Trawick International, AXA Mexico Partner on IPMI

MIAMI and MEXICO CITY, May 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trawick International, a leader in the global insurance industry, today announced a new partnership with AXA Mexico to oversee its international private medical insurance (IPMI) offerings.



Starting from May 1, 2024, Trawick International will act as the administrative agent for AXA Mexico's Globalmex IPMI policies. Under this new arrangement, Trawick International’s affiliate, SureGo Administrative Services, will manage distribution, new business enrollment, provider relations, and claims handling. Operations will be conducted through its newly established SureGo Administrative Services S.A. de C.V. office in Mexico.

David Capote, president of Trawick International Latin America, expressed his enthusiasm about the collaboration, saying, “We are honored to be chosen by AXA Mexico as the administrator for their Globalmex IPMI portfolio. This partnership is aligned with our strategic goals for expansion in Latin America and enhances our offerings in international medical insurance. We are dedicated to growing this portfolio and committed to maintaining the highest service levels for which Trawick International and SureGo Administrative Services are known.”

Beltrando Pini, Health and Life executive vice president for AXA Mexico added, “This alliance contributes to accomplishing our mission to better protect more Mexicans. We’re committed to providing the most complete product in the market with the best medical services and assistance to our 5,000 Globalmex clients, as well as our more than 1.3 million Health customers.”

About AXA Mexico

AXA México is one of the most important insurance companies in the country. With local presence since 2008 and the mission to better protect more Mexicans, we offer protection to people, SMEs, and corporate business through different lines of business: Motor, P&C, Health, and Life.

About Trawick International

For more than 25 years, Trawick International has been a leading provider of international insurance, administration, and other assistance services. The company offers a full suite of innovative products and services to support today's globally mobile population. Learn more at trawickholdings.com.

