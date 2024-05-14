Constellation Software Inc. Announces Results of Voting for Directors at Annual Shareholders' Meeting

TORONTO, May 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Constellation Software Inc. (TSX:CSU) is pleased to announce the results of the vote on directors at its May 13, 2024 annual shareholders' meeting. Each of the fifteen nominees listed in the Corporation's management proxy circular dated March 27, 2024 was elected as a director. Voting was conducted by ballot with the following voting results:
|Name of Nominee
|Votes For
|%
|Votes Withheld
|%
|Jeff Bender
|15,492,155
|95.77
|%
|684,536
|4.23
|%
|John Billowits
|14,223,243
|87.92
|%
|1,953,447
|12.08
|%
|Lawrence Cunningham
|15,968,213
|98.71
|%
|208,476
|1.29
|%
|Susan Gayner
|15,756,804
|97.40
|%
|419,886
|2.60
|%
|Claire Kennedy
|15,735,165
|97.27
|%
|441,525
|2.73
|%
|Robert Kittel
|13,658,442
|84.43
|%
|2,518,248
|15.57
|%
|Mark Leonard
|15,942,314
|98.55
|%
|234,377
|1.45
|%
|Mark Miller
|15,152,656
|93.67
|%
|1,024,033
|6.33
|%
|Lori O’Neill
|15,756,775
|97.40
|%
|419,915
|2.60
|%
|Donna Parr
|16,094,612
|99.49
|%
|82,079
|0.51
|%
|Andrew Pastor
|15,047,509
|93.02
|%
|1,129,180
|6.98
|%
|Dexter Salna
|14,991,318
|92.67
|%
|1,185,372
|7.33
|%
|Laurie Schultz
|16,102,081
|99.54
|%
|74,609
|0.46
|%
|Barry Symons
|15,491,557
|95.76
|%
|685,134
|4.24
|%
|Robin Van Poelje
|14,739,328
|91.11
|%
|1,437,361
|8.89
|%
Final voting results on all matters voted on at the annual meeting held on May 13, 2024 will be filed with the Canadian securities regulators.
