Axalta to Acquire The CoverFlexx Group, a Leading Aftermarket Coatings Business Focused on Economy Customers in North America

PHILADELPHIA, May 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE: AXTA), a leading global coatings company, today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire The CoverFlexx Group from Transtar Holding Company for initial cash consideration of $285 million, plus an additional $10 million earnout based on the business’s 2024 performance. Closing is expected to occur in the third quarter and is subject to regulatory approval and other customary closing conditions.



The CoverFlexx Group manufactures and sells coatings for automotive refinish and aftermarket applications, focused on economy customers in North America. The business offers a wide range of primers, basecoats and clearcoats, as well as aerosols, fillers, bedliners, detailing products and paint shop accessories. Established brands of The CoverFlexx Group include Transtar® Autobody Technologies, Pro FormTM and Aftermkt ArmorTM products. The CoverFlexx Group had revenue of $78 million in 2023 with operations that include more than 120 employees and manufacturing and product development sites in Brighton, Michigan and Milton, Ontario.

“This acquisition aligns with our ongoing investment in Axalta’s Refinish business. We believe The CoverFlexx Group’s value-based solutions are an excellent complement to Axalta’s portfolio of offerings,” said Chris Villavarayan, Axalta’s Chief Executive Officer and President.

Troy Weaver, Axalta’s President, Global Refinish, added, “We are excited to have The CoverFlexx Group join the Axalta family. We expect the additional brands and capabilities will provide significant value to our customers and will further support the growth of our Refinish business.”

