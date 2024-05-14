KBC Group: Update regarding the KBC Group share buyback programme

Within the framework of the share buyback programme announced on 10 August 2023 after trading hours, KBC Group NV wishes to advise that the following transactions took place on Euronext Brussels’ regulated market between 6 May 2024 and 10 May 2024, included:

Date No. of shares Total price Average price Lowest price Highest price 06-05-2024 70 000 € 4 911 053 € 70.16 € 69.82 € 70.36 07-05-2024 72 000 € 5 099 206 € 70.82 € 69.94 € 71.36 08-05-2024 73 000 € 5 151 615 € 70.57 € 70.00 € 71.62 09-05-2024 71 000 € 5 040 716 € 71.00 € 70.54 € 71.12 10-05-2024 71 000 € 5 067 078 € 71.37 € 71.00 € 71.70

Following these transactions, the total number of own shares held by KBC Group NV within the framework of the share buyback programme amounted to 15 781 378 on 10 May 2024, for a total consideration of € 949 040 455.

This information is also available at https://www.kbc.com/en/share-buy-back

