ProStar Holdings Announces Corporate Update

Dear Fellow Shareholders:

Prostar has made significant progress year-to-date following Q4 2023 momentum.

Financing

We are in the process of closing our current financing previously announced in March. We are actively applying for alternative non-dilutive financings in the form of grants and/or forgivable loans affiliated with the UN Sustainable Development Goals. We expect to know in the near term whether we qualify for any of these financing options.

Milestones achieved year-to-date

In Q1 2024 we added 22 new cloud customers, up from 14 new cloud customers in Q4 2023, showing sequential quarter over quarter growth of 57%. Completed integration with all major hardware providers required for precision utility detection, including TopCon. Signed one of the largest utility locating companies in the USA.

Our most notable signings year to date are:

Garney, one of the largest water and sewerage construction company in the USA.

Stake Center the 2 nd largest utility locating company in the US conducting over 850,000 locates a month.

largest utility locating company in the US conducting over 850,000 locates a month. OnTransit a consortium of companies engaged in one of the largest public transit projects in Canadian history. Learn more about this project here and here.

In addition to the opportunity for hundreds of additional license sales , these new customer signings demonstrate a major change in the industry and transformation from manual workflows to digital mapping. These firms also provide ProStar increased exposure throughout the entire infrastructure construction industry.

Top 3 Near Term Objectives

Expand our international footprint from USA, Canada, Australia and New Zealand to include India, the Middle East and Europe. Sign additional US State Department of Transportation agencies as customers. Integration into US based One Call ticket management systems and exposure to their expansive customer bases.

Product Enhancements

The integration of PointMan into leading hardware and software systems creates a vast distribution network for ProStar throughout the world.

In addition to completing integration with electromagnetic hardware equipment noted above, we also completed integration with Propeller Aero which extends functionality for drone mapping and geospatial analytics. We are also pleased to announce that PointMan is now compatible with industry-leading CAD platforms including Bentley’s MicroStation and Autodesk’s AutoCAD.

We expect integration in Q2 2024 with ESRI’s cloud-based APIs for ArcGIS, further enhancing PointMan’s geospatial data management and analytics for ESRI users. These integrations not only enhance PointMan's operational versatility but also its adaptability across all industry sectors associated with the construction and management of underground infrastructure.

Our strategy is for PointMan to be data input and data output agnostic. By being an information aggregator, the software works with virtually all equipment—and that has outsized value to our customers.

Sales and Marketing Focus

We are seeing early indications that our focus on sales and marketing initiatives is gaining momentum with the signing of a record 22 new clients in Q1 2024 and we expect this trend to continue.

The introduction of the eStore in January 2024 has streamlined the purchasing experience for ProStar’s precision mapping solutions among both customers and distributors, which in turn is driving incremental sales.

Notably, the marginal cost for customers acquiring PointMan products through the eStore is nearly zero, significantly reducing customer acquisition costs and enabling the Company’s salesforce to concentrate on larger opportunities.

We expect the contribution from our e-store, combined with our other sales and marketing initiatives, to continue to drive growth and improve our operations and overall financial performance in 2024.

"We are optimistic about what 2024 will bring to ProStar. After years of development and cultivating a brand name as a leader in precision mapping solutions, it appears that the industry is finally moving towards a long-awaited digital transformation and that we are poised to capitalize on this shift,” stated Page Tucker, CEO and Founder.

“We want to thank all our employees which continue to deliver on time and on budget. Their commitment to growth and shareholder value remains unwavering as we continue to foster strong organic growth. With management holding a significant stake in the Company, our interests are closely aligned with those of our shareholders.

We are more confident than ever in the value that PointMan provides to the industry and as we continue to execute our strategic plan we hope to continue to deliver customer growth and thereby increase shareholder value.”

