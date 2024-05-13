Truveta welcomes Rod Hochman, MD, president and CEO of Providence, as new Truveta Board of Directors Chair

BELLEVUE, Wash., May 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today Truveta, a growing collective of more than 30 health systems with a mission of Saving Lives with Data, welcomes Rod Hochman, MD, president and CEO of Providence, as its new Board of Directors Chair. Truveta’s Board of Directors ensures Truveta is operating in pursuit of its mission, providing strategic, scientific, and operational direction.

With Providence as a founding health system member, Dr. Hochman was instrumental to the formation of Truveta in 2020. Dr. Hochman has continued to provide strategic guidance and supported Truveta’s growth over the years.

“The world needs Truveta because information is key to solving healthcare problems. With Truveta, we have a national de-identified dataset, representative of the diversity of our country, from which we can learn faster to improve care in our communities,” said Hochman. “I have been amazed by the progress of the team in such a short amount of time, and I look forward to contributing to the Board as its new Chair and helping Truveta support its members and customers in our collective mission of saving lives with data.”

“Formed and led by health systems, the leadership from our Board of Directors is essential for Truveta to deliver on our shared mission of Saving Lives with Data,” said Terry Myerson, CEO, Truveta. “Dr. Hochman has been foundational to Truveta growing into the company it is today and shares our big dreams for its future. Today we are thrilled to welcome him to our Board of Directors, where his leadership can help us continue to advance discovery and innovation across health systems, life sciences, government, and academic research organizations to improve care for all.”

As president and CEO of Providence, Dr. Hochman is responsible for leading the seven-state health system, ensuring access to high-quality, compassionate care is available in each of the communities Providence serves. Dr. Hochman has served as chair of the American Hospital Association in 2021 and is a former chair of the Catholic Health Association’s board of trustees. Prior to serving as CEO of Providence, Dr. Hochman led Swedish Health Services, among one of the system’s family of organizations. Earlier in his career, he served as a senior executive for Sentara Healthcare, the Health Alliance of Greater Cincinnati and for Guthrie Health System. He received his bachelor’s and medical degrees from Boston University and served as a clinical Fellow in internal medicine at Harvard Medical School and Dartmouth Medical School. In addition, he is a Fellow of the American College of Physicians and of the American College of Rheumatology.

About Truveta

Truveta is a growing collective of health systems that provide more than 18% of daily clinical care in the US with a mission of Saving Lives with Data. Truveta delivers the most complete, clean, and timely regulatory-grade EHR data for scientifically rigorous research. Truveta is trusted by more than 60 leading life science, government, health system, and academic and research organizations to accelerate adoption of new therapies, improve clinical trials, and enhance patient care.

Truveta membership includes Providence, Advocate Health, Trinity Health, Tenet Healthcare, Northwell Health, AdventHealth, Baptist Health of Northeast Florida, Baylor Scott & White Health, Bon Secours Mercy Health, CommonSpirit Health, Hawaii Pacific Health, HealthPartners, Henry Ford Health System, HonorHealth, Inova, Lehigh Valley Health Network, MedStar Health, Memorial Hermann Health System, MetroHealth, Novant Health, Ochsner Health, Premier Health, Saint Luke’s Health System, Sanford Health, Sentara Healthcare, Texas Health Resources, TriHealth, UnityPoint Health, Virtua Health, and WellSpan Health.

Attachment