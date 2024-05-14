Lemonaid Health Now Offers Prescription ED Medication STENDRAⓇ Through Collaboration with Petros Pharmaceuticals

SUNNYVALE, Calif., May 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lemonaid Health, Inc., a subsidiary of 23andMe Holding Co., (Nasdaq: ME), and a leading telemedicine provider, is now offering Petros Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s (Nasdaq: PTPI), prescription erectile dysfunction (ED) medication STENDRA Ⓡ (avanafil) through its telehealth platform.



Working directly with STENDRAⓇ manufacturer Petros Pharmaceuticals, Lemonaid Health is able to offer the fast-acting ED medication at improved pricing. With one in 10 men estimated to have ED at some point in their lifetime1, Lemonaid Health clinicians are able to evaluate and prescribe patients a variety of ED medications at various price points and doses.

“We look forward to working directly with pharmaceutical manufacturers like Petros to offer our patients improved prices and better access to brand name medications across our telemedicine offerings,” said Eland Siddle, Head of Pharmacy, Lemonaid Health. “Adding STENDRAⓇ to our ED medication offerings, gives patients more options when it comes to finding the right medication for their needs.”

Lemonaid Health services patients across the United States, and has treated over 200,000 ED patients to date. It provides access to medication delivery from a 50 state licensed pharmacy, which has the potential to help millions of men discreetly and legally obtain a treatment for a still significantly undertreated condition.

Important Safety Information about STENDRA® (avanafil)

STENDRA® (avanafil), originally launched by Auxilium Pharmaceuticals prior to that company's sale to Endo Pharmaceuticals, is an oral phosphodiesterase 5 (PDE5) inhibitor for the treatment of erectile dysfunction. STENDRA is not for use in women or children. It is not known if STENDRA is safe and effective in women or children under 18 years of age. A 100-mg and 200-mg tablet can be taken as early as ~15 minutes before sexual activity. STENDRA only works with sexual stimulation and should not be taken more than once a day. STENDRA can be taken with or without food; do not drink too much alcohol when taking STENDRA (for example, more than 3 glasses of wine or 3 shots of whiskey) as it can increase chances of side effects. Of people enrolled in clinical trials, 1.4%, 2.0%, and 2.0%, respectively, stopped taking STENDRA (50 mg, 100 mg, or 200 mg) due to side effects compared to 1.7% on placebo. STENDRA® was designed and developed expressly for erectile dysfunction.

STENDRA is contraindicated with any form of organic nitrates, in patients with known hypersensitivity to any component of the tablet, and in patients who are using a guanylate cyclase stimulator.

Patients should not use STENDRA if sexual activity is inadvisable due to cardiovascular status or any other reason. Before taking STENDRA tell your doctor if you have had any kind of heart issues including heart attack, heart failure, angina and irregular heartbeat or have elevated or low blood pressure.

Use of STENDRA with alpha-blockers, other antihypertensives, or substantial amounts of alcohol (greater than 3 units) may lead to hypotension.

Patients should seek emergency treatment if an erection lasts greater than 4 hours.

Patients should stop STENDRA and seek medical care if a sudden loss of vision occurs in one or both eyes, which could be a sign of Non Arteritic Ischemic Optic Neuropathy (NAION). Discuss with patients the increased risk of NAION in patients with a history of NAION.

Patients should stop taking STENDRA and seek prompt medical attention in the event of sudden decrease or loss of hearing.

STENDRA can potentiate the hypotensive effect of nitrates, alpha blockers, antihypertensives, and alcohol. CYP3A4 inhibitors (e.g., ketoconazole, ritonavir, erythromycin) increase STENDRA exposure.

Combination with Other PDE5 Inhibitors or Erectile Dysfunction Therapies is not recommended.

The safety of STENDRA is unknown in patients with bleeding disorders and patients with active peptic ulceration.

The use of STENDRA offers no protection against sexually transmitted diseases including HIV. Consider counseling patients on protective measures for sexually transmitted diseases.

The most common adverse reactions reported with use of STENDRA include headache, flushing, nasal congestion, nasopharyngitis, and back pain.

For more information about STENDRA, call 844-458-4887. If you would like to report an adverse event or product complaint, please contact us at 844-458-4887.

You are encouraged to report negative side eﬀects of prescription drugs to the FDA by calling 1-800-FDA-1088, or at www.fda.gov/medwatch.

Please see the full Prescribing Information and Patient Information .

About Lemonaid Health

Lemonaid Health , part of the 23andMe family, provides online telemedicine services in all 50 states and D.C. through its affiliated medical groups (subject to local laws). Prescriptions require completion of an independent medical consultation with a licensed healthcare provider through the Lemonaid online platform. Medications are only available if prescribed. Visit www.lemonaidhealth.com to learn more.

1 Cleveland Clinic, 2019