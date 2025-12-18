Aya Gold & Silver Files Preliminary Economic Assessment Technical Report for Boumadine Project

MONTREAL, Dec. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (TSX: AYA; OTCQX: AYASF) (“Aya” or the “Corporation”) is pleased to announce that it has filed a technical report presenting the Preliminary Economic Assessment ("PEA") for the Boumadine Polymetallic Project (the “Project” or “Boumadine”), located in the Kingdom of Morocco, with an effective date of November 4, 2025 (the “Report”). The PEA was prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects (“NI 43-101”) by independent Qualified Persons, notably Lycopodium Minerals Canada Ltd and WSP Canada Inc. All financial figures in this press release are expressed in United States dollars, unless otherwise noted. The results of the PEA were reported in Aya’s news release dated November 4, 2025, and there are no material differences between the Report and the results discussed in this news release.

PEA Highlights

Boumadine is Aya’s development-stage polymetallic project. The PEA outlines a district-scale project with a flexible open-pit and underground mine plan and a conventional flotation plant producing three payable concentrates (zinc, lead and pyrite), with revenues largely driven by precious metals, and a mine life (“LOM”) estimated at 11 years.

Project Highlights

Post-tax (Base Case 1 ): NPV 5% of $1.5B, 47% IRR, 2.1-year payback.

NPV of $1.5B, 47% IRR, 2.1-year payback. Post-tax (Spot Price 2 ): NPV 5% of $3.0B, 77% IRR, 1.2-year payback.

NPV of $3.0B, 77% IRR, 1.2-year payback. Average annual production: 401 thousand ounces (“koz”) gold-equivalent (“AuEq”) years 1 to 5 (or 37.5 million ounces (“Moz”) silver-equivalent (“AgEq”)) and 328 koz AuEq per year over the LOM (or 30.6 Moz AgEq)

401 thousand ounces (“koz”) gold-equivalent (“AuEq”) years 1 to 5 (or 37.5 million ounces (“Moz”) silver-equivalent (“AgEq”)) and 328 koz AuEq per year over the LOM (or 30.6 Moz AgEq) Low initial capital cost: $446M, with NPV 5% post-tax -to-capex ratio 3 of 3.3:1 (Base Case) and 6.6:1 (Spot).

$446M, with NPV post-tax -to-capex ratio of 3.3:1 (Base Case) and 6.6:1 (Spot). LOM cash costs: $928/oz AuEq and AISC 4 of $1,021/oz AuEq.

$928/oz AuEq and AISC of $1,021/oz AuEq. Average head grade: 4.76 g/t AuEq (or 443 g/t AgEq) years 1 to 5 and 3.85 g/t AuEq (or 358 g/t AgEq) average head grade over the LOM.

4.76 g/t AuEq (or 443 g/t AgEq) years 1 to 5 and 3.85 g/t AuEq (or 358 g/t AgEq) average head grade over the LOM. Permitting: existing mining license; feasibility study targeted for completion in late 2027.



Assumed Base Case metal prices are $2,800/oz gold, $30/oz silver, $1.20/lb zinc, and $1.00/lb lead. Assumed Spot Prices as of 31/10/2025. AISC is a non-IFRS financial measures and have no standardized meaning under IFRS Accounting Standards (“IFRS”) and may not be comparable to similar measures used by other issuers. Refer to “Non-IFRS and Other Financial Measures” for more information, including a detailed description of each measure. NPV:Capex ratio is the ratio of Net Present Values, discounted at 5%, to the initial capital expenditure.



The table below presents an updated sensitivity analysis from Table 9 of Aya’s November 4, 2025 press release, reflecting +/- 25% variations to the Base Case scenario, a Zero-NPV scenario, and a Spot Price scenario.

Table 1: Project Economics Sensitivity – Gold and Silver Price

Parameter Units Zero-NPV1 -25%

Base Case 25%

Spot Price Gold Price $/oz 1,567

2,100

2,800

3,500

4,000

Silver Price $/oz 17

22.5

30

37.5

48

NPV 5% Pre-Tax $M 150

1,032

2,224

3,416

4,479

NPV 5% Post-Tax $M 0

657

1,475

2,262

2,963

IRR Pre-Tax % 13%

42%

69%

90%

107%

IRR Post-Tax % 4%

27%

47%

63%

77%

LOM Revenue $M 4,322

5,457

6,991

8,526

9,896

LOM EBITDA $M 902

1,972

3,418

4,864

6,156

FCF-Unlevered (Pre-Tax) $M 235

1,336

2,824

4,312

5,642

FCF-Unlevered (Post-Tax) $M 90

927

1,958

2,940

3,818

Payback Period (Pre-Tax) Years 3.2

2.2

1.3

0.9

0.7

Payback Period (Post-Tax) Years 6.8

2.8

2.1

1.5

1.2

NPV 5 %: CAPEX Ratio - -

1.5

3.3

5.1

6.6



Gold and silver prices at which NPV5% - post-tax is equal to $0M. Assumed Spot Prices as of 2025-10-31

Qualified Persons

The scientific and technical information contained in this press release has been reviewed for accuracy and compliance with NI 43-101, and approved by Raphael Beaudoin, P. Eng, Vice-President, Operations, and by David Lalonde, B. Sc, P. Geo, Vice-President Exploration, each a Qualified Person as defined in NI 43-101.

The independent Qualified Persons for the PEA, as defined by NI 43-101, are

Preetham Nayak P.Eng,. Senior Study Manager for Lycopodium Minerals Canada Ltd

Ruan Venter, P.Eng., Principal Process Engineer for Lycopodium Minerals Canada Ltd

Zuned Shaikh P.Eng., Lead Mechanical Engineer for Lycopodium Minerals Canada Ltd

Benjamin Berson, P.Eng, Lead Mining Engineer for WSP

Alex Pheiffer, PrSciNat, ESIA Lead, from SLR Consulting France SAS

George Papageorgiou PrEng, PhD, MSc, BSc, Eng (Civil), Wits, from Epoch Resources (Pty) Ltd

Eugene Puritch, P.Eng, FEC, CET from P&E Consultants Inc.

Antoine Yassa, P.Geo. from P&E Consultants Inc.

Fred Brown, P.Geo. from P&E Consultants Inc.

Jarita Barry, P.Geo. from P&E Consultants Inc.

William Stone, PhD, P.Geo. from P&E Consultants Inc.

Cortney Palleske, M.A.Sc., P.Eng, Principal Geomechanics Consultant from RockEng

Technical Report

The complete Report dated December 18, 2025, entitled "Technical Report and Updated Mineral Resource Estimate of the Boumadine Polymetallic Project, Kingdom of Morocco" is available on Aya's website and on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca).

The PEA is preliminary in nature, and it includes inferred Mineral Resources that are considered too speculative geologically to have economic considerations applied to them that would enable them to be categorized as mineral reserves, and there is no certainty that the PEA will be realized.

