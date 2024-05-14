Eyenovia to Report First Quarter 2024 Results on Wednesday, May 15th

NEW YORK, May 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ: EYEN), an ophthalmic company with two FDA-approved products and a late-stage asset in pediatric progressive myopia, today announced that the Company will release financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2024 on Wednesday, May 15th, 2024, after the markets close. Following the release, Eyenovia management will host a conference call and webcast at 4:30 p.m. ET to review the financial and operating results.



Participants should dial 1-800-717-1738 (domestic) or 1-646-307-1865 (international).

A live webcast of the conference call will also be available here and on the investor relations page of the Company's corporate website at www.eyenovia.com.

About Eyenovia, Inc.

Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ: EYEN) is a commercial-stage ophthalmic pharmaceutical technology company developing a pipeline of microdose array print therapeutics based on its Optejet platform. Eyenovia is currently focused on the commercialization of Mydcombi (tropicamide+phenylephrine ophthalmic spray) for mydriasis, as well as clobetasol propionate ophthalmic suspension 0.05% to reduce pain and inflammation following ocular surgery, which will be launched later this summer.

Eyenovia is also advancing late-stage development of medications in the Optejet device for myopia progression (MicroPine, partnered with Arctic Vision in China and South Korea) and other indications.

For more information, visit Eyenovia.com.

The Eyenovia Corporate Information slide deck may be found at ir.eyenovia.com/events-and-presentations.

Eyenovia Contact:

Eyenovia, Inc.

John Gandolfo

Chief Financial Officer

jgandolfo@eyenovia.com

Eyenovia Investor Contact:

Eric Ribner

LifeSci Advisors, LLC

eric@lifesciadvisors.com

(646) 751-4363