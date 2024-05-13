Baylor Genetics Launches RNASeq Test for Whole Genome and Whole Exome Sequencing, Reduces Turnaround Times, Introduces Four New Genetic Analysis Panels

HOUSTON, May 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Baylor Genetics, a clinical diagnostic laboratory at the forefront of genetic testing, today announced the availability of a new RNA sequencing test, RNAseq, for Whole Exome and Whole Genome Sequencing (WES/WGS). The company also reduced its standard turnaround time on WES and WGS to three weeks and continues to provide rapid testing with written reports in as few as five days.



In addition, Baylor Genetics recently launched four new next-generation sequencing panels for immunodeficiency, cerebral palsy, connective tissue, and skeletal disorders.

New RNAseq Test

Baylor Genetics’ new RNAseq offering serves as a reflex from WGS or WES after a qualified variant has been identified. By offering insights into the impact of DNA variants on protein production, RNA sequencing facilitates the resolution of Variants of Uncertain Significance (VUS) and other qualified variants, ensuring quicker and actionable diagnostic answers.

“Variants of unknown significance can be difficult for providers to interpret, and may lengthen the diagnostic odyssey for patients,” said Christine Eng, MD, Chief Medical Officer and Chief Quality Officer at Baylor Genetics. "By enhancing our Whole Genome and Whole Exome Sequencing tests with the addition of RNA sequencing, we increase the potential to re-classify uncertain variants and provide deeper understanding of a patient’s condition, treatment options and health management.”

Baylor Genetics is able to advance the detection of certain qualified VUS, using carefully curated genetic data, expert interpretation, and prediction algorithm criteria. With the addition of RNA Sequencing, 10-15% of qualified VUS are expected to have a classification change and resolution. For qualifying cases, the RNA sequencing test is performed as a reflex at no additional charge to patients.

Whole Exome Sequencing (WES) and Whole Genome Sequencing (WGS) are two of the most comprehensive DNA analyses in the market. Although they can analyze most of the genome, inconclusive findings are found with many patient results. RNA sequencing provides additional context to these inconclusive results by taking analysis a step further to predict protein effect, which can help determine if a variant is likely to be associated with disease or abnormality. With reduced turnaround time for standard WES and WGS test results and the rapid 5 day option, answers can be provided with high diagnostic yield and in timeframes that are among the fastest in the industry.

New Specialized Panels

In a further expansion of its test menu, Baylor Genetics also recently launched four panels, designed to target specific categories of genetic disorders. The new Primary Immunodeficiency Panel offers next-generation sequencing of 463 genes linked to rare conditions and life-threatening problems with the immune system. The Cerebral Palsy Spectrum Disorders Panel examines 419 genes associated with motor development deficits. The Connective Tissue Disorders Panel delves into 92 genes tied to multisystemic conditions that affect soft connective tissues. The Skeletal Disorders Panel reports on 354 genes related to skeletal development and fragile bones.

To learn more, please visit https://www.baylorgenetics.com/.

About Baylor Genetics

A pioneer of precision medicine for over 40 years, Baylor Genetics is a leading diagnostic genomics partner offering a full spectrum of clinically relevant genetic testing, including Whole Genome Sequencing, Whole Exome Sequencing, and focused panels. A joint venture of H.U. Group Holdings, Inc. and Baylor College of Medicine, which has the #1 NIH-funded Department of Molecular and Human Genetics, Baylor Genetics couples the fastest and most comprehensive precision diagnostics options with the support of genetic counselors to help clinicians and their patients avoid a lengthy diagnostic odyssey, guide medical management, and make sure no patient with a genetic disorder gets left behind. Its test menu spans from family planning, pregnancy, neonatal and pediatric testing, oncology, and beyond.



Baylor Genetics is located in Houston’s Texas Medical Center and serves clients in 50 states and 16 countries.



