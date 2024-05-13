Treasure Global Emerges as Exclusive Partner for AI Blockchain Wallet on Telegram, Spearheading Innovation in the Blockchain Industry

NEW YORK and KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, May 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Treasure Global Inc (NASDAQ: TGL) (“Treasure Global” or the “Company”), an innovative technology solutions provider, has announced its emergence as the exclusive partner for an AI Blockchain Wallet on Telegram, marking a significant stride in the blockchain industry.



Originating from a Poland licensed blockchain company, this AI Blockchain Wallet revolutionizes decentralized transactions. It allows users to seamlessly perform transfers, deposits, coin swaps, cross-chain operations, and staking, all through a user-friendly one-button application on Telegram.

By securing the first right of refusal, Treasure Global not only solidifies its competitive advantage in the blockchain market but also opens up avenues for revenue expansion and portfolio growth. This strategic collaboration underscores Treasure Global’s commitment to spearheading innovation and embracing emerging technologies, further enhancing its position for robust growth and generating revenue through profit-sharing opportunities.

According to a report from Grand View Research, the global crypto wallet market is expected to experience substantial growth, with a projected compound annual growth rate (“CAGR”) of 24.8% from 2023 to 2030, reaching an estimated value of $48.27 billion by 2030.¹ Furthermore, the market has seen a remarkable increase in blockchain wallet users, with a surge from just over 10 million users in 2016 to more than 80 million users in 2021.²

Additionally, recent research highlighted that the global crypto wallet market was valued at $8.1 billion in 2022 and is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 30.76% during the forecast period, aiming to reach $40.2 billion by 2028.³

”Through this partnership, Treasure Global gains access to a rapidly growing market, enabling the company to capitalize on the increasing financial awareness, widespread use of digital assets, and the growing acceptance of blockchain-based solutions by businesses worldwide. Leveraging these market trends, Treasure Global is poised for significant revenue growth and market leadership in the blockchain industry,” said Sam Teo, Chief Executive Officer of Treasure Global.

About Treasure Global Inc:

Treasure Global is a Malaysian solutions provider developing innovative technology platforms. Treasure Global has developed two technology solutions: the ZCITY App, a unique digital ecosystem that transforms and simplifies the e-payment experience for consumers, while simultaneously allowing them to earn rewards; and TAZTE, a digital food and beverage management system providing merchants with a one-stop management and automated solution to digitalize their businesses. Treasure Global also acts as a master franchiser in Southeast Asia for popular restaurant chains, while providing them with the TAZTE solution. As of March 19, 2024, ZCITY boasts over 2,695,549 registered users.

For more information, please visit https://treasureglobal.co/.

