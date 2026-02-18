Trawick International Launches Trawick Motor: A Fresh, Flexible Motor Insurance Solution for UK Drivers

LONDON, Feb. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trawick International today announces the UK launch of Trawick Motor, a straightforward and highly flexible motor insurance offering designed to meet the needs of everyday motorists, expatriates living within the UK, specialist vehicle owners, and anyone seeking clear, customer-first coverage on UK roads.

Built around simplicity, transparency and real-world protection, Trawick Motor brings a fresh approach to motor insurance with competitive pricing, plain-English policy terms, cover features and specialist options that reflect how drivers actually live and drive today.

“With Trawick Motor, we’re bringing decades of experience serving internationally mobile customers into the UK motor space,” said Daryl Trawick, CEO & President of Trawick Holdings. “Drivers today live global lives. Many are relocating, travelling, or maintaining connections across countries. We understand those journeys and we’ve built motor insurance that reflects that reality while remaining clear, fair, and easy to manage.”

Launched today, this allows new and existing customers to:

Get the right cover for their lifestyle — from everyday standard motor insurance, to specialist vehicle policies for both cars and vans, addressing the unique needs of different drivers.

Access specialist support and guidance from the team — here to help every step of the way.

Choose short-term and temporary options — ideal for borrowed, seasonal, or shared vehicles.



Trawick Motor is part of the broader Trawick International group, brought to market under the Trawick International brand, which is a trading name of Greenlight Insurance Services Limited, authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA). The FCA authorisation number is 548036, and the firm’s permitted business includes arranging and maintaining general insurance contracts.

Greenlight Insurance Services Ltd has been providing motor insurance to UK Motorists since 1996, also operating as a Lloyd’s-registered broker, giving the Trawick group enhanced access to global capacity and specialist underwriting markets, including direct access into the Lloyd’s of London marketplace. This strengthens product capability and enables a wider range of tailored solutions for UK customers.

About Trawick Motor

Trawick Motor is a UK-focused motor insurance solution offering straightforward, dependable cover for a wide range of vehicles and driver needs, including expatriate international drivers, standard cars, specialist vehicles. The offering combines competitive pricing with customer-centric clarity from quote to claim. Learn more at https://trawickmotor.co.uk/.

About Trawick International

Established in 1998, Trawick International has a long history of delivering innovative insurance solutions to globally mobile customers. With the launch of Trawick Motor in the UK, the company extends its commitment to simplicity, transparency, and trusted customer care into everyday driving protection for international (expatriate) drivers newly resident and UK motorists. Learn more at trawickinternational.com.

Media Contact

Emily Tarkany

Vice President, Marketing

Trawick International

Emily.Tarkany@TrawickInternational.com