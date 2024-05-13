Laboratory Filtration Market is Expected to Reach $6.1 billion | MarketsandMarkets™

Chicago, May 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Laboratory Filtration market in terms of revenue was estimated to be worth $4.1 billion in 2024 and is poised to reach $6.1 billion by 2029, growing at a CAGR of 8.3% from 2024 to 2029 according to a latest report published by MarketsandMarkets™.
Stringent regulatory requirements, higher R&D expenditures in pharmaceutical and biotech industries, a surge in membrane filtration adoption, and a growing need for single-use filtration products, are some factors responsible for the growth of the market. On the other hand, issues such as fouling of membrane, and contamination risk, as well as the requirement to maintain product integrity, thereby hampering the market growth.
Laboratory Filtration Market Scope:
|Market Revenue in 2024
|$4.1 billion
|Estimated Value by 2029
|$6.1 billion
|Growth Rate
|Poised to grow at a CAGR of 8.3%
|Market Size Available for
|2022–2029
|Forecast Period
|2024–2029
|Forecast Units
|Value (USD Billion)
|Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends
|Segments Covered
|Product & Service, Test Type, Allergen, and End User
|Geographies Covered
|North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa
|Report Highlights
|Updated financial information / product portfolio of players
|Key Market Opportunity
|Untapped market potential in emerging economies
|Key Market Driver
|Growing adoption of membrane filtration
Based on products, the laboratory filtration market is segmented into filters & filter media, filtration assemblies, and filtration accessories. The filters & filter media segment accounted for the largest share and is also estimated to grow at the highest CAGR of the laboratory filtration market. This can be attributed to the wide use of filters & filter media for various research based applications in the pharmaceutical industry.
Based on material, the laboratory filtration market is segmented into filtration membrane and filtration media. The filtration membrane segment accounted for the largest share of the laboratory filtration market. Filtration membranes such as polyethersulfone (PES), polyvinylidene difluoride (PVDF), nylon, polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE), among others offer efficient and rapid filtration with minimal energy consumption, and shorter process time. Therefore, such benefits offered by filtration membranes are driving the growth of this segment.
Based on technique, the laboratory filtration market is segmented into microfiltration, ultrafiltration, nanofiltration, and other techniques. Microfiltration has a wide range of applications ranging from the removal of unwanted suspensions to the removal of bacteria from process liquids along with the availability of innovative and cost-effective microfiltration membranes. These factors are responsible for the segment’s highest share & growth rate in the global market.
Based on type, the laboratory filtration market is segmented into sterile filtration and non-sterile filtration. The sterile filtration segment accounted for the largest market share of this market in 2023 owing to increasing focus on biomedical research, rising requirement for sterile filtration during the liquid processing of biopharmaceuticals, and the advantages of sterile filtration over non-sterile filtration.
Based on the end user, the laboratory filtration market is segmented into pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, academic & research institutes, and hospitals & clinical laboratories. The pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies’ segment is the largest and fastest growing in the laboratory filtration market. This can be attributed to the increase in biologics drug research and development, and the rapid growth in the biopharmaceutical industry.
Based on region, laboratory filtration market is segmented into six major regions including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa. In 2023, North America dominated the laboratory filtration market. Europe held the second largest share followed by the Asia Pacific. The Asia Pacific market is expected to show the highest growth rate during the forecast period. Expansion in pharmaceutical research and manufacturing capacities, high adoption of laboratory filtration techniques, innovations in membrane designs are some of the factors contributing to the regional growth.
Prominent Players of Laboratory Filtration Market
- Merck KGaA (Germany)
- Danaher Corporation (US)
- Sartorius AG (Germany)
- Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (US)
- 3M Company (US)
- Agilent Technologies, Inc. (US)
- Veolia Water Technologies (France)
- Eaton Corporation plc (Ireland)
- GEA Group (Germany)
- Avantor, Inc. (US)
- Alfa Laval Corporate AB (Sweden)
- Steris plc (US)
- MANN+HUMMEL International GmbH & Co. KG (Germany)
- Ahlstrom (Finland)
- GVS S.p.A. (Italy)
- Membrane Solutions (US)
- Cole-Parmer Instrument Company, LLC (US)
- Meissner Filtration Products Inc. (US)
- Sterlitech Corporation (US)
- Synder Filtration Inc. (US)
- Hangzhou Cobetter Filtration Equipment Co., Ltd. (China)
- Toyo Roshi Kaisha, Ltd. (Japan)
- Rephile Bioscience Ltd. (US)
- Kovalus Separation Solutions (US)
- Nupore Filtration Systems (India)
- Hawach (China)
- Filtros Anoia (Spain)
- and Among others
This report categorizes the laboratory filtration market into the following segments:
Laboratory filtration market, by Product
- Filters & Filter Media
- Membrane Filters
- Capsule Filters
- Syringe Filters
- Syringeless Filters
- Other membrane filters (Cartridge, Cassettes, Vaccum filters, Venting Filters, In-line filters)
- Membrane sheets and Disc
- Filter Media
- Depth Filters
- Other Filters (Prefilter, bag filter, filtration microplates, magnetic filter, centrifuge filter, etc.)
- Membrane Filters
- Filtration Assemblies
- Microfiltration Assemblies
- Ultrafiltration Assemblies
- Nanofiltration Assemblies
- Other Assemblies (Ion exchange & Reverse osmosis assemblies)
- Filtration Accessories
- Filter Holders
- Filter Flasks
- Filter Funnels
- Filter Dispensers
- Filter Housings
- Vacuum Pumps
- Seals
- Other Filtration Accessories (Filter dryers, filter media storage bottles, tubing, clamps, canisters, stoppers, microplates, etc.)
Laboratory filtration market, by Material
- Filtration Membrane
- PES
- PVDF
- Nylon
- PTFE
- MCE & CA
- PCTE
- Other Filtration Membrane (PP, CN, RC, Gelatin, PETE, PVC)
- Filtration Media
- Diatomaceous Earth
- Cellulose
- Acrivated Carbon
- Perlite
- Other Filtration Media (Glass fiber, Quartz, borosilicate, resin binder)
Laboratory filtration market, by Technique
- Microfiltration
- Ultrafiltration
- Nanofiltration
- Other Techniques
Laboratory filtration market, by Type
- Sterile Filtration
- Non-Sterile Filtration
Laboratory filtration market, by End User
- Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies
- Academic & Research Institutes
- Hospital & Clinical Laboratories
Laboratory filtration market, by region
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- UK
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Rest of Europe (RoE)
- Asia Pacific (APAC)
- China
- Japan
- India
- South Korea
- Australia
- Rest of Asia Pacific (RoAPAC)
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- RoLATAM
- Middle East
- GCC
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of GCC
- Rest of Middle East
- GCC
- Africa
Key Market Stakeholders:
- Laboratory filtration equipment and accessory manufacturing companies
- Laboratory filtration equipment and accessory distributors
- Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies
- Hospitals and clinical laboratories
- Academic and research institutes
- Life science companies
- Market research and consulting firms
- Venture capitalists and investors
- Contract research organizations (CROs)
- Government organizations
- Private research firms
Report Objectives:
- To define, describe, and forecast the laboratory filtration market based on product, material, technique, type, end user, and region
- To provide detailed information regarding the major factors influencing market growth (such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges)
- To strategically analyze micromarkets1 with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and contributions to the overall laboratory filtration market
- To analyze opportunities in the market for stakeholders and provide details of the competitive landscape for market leaders
- To forecast the size of the market segments with respect to six main regions: North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa
- To profile the key players in the laboratory filtration market and comprehensively analyze their product portfolios, market positions, and core competencies
- To track and analyze competitive developments in the laboratory filtration market, such as acquisitions, product launches, expansions, agreements, partnerships, and collaborations
- To benchmark players within the laboratory filtration market using the ‘Company Evaluation Matrix' framework, which analyzes market players based on various parameters within the broad categories of business strategy and product strategy
Get access to the latest updates on Laboratory Filtration Companies and Laboratory Filtration Market Size