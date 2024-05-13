Gray Television Partners with American Association of Professional Baseball to Bring Summer Baseball to Viewers Free Over-The-Air

ATLANTA, May 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gray Television Inc. (“Gray”) (NYSE: GTN) is pleased to announce an agreement to bring select American Association of Professional Baseball (AAPB) games to free, over-the-air local television stations in multiple Midwestern markets and across three of Gray’s local sports networks: Arizona Family Sports in Arizona, Peachtree Sports Network in Georgia, and Silver State Sports and Entertainment Network in Nevada. The AAPB is a Professional Partner League of Major League Baseball.



In particular, Gray intends to air the AAPB All Star Game over-the-air across more than a dozen markets on Tuesday, July 23, 2024. In addition to a “Game of the Week” format on Gray’s owned over-the-air sports networks, Gray’s television stations in Mankato, MN, Rockford, IL, Sioux Falls, SD, and Cedar Rapids, IA plan to carry games from AAPB teams located in or near those markets.

“Gray is committed to live sports,” said Sandy Breland, Gray’s Chief Operating Officer. “This agreement provides another example of ways we are providing viewers what they want with live sports.”

“The partnership with Gray Media allows the American Association to now bring our product to over 8 million television households. That significantly extends our viewership from our 12 home markets to millions more in the United States. It’s a great win for our brand to showcase our elite athletes, including many players with MLB experience, in front of millions of new fans,” said Joshua Schaub, American Association of Professional Baseball Commissioner.

The American Association of Professional Baseball (www.aabaseball.com and www.aabaseball.tv) is a Major League Baseball Partner League that operates in nine states and one Canadian province. Formed in 2006, the league consists of twelve member clubs with many beginning play in 1993. By the end of 2023, over 55 players with American Association experience had made their debut with MLB clubs after having first played in the American Association. On opening day 2023, 23 players had previous experience with MLB clubs. Over 65% of American Association players already have Double-A experience or above.

About Gray:

Gray Television, Inc. is a multimedia company headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Gray is the nation’s largest owner of top-rated local television stations and digital assets. Its television stations serve 114 television markets that collectively reach approximately 36 percent of US television households. This portfolio includes 79 markets with the top-rated television station and 102 markets with the first and/or second highest rated television station. Gray also owns video program companies Raycom Sports, Tupelo Media Group, and PowerNation Studios, as well as the studio production facilities Assembly Atlanta and Third Rail Studios. Gray owns a majority interest in Swirl Films. For more information, please visit www.gray.tv.

Gray Television Contact:

Sandy Breland, Chief Operating Officer, Sandy.Breland@gray.tv

# # #