secure, affordable, integrated, and multi-domain systems and technologies. Our differentiated battle management and cyber solutions deliver timely, mission-enabling information and provide superior situational awareness and understanding to protect the U.S. and its global allies.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes "forward looking statements" within the meaning of the of the federal securities laws relating to Ducommun Incorporated, including statements relating to Ducommun’s expectations pertaining to opportunities under agreements with its key customers, its backlog and its benefit to shareholders, and similar expressions that concern Ducommun’s intentions or beliefs about future occurrences, expectations, or results. Forward looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors that may change over time and may cause actual results to differ materially from those that are expected. It is very difficult to predict the effect of known factors, and Ducommun cannot anticipate all factors that could affect actual results that may be important to an investor. All forward-looking information should be evaluated in the context of these risks, uncertainties, and other factors, including those factors disclosed under “Risk Factors” in our reports filed with the SEC, including the Company’s Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, Annual Reports on Form 10-K, Current Reports on Form 8-K and its other filings with the SEC. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date of this press release, and Ducommun does not undertake any obligation to (and expressly disclaims any such obligation to) update the forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.

MEDIA CONTACTS:

Suman Mookerji, Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer, 657.335.3665

SMookerji@ducommun.com