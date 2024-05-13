Aya Gold & Silver Extends Main Zone to 5km and Adds 7 New Permits at Boumadine

MONTREAL, May 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (TSX: AYA; OTCQX: AYASF) (“Aya” or the “Corporation”) is pleased to announce new high-grade drill exploration results from its 2024 program of 120,000 meters (“m”) at Boumadine in the Kingdom of Morocco. Today’s results extend the main mineralized trend by 800m and continues to demonstrate continuity of the Boumadine Main Zone, which remains open in all directions. The Corporation also reports it has secured the right to 7 additional exploration permits, expanding the Boumadine exploration footprint to over 198 square kilometers (“km2”).

Key Highlights 1 Extension of Boumadine strike length to 5 kilometers (“km”): BOU-DD23-265 intersected 1,355 grams per tonne (“g/t”) silver equivalent (“AgEq”) over 3.1 m (16.25 g/t gold (“Au”), 86 g/t silver (“Ag”), 0.1% zinc (“Zn”), 0.1% lead (“Pb”) and 0.1% copper (“Cu”) and 442 g/t AgEq over 8.0m (4.51 g/t Au, 58 g/t Ag, 0.3% Zn, 0.2% Pb and 0.2% Cu) BOU-DD24-292 intersected 354 g/t AgEq over 2.9m (4.06 g/t Au, 27 g/t Ag, 0.4% Zn, 0.1% Pb and 0.03% Cu) BOU-DD24-284 intersected 1,317 g/t AgEq over 1.9m (15.70 g/t Au, 91 g/t Ag, 0.05% Zn, 0.1% Pb and 0.2% Cu) Extension of the Tizi strike length to 1.6km: BOU-DD24-310 intersected 445 g/t AgEq over 13.7m (4.90 g/t Au, 42 g/t Ag, 0.3% Zn, 0.4% Pb and 0.1% Cu), including 1.6m at 1,988 g/t AgEq and 1.5m at 813 g/t AgEq BOU-DD24-306 intersected 1,021 g/t AgEq over 3.0m (11.48 g/t Au, 89 g/t Ag, 0.8% Zn, 0.2% Pb and 0.2% Cu) including 1.5m at 1,755 g/t AgEq New style of mineralization with very high silver grade: BOU-DD24-310 intersected 7,820 g/t Ag over 1.0m Secured 7 new exploration permits totaling 56.9 km² at Boumadine (Figure 1)





“Today’s high-grade drill results including BOU-DD23-265 in the north of the Main Trend extend the Boumadine footprint to 5km, and BOU-DD23-310 at Tizi confirms the potential to increase the resource,” said Benoit La Salle, President & CEO. “We are excited to expand our presence further at Boumadine through the strategic addition of 7 new permits, as part of our ongoing strategy to grow our land package and underscoring our confidence in the region's mineral potential. With an area of almost 200km2 in what we consider to be a generational asset and a potential district, we are in position to deliver value for all stakeholders.”

Table 1 – Significant Intercepts from Boumadine Drill Exploration Program (Core Lengths)

DDH No. Section Zone From

(m) To

(m) Au

(g/t) Ag

(g/t) Length*

(m) Cu

(%) Pb

(%) Zn

(%) Mo

(g/t) Ag Eq**

(g/t) BOU-DD23-254 7650N Para 402.3 403.7 9.41 28 1.4 0.2 0.1 0.1 1 772 BOU-DD23-256 5400N Main 149.8 159.4 1.06 134 9.6 0.0 0.2 1.3 4 257 BOU-DD23-256 5400N Para 179.3 186.4 1.42 136 7.1 0.0 1.9 2.3 6 363 BOU-DD23-265 8850N Para 314.0 323.0 3.91 24 9.0 0.0 0.2 0.2 0 338 Including 314.0 318.8 6.76 36 4.8 0.1 0.1 0.2 0 569 BOU-DD23-265 8850N Main 338.0 341.1 16.25 86 3.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 0 1,355 BOU-DD23-265 8850N Para 366.0 374.0 4.51 58 8.0 0.2 0.2 0.3 0 442 Including 369.7 372.3 12.17 160 2.6 0.7 0.3 0.5 0 1,186 BOU-DD24-284 9950N Imarriren 439.7 441.6 15.70 91 1.9 0.2 0.1 0.05 4 1,317 BOU-DD24-288 9950N Para 459.7 461.6 2.19 81 1.9 0.1 0.1 2.9 2 344 BOU-DD24-289 9950N Main 497.0 500.3 3.71 44 3.3 0.0 0.1 0.1 1 336 Including 497.0 499.7 4.37 49 2.7 0.0 0.1 0.1 1 393 BOU-DD24-292 9950N Main 679.4 682.3 4.06 27 2.9 0.03 0.1 0.4 3 354 BOU-DD24-295 10150N Para 325.0 330.3 1.59 49 5.3 0.1 0.5 0.6 2 210 BOU-DD24-296 3477900N Tizi 154.0 158.2 2.79 50 4.2 0.1 0.1 0.3 7 289 BOU-DD24-298 10150N Para 370.0 373.0 1.85 37 3.0 0.1 0.6 1.5 5 245 BOU-DD24-302 10150N Main 572.6 573.9 3.65 112 1.3 0.2 0.1 2.3 4 478 BOU-DD24-306 3478100N Tizi 314.1 317.1 11.48 89 3.0 0.2 0.2 0.8 3 1,021 Including 314.1 315.6 20.05 133 1.5 0.4 0.2 1.4 2 1,755 BOU-DD24-308 3477500N Tizi 102.6 104.3 2.64 62 1.7 0.4 0.9 1.3 16 369 BOU-DD24-310 3477500N Tizi 58.0 71.7 4.90 42 13.7 0.1 0.4 0.3 9 445 Including 58.0 59.6 23.34 148 1.6 0.2 0.4 0.5 17 1,988 Including 70.2 71.7 9.47 62 1.5 0.1 0.2 0.1 4 813 BOU-DD24-310 3477500N E-W Vein 281.4 282.4 0.08 7,820 1.0 0.2 5.5 1.5 7 8,036

* True width remains undetermined at this stage; all values are uncut.

** Ag equivalent is based on a silver price of US$21/oz with a process recovery of 89%, a gold price of US$1,900/oz with a process recovery of 85%, a zinc price of US$1.20/lb with a process recovery of 72%, a lead price of US$1.00/lb with a process recovery of 85%, and a copper price of US$4.00/lb with a process recovery of 75% resulting on the following ratios: 1g/t Au: 76.9 g/t Ag; 1% Cu: 97.63 g/t Ag; 1% Pb: 27.7 g/t Ag; 1% Zn: 28.1 g/t Ag.

Figure 1 – Location of New Boumadine Permits





Figure 2 – Surface Plan of Boumadine Property with Magnetic Data (Residual Total Field) and 2024 Drill Holes







2024 Exploration Results



This year, 60 diamond drill holes (“DDH”) for 27,122m have been completed at Boumadine (Figure 2 and Appendix 2). Drilling was conducted on strike along the Main Trend (North Zones), Tizi and North-West Zones. The majority of results have been received for drill holes up to BOU-DD23-310 (Table 1, Figure 4, and Appendix 1).

Results received since January 2024 including hole BOU-DD24-292 confirm the high-grade continuity of the Main Trend and extend the mineralized strike length to 5km. The Main Trend remains open in all directions. Today’s results also significantly extend the strike length of the Tizi Zone from 600m to 1.6km. The Tizi Zone also remains open in all directions.

Hole BOU-DD24-310 returned high-grade silver results including 7,820 g/t Ag over 1.0m in a small East-West structure. This new structure is a brecciated carbonate-quartz-galena vein with low temperature texture (blades, crustiform and colloform). Because the drilling was planned for Tizi, the East-West structure was intersected at a very low core-angle. True thickness is still unknown but is probably less than 0.2m. This type of vein will be better targeted with a specific “East-West” drill program.

The main mineralization generally consists of 1m to 4m wide (locally reaching over a 10m width) N340- oriented massive sulphide lenses/veins sharply dipping eastward (> 70°). The massive sulphide veins (>80%) are mainly composed of pyrite, with variable proportions of sphalerite, galena, and chalcopyrite. Tizi and Imarriren share the same characteristics except for their N000 orientation. Figure 3 presents the results of the Boumadine Main Zone on a longitudinal section along the deposit.

Figure 3 – Longitudinal View of Boumadine Main Zone





Figure 4 – Surface Plan of North & Tizi Zones with New 2024 DDH Results





Next Steps

Significant upside potential exists to expand the Boumadine Main Trend, which currently extends 5.0km and remains open in all directions. Currently, the Corporation has mobilized seven drill rigs to complete the 120,000m drilling program. Half of the program will test the continuation of the known trend and infill. The remaining 50% will focus on geological targets generated by 2023 work and will be informed by the ongoing hyperspectral and high-resolution geophysical surveys. Hyperspectral and the geophysical surveys began in early 2024 and results are expected in late Q2-2024. The results from ongoing geology work will determine additional development work.



Technical Information

Aya has implemented a quality control program to comply with best practices in sampling and analysis of drill core. Drill core samples were transported in sealed bags for analysis at Afrilab laboratory in Marrakech. Standards of different grades and blanks were inserted every 20 samples in addition to the standards, blanks and pulp duplicate inserted by Afrilab.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information contained in this press release have been reviewed by David Lalonde, B. Sc, Head of Exploration, Qualified Person, for accuracy and compliance with National Instrument 43-101.

About Aya Gold & Silver Inc.

Aya Gold & Silver Inc. is a rapidly growing, Canada-based silver producer with operations in the Kingdom of Morocco.

The only TSX-listed pure silver mining company, Aya operates the high-grade Zgounder Silver Mine and is exploring its properties along the prospective South-Atlas Fault, several of which have hosted past-producing mines and historical resources. Aya’s Moroccan mining assets are complemented by its Tijirit Gold Project in Mauritania, which is being advanced to feasibility.

Aya’s management team maximizes shareholder value by anchoring sustainability at the heart of its production, resource, governance, and financial growth plans.

For additional information, please visit Aya's website at www.ayagoldsilver.com

Benoit La Salle, FCPA, MBA

President & CEO

benoit.lasalle@ayagoldsilver.com Alex Ball

VP, Corporate Development & IR

alex.ball@ayagoldsilver.com





Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain statements that constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws (“forward-looking statements”), which reflects management's expectations regarding Aya’s future growth and business prospects (including the timing and development of new deposits and the success of exploration activities) and other opportunities. Wherever possible, words such as “confirm”, “remains”, “confidence”, “potential”, “complete”, “expect” “extend”, “expand”, “belief”, and similar expressions or statements that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “might”, “will”, or are “likely” to be taken, occur or be achieved, have been used to identify such forward-looking information. Specific forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements and information with respect to the exploration and development potential of Boumadine and the advancement of and success of the exploration program at Boumadine , and timing for the release of the Company's disclosure in connection with the foregoing. Although the forward-looking information contained in this press release reflect management's current beliefs based upon information currently available to management and based upon what management believes to be reasonable assumptions, Aya cannot be certain that actual results will be consistent with such forward-looking information. Such forward-looking statements are based upon assumptions, opinions and analysis made by management in light of its experience, current conditions, and its expectations of future developments that management believe to be reasonable and relevant but that may prove to be incorrect. These assumptions include, among other things, the ability to obtain any requisite governmental approvals, the accuracy of Mineral Reserve and Mineral Resource Estimates (including, but not limited to, ore tonnage and ore grade estimates), silver price, exchange rates, fuel and energy costs, future economic conditions, anticipated future estimates of free cash flow, and courses of action. Aya cautions you not to place undue reliance upon any such forward-looking statements.

The risks and uncertainties that may affect forward-looking statements include, among others: the inherent risks involved in exploration and development of mineral properties, including government approvals and permitting, changes in economic conditions, changes in the worldwide price of silver and other key inputs, changes in mine plans (including, but not limited to, throughput and recoveries being affected by metallurgical characteristics) and other factors, such as project execution delays, many of which are beyond the control of Aya, as well as other risks and uncertainties which are more fully described in Aya's 2023 Annual Information Form dated March 28, 2024, and in other filings of Aya with securities and regulatory authorities which are available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Furthermore, Aya’s corporate update of May 28, 2020 regarding the materiality of its assets as well as to studies regarding non-material assets remains applicable as at the date hereof. Aya does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements should assumptions related to these plans, estimates, projections, beliefs, and opinions change. Nothing in this document should be construed as either an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy or sell Aya securities. All references to Aya include its subsidiaries unless the context requires otherwise.



Appendix 1 – Full Drill Results from Boumadine (core lengths)

DDH No. Section Zone From

(m) To

(m) Au

(g/t) Ag

(g/t) Length*

(m) Cu

(%) Pb

(%) Zn

(%) Mo

(g/t) Ag Eq**

(g/t) BOU-DD23-253 7650N Para 489.8 495.7 0.66 25 5.9 0.0 0.2 0.5 2 99 BOU-DD23-254 7650N Para 402.3 403.7 9.41 28 1.4 0.2 0.1 0.1 1 772 BOU-DD23-254 7650N Para 407.5 408.5 3.63 1 1.0 0.0 0.1 0.6 1 301 BOU-DD23-255 5800N NSR 0.0 211.7 0.00 0 211.7 0.0 0.0 0.0 0 0 BOU-DD23-256 5400N Main 149.8 159.4 1.06 134 9.6 0.0 0.2 1.3 4 257 BOU-DD23-256 5400N Para 179.3 186.4 1.42 136 7.1 0.0 1.9 2.3 6 363 BOU-DD23-256 5400N Para 253.8 254.8 0.22 24 1.0 0.0 0.1 0.2 1 48 BOU-DD23-256 5400N Para 278.6 279.2 0.15 32 0.6 0.0 1.7 3.0 13 175 BOU-DD23-256 5400N Para 337.0 337.5 0.33 28 0.5 0.0 0.4 0.4 88 79 BOU-DD23-257 3476025N NSR 0.0 211.0 0.00 0 211.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0 0 BOU-DD23-258 3476025N Tizi 184.1 185.1 0.46 4 1.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 2 41 BOU-DD23-258 3476025N Tizi 208.2 209.8 1.29 26 1.6 0.0 0.0 0.0 3 128 BOU-DD23-258 3476025N Tizi 220.3 221.0 0.46 4 0.7 0.0 0.0 0.0 13 43 BOU-DD23-259 NE 286.3 287.3 0.23 56 1.0 0.0 0.3 0.0 0 83 BOU-DD23-260 NW2 NSR 0.0 204.2 0.00 0 204.2 0.0 0.0 0.0 0 0 BOU-DD23-261 3476025N NSR 0.0 150.5 0.00 0 150.5 0.0 0.0 0.0 0 0 BOU-DD23-262 NW2 NSR 0.0 366.2 0.00 0 366.2 0.0 0.0 0.0 0 0 BOU-DD23-263 NE NSR 0.0 427.1 0.00 0 427.1 0.0 0.0 0.0 0 0 BOU-DD23-264 NE NSR 0.0 564.1 0.00 0 564.1 0.0 0.0 0.0 0 0 BOU-DD23-265 8850N Para 300.0 301.0 0.43 8 1.0 0.0 0.7 0.8 0 84 BOU-DD23-265 8850N Para 310.0 312.0 0.59 8 2.0 0.0 0.5 0.2 0 75 BOU-DD23-265 8850N Para 314.0 323.0 3.91 24 9.0 0.0 0.2 0.2 0 338 Including 314.0 318.8 6.76 36 4.8 0.1 0.1 0.2 0 569 BOU-DD23-265 8850N Para 324.0 325.0 0.57 12 1.0 0.0 0.1 0.1 0 62 BOU-DD23-265 8850N Para 326.0 327.0 0.43 12 1.0 0.0 0.1 0.5 0 62 BOU-DD23-265 8850N Para 327.5 329.0 1.93 16 1.5 0.0 0.5 0.6 0 198 BOU-DD23-265 8850N Main 338.0 341.1 16.25 86 3.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 0 1,355 BOU-DD23-265 8850N Para 350.8 351.4 4.43 28 0.6 0.1 0.1 0.7 0 397 BOU-DD23-265 8850N Para 366.0 374.0 4.51 58 8.0 0.2 0.2 0.3 0 442 Including 369.7 372.3 12.17 160 2.6 0.7 0.3 0.5 0 1,186 BOU-DD23-265 8850N Para 412.0 413.0 0.51 12 1.0 0.0 0.2 0.4 0 70 BOU-DD23-266 3476025N NSR 0.0 162.0 0.00 0 162.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0 0 BOU-DD23-267 NW3 NSR 0.0 219.7 0.00 0 219.7 0.0 0.0 0.0 0 0 BOU-DD23-268 3476025N NSR 0.0 159.3 0.00 0 159.3 0.0 0.0 0.0 0 0 BOU-DD23-269 3476025N Tizi 144.1 145.0 0.33 12 0.9 0.0 0.0 0.0 3 39 BOU-DD23-269 3476025N Tizi 145.9 146.9 0.34 12 1.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 11 40 BOU-DD23-269 3476025N Tizi 155.9 157.3 0.29 20 1.4 0.0 0.0 0.0 4 44 BOU-DD23-270 9150N Para 400.6 401.4 0.49 16 0.8 0.2 0.1 0.1 1 75 BOU-DD23-270 9150N Para 470.6 473.6 0.45 17 3.0 0.0 0.3 0.7 2 80 BOU-DD23-270 9150N Para 490.1 491.1 1.13 1 1.0 0.0 0.1 0.3 1 100 BOU-DD23-270 9150N Main 503.8 504.6 2.12 20 0.8 0.1 0.1 0.2 1 199 BOU-DD23-270 9150N Para 506.6 507.6 0.60 12 1.0 0.0 0.1 0.1 5 66 BOU-DD23-270 9150N Para 577.7 578.7 1.44 12 1.0 0.0 0.1 0.1 2 127 BOU-DD23-270 9150N Para 589.9 590.7 0.47 4 0.8 0.1 0.0 0.1 1 49 BOU-DD23-270 9150N Para 593.4 593.9 0.58 12 0.5 0.0 0.1 0.1 3 64 BOU-DD23-270 9150N Para 662.8 663.4 0.44 24 0.6 0.0 0.4 0.4 1 80 BOU-DD23-271 NW2 NSR 0.0 498.2 0.00 0 498.2 0.0 0.0 0.0 0 0 BOU-DD23-272 3477750N Tizi 63.5 65.7 0.94 17 2.2 0.0 0.1 0.3 1 102 BOU-DD23-272 3477750N Tizi 86.7 89.0 0.42 26 2.3 0.0 1.5 1.9 1 153 BOU-DD23-273 9150N Para 52.5 55.5 0.55 12 3.0 0.0 0.1 0.1 4 60 BOU-DD23-274 9150N NSR 0.0 246.0 0.00 0 246.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0 0 BOU-DD23-275 NW3 NSR 0.0 307.3 0.00 0 307.3 0.0 0.0 0.0 0 0 BOU-DD23-276 3477750N Tizi 16.5 17.1 1.88 16 0.6 0.0 0.1 0.0 5 166 BOU-DD23-276 3477750N Tizi 22.1 22.6 2.89 43 0.5 0.0 0.2 0.2 2 278 BOU-DD23-276 3477750N Tizi 26.0 28.5 0.47 32 2.5 0.0 1.0 0.8 3 120 BOU-DD23-276 3477750N Tizi 34.5 37.5 0.19 44 3.0 0.0 0.8 1.2 6 116 BOU-DD23-276 3477750N Tizi 39.5 40.4 0.14 43 0.9 0.0 1.4 2.0 3 151 BOU-DD23-276 3477750N Tizi 100.4 101.1 1.55 24 0.7 0.0 0.1 0.3 1 157 BOU-DD23-276 3477750N Tizi 150.5 151.5 0.59 16 1.0 0.0 0.3 0.9 2 95 BOU-DD23-276 3477750N Tizi 165.5 166.1 2.21 83 0.6 0.0 6.1 4.7 8 554 BOU-DD23-276 3477750N Tizi 167.1 168.1 0.50 8 1.0 0.0 0.3 0.7 5 74 BOU-DD23-277 3477750N Tizi 27.4 28.4 0.40 28 1.0 0.0 0.5 1.4 3 114 BOU-DD23-277 3477750N Tizi 33.4 34.4 0.36 20 1.0 0.0 0.1 0.5 1 66 BOU-DD23-277 3477750N Tizi 39.4 40.1 0.45 36 0.7 0.0 1.0 1.1 3 131 BOU-DD23-277 3477750N Tizi 44.4 48.0 0.61 12 3.6 0.0 0.2 0.6 3 84 BOU-DD23-277 3477750N Tizi 51.0 53.5 1.09 22 2.5 0.0 0.0 0.1 3 110 BOU-DD23-277 3477750N Tizi 76.0 78.3 0.69 15 2.3 0.0 0.0 0.0 1 71 BOU-DD23-277 3477750N Tizi 80.1 81.1 0.93 16 1.0 0.0 0.1 1.1 4 125 BOU-DD23-277 3477750N Tizi 86.3 87.2 0.47 16 0.9 0.0 0.1 0.8 2 78 BOU-DD23-277 3477750N Tizi 103.0 104.0 0.38 16 1.0 0.0 0.0 0.1 2 51 BOU-DD23-277 3477750N Tizi 104.7 106.0 1.16 12 1.3 0.0 0.0 0.1 2 106 BOU-DD23-277 3477750N Tizi 183.4 184.4 0.35 12 1.0 0.0 0.3 0.5 1 63 BOU-DD23-277 3477750N Tizi 186.4 187.4 0.52 24 1.0 0.0 0.3 0.6 1 91 BOU-DD23-278 9150N Para 125.7 126.7 0.78 4 1.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 1 66 BOU-DD23-278 9150N Para 276.8 277.8 0.45 4 1.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 1 40 BOU-DD23-279 3477750N Tizi 29.0 33.3 1.08 18 4.3 0.0 0.2 1.3 2 149 BOU-DD23-279 3477750N Tizi 40.0 40.9 0.73 12 0.9 0.0 0.4 0.4 6 92 BOU-DD23-279 3477750N Tizi 74.0 74.5 0.42 60 0.5 0.0 1.9 5.4 8 299 BOU-DD23-279 3477750N Tizi 103.0 104.3 0.53 34 1.3 0.0 0.4 1.9 6 141 BOU-DD23-279 3477750N Tizi 112.8 114.4 2.63 46 1.6 0.0 0.1 0.1 7 255 BOU-DD23-279 3477750N Tizi 112.8 117.0 1.62 34 4.2 0.0 0.0 0.0 7 164 BOU-DD23-279 3477750N Tizi 126.0 129.0 0.80 38 3.0 0.0 0.2 0.2 8 113 BOU-DD23-279 3477750N Tizi 177.5 178.5 1.31 43 1.0 0.0 1.1 1.5 2 219 BOU-DD23-280 3477750N Tizi 66.1 66.6 1.19 24 0.5 0.1 1.0 0.9 11 172 BOU-DD23-280 3477750N Tizi 68.4 69.0 1.56 20 0.6 0.0 0.2 0.8 8 169 BOU-DD23-280 3477750N Tizi 155.3 156.5 4.23 101 1.2 0.1 0.2 0.1 4 444 BOU-DD23-280 3477750N Tizi 159.0 160.3 2.33 76 1.3 0.1 0.1 0.6 6 282 BOU-DD23-280 3477750N Tizi 170.5 172.6 2.35 41 2.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 6 241 BOU-DD23-280 3477750N Tizi 176.6 177.6 0.64 20 1.0 0.0 0.2 1.0 7 105 BOU-DD23-281 NW3 NSR 0.0 449.8 0.00 0 449.8 0.0 0.0 0.0 0 0 BOU-DD23-282 3477750N Tizi 96.3 97.2 0.67 16 0.9 0.1 0.6 0.6 12 108 BOU-DD23-282 3477750N Tizi 99.8 100.5 0.36 12 0.7 0.1 0.6 1.3 17 99 BOU-DD23-282 3477750N Tizi 148.0 149.0 0.86 4 1.0 0.0 0.3 0.3 3 87 BOU-DD23-282 3477750N Tizi 155.9 156.8 0.90 8 0.9 0.0 0.4 0.6 2 104 BOU-DD23-282 3477750N Tizi 180.0 181.0 0.20 32 1.0 0.0 2.0 4.2 3 224 BOU-DD23-282 3477750N Tizi 205.9 206.4 4.52 63 0.5 0.4 0.1 0.1 4 457 BOU-DD23-282 3477750N Tizi 208.0 208.7 0.35 60 0.7 0.1 0.9 4.4 1 241 BOU-DD23-282 3477750N Tizi 239.5 240.5 0.47 8 1.0 0.1 0.0 0.1 9 53 BOU-DD23-282 3477750N Tizi 250.8 252.1 3.49 50 1.3 0.1 0.1 0.5 2 341 BOU-DD23-282 3477750N Tizi 254.4 254.9 1.00 25 0.5 0.0 0.0 0.0 3 106 BOU-DD23-282 3477750N Tizi 257.1 257.7 0.74 16 0.6 0.1 0.0 0.0 5 79 BOU-DD23-282 3477750N Tizi 259.2 262.0 1.56 30 2.8 0.1 0.0 0.6 2 174 BOU-DD23-282 3477750N Tizi 390.6 391.1 0.87 16 0.5 0.0 0.8 0.0 8 107 BOU-DD24-283 9950N Main 67.0 69.6 1.49 18 2.6 0.0 0.3 2.4 16 214 BOU-DD24-283 9950N Para 251.2 252.6 0.22 41 1.4 0.1 1.1 1.7 4 147 BOU-DD24-283 9950N Para 259.1 260.7 2.84 29 1.6 0.1 0.0 0.7 2 275 BOU-DD24-283 9950N Para 261.6 262.5 0.39 8 0.9 0.0 0.0 0.9 5 67 BOU-DD24-283 9950N Imarriren 284.8 285.3 3.74 20 0.5 0.0 0.5 1.8 3 375 BOU-DD24-284 9950N Para 51.7 53.2 0.52 16 1.5 0.0 1.0 0.5 21 101 BOU-DD24-284 9950N Para 97.2 98.2 0.62 8 1.0 0.0 0.2 0.8 16 84 BOU-DD24-284 9950N Main 120.2 121.2 1.49 24 1.0 0.0 0.1 0.1 24 146 BOU-DD24-284 9950N Para 285.3 285.9 0.41 23 0.6 0.0 0.7 2.2 6 138 BOU-DD24-284 9950N Para 311.4 317.8 0.91 17 6.4 0.0 0.0 0.1 2 95 BOU-DD24-284 9950N Imarriren 439.7 441.6 15.70 91 1.9 0.2 0.1 0.0 4 1,317 BOU-DD24-284 9950N Para 455.4 456.3 0.60 8 0.9 0.0 0.1 0.3 3 65 BOU-DD24-285 NW1 NSR 0.0 256.8 0.00 0 256.8 0.0 0.0 0.0 0 0 BOU-DD24-286 NW1 NSR 0.0 342.5 0.00 0 342.5 0.0 0.0 0.0 0 0 BOU-DD24-287 NW1 514.5 515.0 0.62 26 0.5 0.1 0.1 0.1 67 88 BOU-DD24-288 9950N Main 242.1 245.3 0.52 13 3.2 0.0 0.5 1.0 3 95 BOU-DD24-288 9950N Para 457.8 458.3 0.33 28 0.5 0.1 0.1 0.1 2 69 BOU-DD24-288 9950N Para 459.7 461.6 2.19 81 1.9 0.1 0.1 2.9 2 344 BOU-DD24-289 9950N Para 107.8 108.8 0.85 8 1.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 4 76 BOU-DD24-289 9950N Para 211.1 212.1 0.50 8 1.0 0.0 0.2 0.2 2 58 BOU-DD24-289 9950N Main 497.0 500.3 3.71 44 3.3 0.0 0.1 0.1 1 336 Including 497.0 499.7 4.37 49 2.7 0.0 0.1 0.1 1 393 BOU-DD24-289 9950N Para 501.2 504.1 0.38 24 2.9 0.0 0.0 0.1 2 61 BOU-DD24-289 9950N Para 533.4 533.9 0.31 16 0.5 0.0 0.3 0.3 5 58 BOU-DD24-290 NW4 NSR 0.0 300.1 0.00 0 300.1 0.0 0.0 0.0 0 0 BOU-DD24-291 9950N Para 384.3 384.9 0.44 20 0.6 0.0 0.2 5.0 1 202 BOU-DD24-291 9950N Para 571.8 572.6 0.59 20 0.8 0.1 0.0 0.1 3 73 BOU-DD24-291 9950N Para 576.9 577.4 1.13 74 0.5 0.0 0.0 0.1 3 165 BOU-DD24-291 9950N Para 580.3 581.0 0.50 12 0.7 0.0 0.0 0.1 4 56 BOU-DD24-291 9950N Para 585.2 586.6 0.32 48 1.4 0.3 0.0 0.2 3 103 BOU-DD24-291 9950N Main 605.4 607.1 0.38 39 1.7 0.0 0.1 0.1 2 77 BOU-DD24-292 9950N Para 395.0 396.0 1.22 4 1.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 3 102 BOU-DD24-292 9950N Para 415.0 415.9 1.14 1 0.9 0.0 0.0 0.0 8 90 BOU-DD24-292 9950N Para 526.8 527.3 0.88 69 0.5 0.0 0.5 2.0 3 208 BOU-DD24-292 9950N Para 645.4 646.2 3.20 190 0.8 0.1 0.4 0.3 11 469 BOU-DD24-292 9950N Para 667.0 668.0 0.28 73 1.0 0.0 0.2 0.0 11 102 BOU-DD24-292 9950N Main 679.4 682.3 4.06 27 2.9 0.0 0.1 0.4 3 354 BOU-DD24-293 NW4 NSR 0.0 612.2 0.00 0 612.2 0.0 0.0 0.0 0 0 BOU-DD24-294 NW4 NSR 0.0 425.9 0.00 0 425.9 0.0 0.0 0.0 0 0 BOU-DD24-295 10150N Para 304.7 305.5 0.41 16 0.8 0.0 0.1 0.2 4 60 BOU-DD24-295 10150N Main 307.6 312.9 1.15 28 5.3 0.1 0.2 0.6 6 144 Including 311.1 312.4 2.39 29 1.3 0.0 0.3 0.7 6 244 BOU-DD24-295 10150N Para 325.0 330.3 1.59 49 5.3 0.1 0.5 0.6 2 210 BOU-DD24-295 10150N Para 388.6 390.0 3.15 84 1.4 0.1 0.1 1.1 4 371 BOU-DD24-296 3477900N Tizi 57.9 58.4 0.62 24 0.5 0.1 0.1 1.5 59 124 BOU-DD24-296 3477900N Tizi 63.4 64.0 0.57 8 0.6 0.0 0.2 0.5 6 73 BOU-DD24-296 3477900N Tizi 154.0 158.2 2.79 50 4.2 0.1 0.1 0.3 7 289 BOU-DD24-297 3477900N Tizi 24.2 24.8 0.89 4 0.6 0.0 0.5 0.7 11 106 BOU-DD24-297 3477900N Tizi 43.5 46.0 2.15 11 2.5 0.0 0.5 0.5 9 205 BOU-DD24-297 3477900N Tizi 93.0 94.0 0.68 4 1.0 0.0 0.9 0.7 4 102 BOU-DD24-297 3477900N Tizi 99.5 100.0 2.20 28 0.5 0.1 1.3 3.0 4 326 BOU-DD24-297 3477900N Tizi 115.7 116.2 4.02 64 0.5 0.1 2.2 6.3 1 623 BOU-DD24-297 3477900N Tizi 136.2 136.9 0.50 28 0.7 0.0 1.4 2.4 5 175 BOU-DD24-297 3477900N Tizi 211.8 212.4 0.66 20 0.6 0.0 0.1 0.1 3 77 BOU-DD24-297 3477900N Tizi 235.1 235.7 2.76 28 0.6 0.1 0.0 0.1 2 250 BOU-DD24-298 10150N Para 306.0 307.0 0.64 28 1.0 0.0 0.4 1.0 4 118 BOU-DD24-298 10150N Para 310.0 311.0 0.03 396 1.0 0.0 1.2 2.3 19 497 BOU-DD24-298 10150N Para 370.0 373.0 1.85 37 3.0 0.1 0.6 1.5 5 245 BOU-DD24-298 10150N Main 382.0 386.3 1.08 30 4.3 0.0 0.6 1.8 4 183 Including 385.3 386.3 2.58 76 1.0 0.1 1.9 6.2 5 511 BOU-DD24-298 10150N Para 391.1 391.9 0.52 4 0.8 0.0 0.2 0.2 6 57 BOU-DD24-298 10150N Para 402.6 403.1 0.26 40 0.5 0.0 1.3 5.3 1 249 BOU-DD24-298 10150N Para 428.0 429.4 3.14 39 1.4 0.1 0.2 0.4 4 301 BOU-DD24-298 10150N Para 437.1 441.5 0.89 76 4.4 0.1 0.1 0.8 5 178 BOU-DD24-299 3477900N Tizi 78.0 78.5 0.49 24 0.5 0.1 0.5 1.5 4 123 BOU-DD24-299 3477900N Tizi 120.3 120.9 1.00 28 0.6 0.1 0.5 0.9 5 152 BOU-DD24-299 3477900N Tizi 194.2 194.9 0.22 33 0.7 0.0 1.1 2.8 1 160 BOU-DD24-299 3477900N Tizi 218.1 220.9 1.20 16 2.8 0.0 0.0 0.0 6 112 BOU-DD24-299 3477900N Tizi 301.7 302.2 1.78 32 0.5 0.1 0.0 0.0 5 181 BOU-DD24-299 3477900N Tizi 305.1 306.0 0.64 8 0.9 0.0 0.0 0.0 9 60 BOU-DD24-299 3477900N Tizi 306.5 307.1 1.35 8 0.6 0.2 0.0 0.1 3 136 BOU-DD24-300 10150N Main 491.9 493.6 0.96 54 1.7 0.0 1.5 3.5 2 271 BOU-DD24-300 10150N Para 501.7 502.3 0.86 25 0.6 0.0 0.1 0.4 1 106 BOU-DD24-300 10150N Para 507.7 508.4 1.72 45 0.7 0.1 0.6 2.0 2 254 BOU-DD24-301 3478100N Tizi 114.4 134.6 0.00 2 20.2 0.0 0.0 0.0 0 4 BOU-DD24-301 3478100N Tizi 145.3 146.1 0.21 100 0.8 0.2 1.6 5.4 10 333 BOU-DD24-301 3478100N Tizi 212.7 214.1 0.33 34 1.4 0.0 1.6 4.1 2 221 BOU-DD24-301 3478100N Tizi 219.8 220.3 0.57 16 0.5 0.0 0.0 0.1 3 66 BOU-DD24-301 3478100N Tizi 227.8 228.8 1.22 8 1.0 0.0 0.1 0.1 4 107 BOU-DD24-302 10150N Para 509.4 510.0 0.57 32 0.6 0.1 2.0 2.3 9 204 BOU-DD24-302 10150N Para 567.7 568.2 0.30 28 0.5 0.0 0.1 0.8 3 79 BOU-DD24-302 10150N Main 572.6 573.9 3.65 112 1.3 0.2 0.1 2.3 4 478 BOU-DD24-303 3478100N Tizi 120.2 121.2 0.56 4 1.0 0.1 0.1 0.2 1 62 BOU-DD24-304 3478100N Tizi 238.7 240.0 0.61 28 1.3 0.0 0.4 1.5 3 131 BOU-DD24-305 10150N Para 512.3 512.9 0.41 16 0.6 0.0 0.3 1.0 2 84 BOU-DD24-305 10150N Para 532.8 533.3 0.75 12 0.5 0.0 0.2 1.6 4 123 BOU-DD24-305 10150N Para 572.2 572.8 0.63 4 0.6 0.0 0.2 1.1 6 91 BOU-DD24-305 10150N Para 588.3 589.1 0.73 41 0.8 0.1 0.1 0.2 3 114 BOU-DD24-305 10150N Para 606.1 606.6 0.33 36 0.5 0.0 0.3 1.3 3 109 BOU-DD24-306 3478100N Tizi 314.1 317.1 11.48 89 3.0 0.2 0.2 0.8 3 1,021 Including 314.1 315.6 20.05 133 1.5 0.4 0.2 1.4 2 1,755 BOU-DD24-307 3477500N Tizi 13.2 14.0 0.66 12 0.8 0.0 0.2 0.1 11 71 BOU-DD24-307 3477500N Tizi 108.8 111.9 1.51 42 3.1 0.1 0.1 0.8 9 191 BOU-DD24-308 3477500N Tizi 70.8 71.8 0.94 8 1.0 0.0 0.1 0.2 15 91 BOU-DD24-308 3477500N Tizi 84.9 85.8 1.06 16 0.9 0.0 0.1 0.2 6 107 BOU-DD24-308 3477500N Tizi 97.0 97.9 0.77 12 0.9 0.0 0.1 0.2 11 82 BOU-DD24-308 3477500N Tizi 102.6 104.3 2.64 62 1.7 0.4 0.9 1.3 16 369 BOU-DD24-308 3477500N Tizi 165.8 167.4 1.54 61 1.6 0.1 0.2 0.9 4 218 BOU-DD24-308 3477500N Tizi 200.1 200.6 2.81 92 0.5 0.1 1.7 8.9 4 611 BOU-DD24-309 3477500N Tizi 16.0 17.0 1.72 38 1.0 0.0 0.2 0.1 241 186 BOU-DD24-309 3477500N Tizi 25.0 27.4 0.84 48 2.4 0.0 1.6 2.0 6 215 BOU-DD24-309 3477500N Tizi 33.8 34.3 0.67 32 0.5 0.0 1.4 2.3 14 189 BOU-DD24-309 3477500N Tizi 45.7 46.9 3.04 35 1.2 0.0 0.3 0.6 10 296 BOU-DD24-309 3477500N Tizi 51.7 52.2 4.16 32 0.5 0.0 0.2 0.2 3 362 BOU-DD24-309 3477500N Tizi 224.8 225.4 0.34 24 0.6 0.0 0.2 0.9 4 81 BOU-DD24-309 3477500N Tizi 230.5 231.4 0.36 32 0.9 0.0 0.5 1.0 9 103 BOU-DD24-309 3477500N Tizi 247.1 247.6 0.32 68 0.5 0.0 1.3 2.7 8 207 BOU-DD24-309 3477500N Tizi 248.8 249.4 4.50 48 0.6 0.1 1.0 3.2 7 518 BOU-DD24-309 3477500N Tizi 292.8 293.5 0.63 12 0.7 0.0 0.1 0.2 4 71 BOU-DD24-309 3477500N Tizi 297.5 298.4 0.56 20 0.9 0.0 0.5 0.8 5 101 BOU-DD24-310 3477500N Tizi 19.0 20.0 0.27 28 1.0 0.0 0.2 0.0 3 55 BOU-DD24-310 3477500N Tizi 58.0 71.7 4.90 42 13.7 0.1 0.4 0.3 9 445 Including 58.0 59.6 23.34 148 1.6 0.2 0.4 0.5 17 1,988 Including 70.2 71.7 9.47 62 1.5 0.1 0.2 0.1 4 813 BOU-DD24-310 3477500N Tizi 158.7 159.4 0.76 16 0.7 0.0 0.2 0.0 10 81 BOU-DD24-310 3477500N Tizi 161.0 162.0 0.67 8 1.0 0.0 0.1 0.1 14 68 BOU-DD24-310 3477500N Tizi 281.4 282.4 0.08 7,820 1.0 0.2 5.5 1.5 7 8,036 BOU-DD24-311 9550N Main 103.5 110.6 0.62 17 7.1 0.1 0.3 1.0 15 105

* True width remains undetermined at this stage; all values are uncut.

** Ag equivalent is based on a silver price of US$21/oz with a process recovery of 89%; a gold price of US$1,900/oz with a process recovery of 85%; a zinc price of US$1.20/lb with a process recovery of 72%; a lead price of US$1.00/lb with a process recovery of 85%; and a copper price of US$4.00/lb with a process recovery of 75% resulting on the following ratios: 1 g/t Au: 76.9 g/t Ag; 1% Cu: 97.63 g/t Ag; 1% Pb: 27.7 g/t Ag; and 1% Zn: 28.1 g/t Ag.



Appendix 2 – New Drillhole Coordinates of 2024 Boumadine Exploration Program (completed holes)

DDH No. Easting Northing Elevation Azimuth Dip Length (m) BOU-DD24-283 315,963 3,477,960 1,270 250 -50 401.2 BOU-DD24-284 316,029 3,477,984 1,252 250 -50 509.2 BOU-DD24-285 314,668 3,478,391 1,244 110 -50 256.8 BOU-DD24-286 314,596 3,478,417 1,226 110 -50 342.5 BOU-DD24-287 314,523 3,478,444 1,221 110 -50 579.4 BOU-DD24-288 316,165 3,478,034 1,234 250 -50 540.0 BOU-DD24-289 316,282 3,478,076 1,234 250 -50 578.9 BOU-DD24-290 314,374 3,477,432 1,263 290 -50 300.1 BOU-DD24-291 316,377 3,478,111 1,258 250 -50 693.0 BOU-DD24-292 316,449 3,478,137 1,246 250 -50 755.4 BOU-DD24-293 314,549 3,477,368 1,283 290 -50 612.2 BOU-DD24-294 314,451 3,477,404 1,258 290 -50 425.9 BOU-DD24-295 316,137 3,478,235 1,233 250 -50 444.3 BOU-DD24-296 315,367 3,477,912 1,272 270 -50 222.6 BOU-DD24-297 315,453 3,477,912 1,273 270 -50 335.5 BOU-DD24-298 316,223 3,478,266 1,241 250 -50 556.6 BOU-DD24-299 315,541 3,477,912 1,273 270 -50 421.7 BOU-DD24-300 316,311 3,478,298 1,253 250 -50 670.4 BOU-DD24-301 315,389 3,478,111 1,280 270 -50 267.0 BOU-DD24-302 316,390 3,478,327 1,252 250 -50 762.1 BOU-DD24-303 315,461 3,478,111 1,267 270 -50 347.9 BOU-DD24-304 315,534 3,478,112 1,257 270 -50 479.6 BOU-DD24-305 316,457 3,478,351 1,234 250 -50 888.1 BOU-DD24-306 315,623 3,478,112 1,256 270 -50 504.0 BOU-DD24-307 315,339 3,477,511 1,284 270 -50 251.7 BOU-DD24-308 315,416 3,477,511 1,278 270 -50 300.2 BOU-DD24-309 315,510 3,477,511 1,286 270 -50 450.4 BOU-DD24-310 315,606 3,477,511 1,298 270 -50 490.6 BOU-DD24-311 316,340 3,477,671 1,233 250 -50 432.0 BOU-DD24-312 316,408 3,477,695 1,225 250 -50 525.0 BOU-DD24-313 316,057 3,477,398 1,251 320 -50 206.9 BOU-DD24-314 316,484 3,477,723 1,218 250 -50 539.6 BOU-DD24-315 316,108 3,477,338 1,245 320 -50 330.9 BOU-DD24-316 315,302 3,477,310 1,288 270 -50 223.1 BOU-DD24-317 315,385 3,477,310 1,283 270 -50 373.1 BOU-DD24-318 316,293 3,476,652 1,228 140 -50 236.7 BOU-DD24-319 316,236 3,476,720 1,230 140 -50 360.0 BOU-DD24-320 316,630 3,477,776 1,211 250 -50 162.0 BOU-DD24-321 315,469 3,477,311 1,285 270 -50 501.0 BOU-DD24-322 316,183 3,476,782 1,233 140 -50 510.0 BOU-DD24-323 316,706 3,477,804 1,208 250 -50 582.4 BOU-DD24-324 315,468 3,476,909 1,261 270 -50 243.0 BOU-DD24-326 316,094 3,476,576 1,245 140 -50 273.1 BOU-DD24-327 315,561 3,476,909 1,272 270 -50 321.5 BOU-DD24-328 316,039 3,476,261 1,232 140 -50 230.4 BOU-DD24-329 316,036 3,476,645 1,250 140 -50 370.4 BOU-DD24-330 316,203 3,477,835 1,228 250 -50 252.0 BOU-DD24-331 315,623 3,477,302 1,300 320 -50 204.8 BOU-DD24-336 315,363 3,476,512 1,283 270 -50 210.7





1 All intersections are in core lengths. Ag equivalent is based on a silver price of US$21/oz with a process recovery of 89%, a gold price of US$1,900/oz with a process recovery of 85%, a zinc price of US$1.20/lb with a process recovery of 72%, a lead price of US$1.00/lb with a process recovery of 85%, and a copper price of US$4.00/lb with a process recovery of 75% resulting on the following ratios: 1g/t Au: 76.9 g/t Ag; 1% Cu: 97.63 g/t Ag; 1% Pb: 27.7 g/t Ag; 1% Zn: 28.1 g/t Ag.





