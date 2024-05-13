CompoSecure Chief Product & Innovation Officer to Speak at Seamless Middle East 2024

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, May 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dubai — May 13, 2024 —CompoSecure, Inc. (Nasdaq: CMPO), a leader in metal payment cards, security, and authentication solutions, today announced Chief Product and Innovation Officer, Dr. Adam Lowe, will be delivering key presentations at Seamless Middle East 2024, focusing on security innovations, including the company’s Arculus Authenticate® and Cold Storage technology, that enhances customer experience and protect digital assets and digital identity. CompoSecure will be demonstrating the Arculus technology at Seamless (Booth H7-F20) in the Banking Technology Hall.



“One of the biggest challenges facing businesses today is finding security technology that can seamlessly balance convenience and protection,” said Lowe. “Our role is to educate industry professionals on the next-generation of security solutions that are both user-friendly and highly effective.”

Lowe will discuss and demonstrate how the Arculus platform can protect customers and their digital assets in his presentation titled, "Uncover the 'Key' to Success: Protect Your Customers for Today and Web3" on Tuesday, May 14th, at 3:30 pm. Attendees will learn how Arculus can mitigate the risks of fraud and account takeovers with simple, secure authentication and cold storage technology.

On Day 2 of the conference, Lowe will address the alarming 88% increase in payment fraud in his talk, "Fraud Is Rising Across The Globe. Protect & Elevate Your Customer Experience With Just A Tap - Powered By Arculus" on Wednesday, May 15th, at 3 pm at the Payments Podium. The session will emphasize the challenges facing businesses today in protecting customer data and digital assets. He will discuss the need to shift from passwords to more secure alternatives, such as hardware passkeys, with a focus on the need for a frictionless customer experience. Lowe will highlight how banks, fintechs, and other financial institutions can offer robust multifactor authentication with Arculus Authenticate that easily integrates with their existing tech stack via SDK and a premium metal card for increased brand engagement and loyalty.

About Seamless Middle East

Seamless Middle East offers attendees a dynamic platform where the future of digital commerce is disrupted, debated, and developed. It provides a comprehensive exploration of the customer journey across various digital commerce touchpoints, including digital marketing, retail, e-commerce, home delivery, payments, fintech, banking, and identity management. Held in Dubai, the event aims to transform how transactions and shopping are conducted online, positioning itself as a pivotal gathering for those seeking to innovate and lead in the digital space.

About CompoSecure

Founded in 2000, CompoSecure (Nasdaq: CMPO) is a technology partner to market leaders, fintechs and consumers enabling trust for millions of people around the globe. The company combines elegance, simplicity and security to deliver exceptional experiences and peace of mind in the physical and digital world. CompoSecure’s innovative payment card technology and metal cards with Arculus security and authentication capabilities deliver unique, premium branded experiences, enable people to access and use their financial and digital assets, and ensure trust at the point of a transaction. For more information, please visit www.CompoSecure.com and www.GetArculus.com.

