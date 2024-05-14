CompoSecure General Counsel Honored by NJBIZ Leaders in Law Awards

SOMERSET, N.J., May 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CompoSecure, Inc. (Nasdaq: CMPO), a leader in metal payment cards, security, and authentication solutions, today announced Steve Feder, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary, has been named an honoree in the prestigious NJBIZ Leaders in Law awards for 2024. The award ceremony took place today at The Palace at Somerset Park, celebrating the achievements of outstanding legal professionals.



“Steve's appointment as an NJBIZ Leader in Law is a testament to his influence and leadership in managing our legal matter and his notable contributions to our organization and the community as a whole,” said Jon Wilk, President & CEO of CompoSecure. “His comprehensive legal expertise and commitment to our corporate governance, legal compliance and strategic initiatives have been invaluable to our company.”

Feder has played a pivotal role in CompoSecure, guiding the company through significant milestones, including its transition to becoming a publicly traded company. His responsibilities include overseeing all legal aspects of CompoSecure’s business and providing strategic legal advice to the executive team. Feder has a long history of community and non-profit support, including captaining the CompoSecure Bike Team, which annually raises funds through charity bike events in New Jersey.

The NJBIZ Leaders in Law awards program recognizes in-house legal professionals and law firms for their exceptional commitment to the legal field and their communities. Chosen by a panel of independent judges with extensive legal experience, honorees are celebrated for their professional accomplishments, community involvement, and leadership in the legal sector.

About CompoSecure

Founded in 2000, CompoSecure (Nasdaq: CMPO) is a technology partner to market leaders, fintechs and consumers enabling trust for millions of people around the globe. The company combines elegance, simplicity and security to deliver exceptional experiences and peace of mind in the physical and digital world. CompoSecure’s innovative payment card technology and metal cards with Arculus security and authentication capabilities deliver unique, premium branded experiences, enable people to access and use their financial and digital assets, and ensure trust at the point of a transaction. For more information, please visit www.CompoSecure.com and www.GetArculus.com.