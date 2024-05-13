Hawkins, Inc. to Participate in the 2024 Wells Fargo Industrials Conference

ROSEVILLE, Minn., May 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hawkins, Inc. (Nasdaq: HWKN), a leading specialty chemical company, today announced that it will participate in the Wells Fargo Industrials Conference on June 11, 2024.

The conference will be held at the Loews Chicago. The conference will consist of fireside chats and one-on-one meetings. Hawkins management will participate on June 11th.

For more information about the conference or to schedule a meeting with Hawkins management, please contact the event coordinator or Hawkins Investor Relations at ir@hawkinsinc.com.

About Hawkins, Inc.

Hawkins, Inc. was founded in 1938 and is a leading specialty chemical and ingredients company that formulates, distributes, blends, and manufactures products for its Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health & Nutrition customers. Headquartered in Roseville, Minnesota, the Company has 59 facilities in 26 states and creates value for its customers through superb customer service and support, quality products and personalized applications. Hawkins, Inc. generated $935 million of revenue in fiscal 2023 and has approximately 950 employees. For more information, including registering to receive email alerts, please visit www.hawkinsinc.com/investors.