Iveco Group continues its sustainability journey and holds its second Sustainability & DEI Week

Turin, 14th May 2024. Innovation, financial discipline, partnership and sustainability: these are the pillars at the base of Iveco Group’s (EXM: IVG) recently updated Strategic Business Plan. The Group believes that long-term success is achieved by pairing innovation with resource efficiency, and financial prosperity with ESG performance. This implies conducting its business in an economically sound, environmentally friendly and socially beneficial manner in accordance with its Purpose “to advance a more sustainable society”.

Evidence of this commitment was seen in 2023 when Iveco Group launched a company-wide initiative called the Sustainability & Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) Week. The initiative is being held again this year, from 13th to 17th May, and the more than 36,000 employees around the world have been invited to participate in the full schedule of global and local activities. Virtual live stream events hosted by senior leaders and daily seminars will explore the Group’s four sustainability priorities: carbon footprint, workplace and product safety, life cycle thinking, inclusion and engagement.

The Sustainability & DEI Week is also an opportunity to highlight the sustainability targets reached and some of the ambitious new targets the Group has set, as outlined in the 2023 Iveco Group Sustainability Report:

100% of total electricity consumption will come from renewable sources by 2026 instead of by 2030.

75% of industrial water will be recycled at company plants worldwide by 2026.

30% of office positions to be held by women by 2028, a new target for gender parity.

Gender pay equity will be maintained across the organisation and be certified by 2026.

Further, paying particular attention to DEI, throughout the Week the Group will focus on key initiatives underway that promote employee engagement, reduce biases, foster gender equity, address mental, emotional and psychological wellbeing, and ensure health and safety in the workplace.

Another major element of the Week is the “Volunteering Days”. Local teams are partnering with Non-Governmental Organisations (NGO) to coordinate projects in support of the communities where Iveco Group operates and other activities involving employees. More than 1,300 colleagues will be engaged in 17 locations throughout Argentina, Australia, Brazil, China, Czech Republic, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Switzerland and Thailand.

On the occasion of the Sustainability & DEI Week, a compendium of the Group’s sustainability priorities, targets and actions, together with the results achieved over the past year, has just been released and is now available on the corporate website: Sustainability Essentials | Iveco Group.

Michele Ziosi, Chief Public Affairs & Sustainability Officer, Iveco Group, said: “We at Iveco Group are on a journey to advancing a more sustainable society. The efforts we embed in business operations and daily activities have led to reaching the Sustainability targets we had set out, and to defining even more ambitious targets for the years ahead. In addition to that, we are also proud to have tangibly demonstrated our commitment to making a positive impact in the communities where we operate and all around the world.”

