Meet Dotti: The Intelligent In-Store Marketing Platform by Imagine

MINNEAPOLIS, May 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Imagine, a leading provider of visual communications, today introduced the next evolution of Dotti, its intelligent in-store marketing platform. Dotti helps brands deliver retail marketing promotional materials with complete control, visibility, and efficiency, right down to the local level.



In today’s challenging landscape, in-store marketing and visual communication complexity often lead to inefficient processes, redundancies, and waste. With Dotti, managing these all-important programs is seamless. She achieves this through a series of tightly integrated modules built on a single, intelligent platform. Dotti makes the exchange of data and information simple, with integrated features and functionality that seamlessly interact. Through a series of strategically planned module releases, Dotti will evolve to become smarter and more capable over time, easing the challenges associated with managing in-store marketing programs.

In this new set of module releases, Dotti Campaign helps manage and distribute complex kits at scale. Driven by rules and store profiles you set, location-specific materials are delivered across even the most complex footprints. While Dotti Screen executes digital content (static and video) delivery across multiple brands and locations, allowing updates to be made on the fly as in-store conditions change.

“Consumer demands are constantly changing, and retailers are challenged to adapt quickly to ever-changing market pressures, store footprints, and communication platforms. The need to remain both flexible and fast has never been more acute,” says Don McKenzie, Imagine CEO. “Our clients have been asking for a single, smart platform that can help them successfully manage in-store marketing assets at scale. Dotti addresses this need for even the most complex kits, providing efficiency and cost-effectiveness. Dotti allows our clients to work smarter, not harder.”

Dotti’s core platform is fully customizable, providing complete control, visibility, and data exchange every step of the way. By adding Dotti Campaign and Screen to Shop and Print, our customers gain even more efficiency. Key benefits include:

Campaign Scalability: Dotti simplifies and streamlines the management and distribution of complex campaigns and kits at scale, driven by personalized rules and store profiles, resulting in accurate location-specific kits that reduce waste and maximize budgets.

Digital Display Control: Dotti brings print and digital delivery together in a single workstream, as well as allowing users to control digital displays. Control digital displays with unparalleled flexibility and ease while leveraging store profiles for seamless customizations.

“Imagine is committed to leveraging technology across our business and our clients to help brands simplify their in-store graphics execution, print or digital,” adds Jeff Eccles, CIO. “The Dotti platform is the next evolution of our industry-leading approach. Dotti’s campaign and distribution management enables retailers and brands to save cost and time.”

About Imagine

Imagine is an industry-leading provider of visual communications solutions. As a trusted partner to the world's most successful brands, Imagine designs, produces, and delivers beautifully crafted print and digital solutions that inspire action and get results. From concept to consumer, our end-to-end solutions include creative design, pre-media, décor, commercial print, store signage, specialty packaging, OOH, fulfillment, and kitting. Learn more at theimaginegroup.com.

