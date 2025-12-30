Fleet Farm Selects Imagine Studio as new Agency of Record

MINNEAPOLIS, Dec. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fleet Farm, a trusted name in retail known for its wide-ranging and ever-evolving product offerings, announced Imagine Studio as its new Visual Merchandising and Design Agency of Record. The partnership will support the company’s vision to continually redefine the apparel, auto, home, hardware, farm/pet and outdoor experience, ensuring Fleet Farm remains the unrivaled destination for their loyal customers.

Imagine Studio will lead design strategy, creative development, and integrated marketing efforts across Fleet Farm’s portfolio of Retail, Auto Service and Convenience Store locations. The partnership will support the company’s commitment to deliver engaging, high-impact in-store shopping experiences for their customers.

“Fleet Farm has always been committed to delivering exceptional value through trusted products and services,” said Nick Widi, President of Fleet Farm. “We are deeply interwoven with the hardworking communities we serve across the Midwest, and with the launch of Imagine Studios, we’re bringing the full depth and breadth of our business together to create more engaging and meaningful shopping experiences for our customers.”

“Our team at Imagine Studio is thrilled to envision the future of Fleet Farm,” said Andy House, Senior Director of Imagine Studio. “Our strategic brand focus and creative execution will continue to drive customer loyalty across the company’s amazing retail platforms.”

“This partnership represents the best of what Imagine strives to deliver – innovation, collaboration, and measurable impact,” said Don McKenzie, CEO of Imagine. “Fleet Farm shares our commitment to create exceptional customer experiences, and together we’re building a foundation for long-term success.”

This collaboration marks a significant step in Fleet Farm’s ongoing evolution and highlights Imagine Studio’s expertise in delivering strategic, end-to-end in-store experiences for leading brands and retailers.









About Fleet Farm

Since 1955, Fleet Farm has been a proud part of hardworking Midwestern families’ lives. We live where you live, work where you work, and we’re proud to be part of the communities we serve. Our stores combine the heart of a general store with the expertise and selection of a specialty retailer. Whether you’re preparing for your next outdoor adventure, taking care of your farm, or getting the job done right at home, you’ll find everything you need at Fleet Farm. Learn more at fleetfarm.com.

About Imagine

Imagine is an industry-leading provider of visual communications solutions. As a trusted partner to the world’s most successful brands, Imagine designs, produces, and delivers beautifully crafted print and digital solutions that inspire action and get results. From concept to consumer, our end-to-end solutions include creative design, pre-media, décor, commercial print, store signage, specialty packaging, out of home, fulfillment & kitting. With a customer technology stack powered by Dotti, a single, flexible platform designed to manage even the most complex in-store marketing programs and a collection of talented designers and innovators in Imagine Studio, all backed with the powerhouse print and digital production capabilities Imagine has the solution. Learn more at theimaginegroup.com.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9c230520-8023-4247-ba76-25970b9db1e7

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/bb00060d-0514-4c0e-a836-f57f3d99d4d8



