PriceSpider Earns Top Industry Honors for Its Innovative Shoppable Solutions

IRVINE, Calif., May 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PriceSpider , the market leader in brand commerce solutions, managing more retailer relationships in more countries than anyone else, today announced its next-generation shoppable solutions won a Bronze Stevie® Award in the “Electronic Commerce Solution” category and was shortlisted for the Real Innovation Technology Award (RITA) in the “Product Innovation” category. These industry accolades recognize PriceSpider’s success in reinventing the way brands conduct commerce and its commitment to innovation.



PriceSpider is an early pioneer in shoppable solutions, and continuously invests in its offerings to drive the industry forward with new features and enhanced capabilities. PriceSpider’s shoppable solutions help brands around the globe make all of their media channels shoppable, while enabling shoppers to go from discovery at any touchpoint along the buyer journey to checkout in three clicks or less. Its unique self-service portal empowers global brands like L’Oréal, P&G and Lego to easily create and customize campaigns and landing pages with near real-time reporting, data and behavioral insights to optimize advertising spend.

“Our shoppable solutions help brands be everywhere shoppers are in a very noisy and vast landscape, and we’ve consistently delivered with higher conversion rates and increased sales for brands,” said Anthony Ferry, CEO of PriceSpider. “This recognition is a huge testament to the work our team has put into our shoppable solutions to continue delivering for our customers and driving the industry forward.”

For over two decades, both the American Business Awards and Real Innovation Technology Awards programs have recognized outstanding companies and their achievements. The American Business Awards are the U.S.A.’s premier business awards program. The Real Innovation Technology Awards recognize achievements in IT and technology and are judged by an independent panel of technology leaders.

This news highlights PriceSpider’s ongoing investment in its industry-leading shoppable solutions with the continuous rollout of enhanced capabilities and features to give brands an advantage. PriceSpider further enhanced its shoppable solutions this spring with several new features, including:

Click to Retailer - Offers brands even more flexibility over the customer experience with different paths to purchase that can be created and enabled within minutes through self-service admin.

Product Reporting Dashboard - Provides full visibility into product performance across shoppable campaigns and landing pages, including closed-loop product and category attribution to campaigns and insights into basket-level purchase details.

Shoppable Media Hub - Easily manage all media assets in one place for speedy landing page performance.



For more information about PriceSpider, please visit www.pricespider.com .

About PriceSpider

PriceSpider is reinventing the way brands conduct commerce with data solutions that help them deliver the shopping experiences today’s shoppers demand. For more than 20 years, our platform has helped the world’s most loved brands streamline the path to purchase and collect actionable insights about their products – and their customers. With more retailer relationships in more countries than anyone else, we help brands build seamless omnichannel experiences—with ecommerce solutions that empower their customers to easily find the products they’re looking for, get the best possible price and make every moment shoppable. Visit www.pricespider.com to learn more.