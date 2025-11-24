Imagine’s Q4 Trends Highlights: Emotional Connections in Retail, Out-of-Home, and Collectibles

MINNEAPOLIS, Nov. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Imagine Studio shared a new trends report diving into how brands are leveraging emotional intelligence to transform retail experiences, out-of-home activations, and collectibles into lasting customer connections. The findings show that 70% of consumer decisions stem from emotional factors, with customers who feel genuinely connected to a brand delivering 52% more value by purchasing products more often and providing higher recommendations. Across industries, brands are discovering that a sense of belonging creates the lasting relationships that turn casual shoppers into advocates. And Imagine is at the head of the pack. “We’re in the business of creating memorable, emotionally-driven experiences,” says Andy House, Sr. Director of Imagine Studio. “The emotional component of customer experiences is a better predictor of loyalty than the cognitive, functional aspects.”

Experiential retail remains a hot ticket approach, as brands continue to reformat stores into entertainment destinations through retail-tainment strategies. Fast-food chains are creating entire fictional worlds, and luxury brands are collaborating with contemporary artists on immersive pop-ups. It’s a smart tactic, considering that 73% of global consumers want brands to make a greater effort to "wow" them. "We’re seeing more stores as storytelling stages that invite exploration and create emotional connections," says House.

The collectibles economy has sparked its own culture, with toy sales generating about $9 billion a year. “Imagine is strategically aligned to support the rapid growth of the collectibles and gaming market,” says Don McKenzie, Chief Executive Officer of Imagine Studio. “We’ve also seen huge success in brand-collaboration campaigns, demonstrating how powerful this category can be when innovation and partnership come together.” Trading cards are creating dynamic markets, as common items hold monetary value due to the community's emotional investment.

Keeping ahead of cutting-edge industry trends, Imagine Studio is uniquely positioned as a creative strategy and retail solutions provider with elite print production. Imagine offers clients everything they need to create memorable experiences, working hand in hand with brands from transformative ideation to impactful fulfillment. For over 20 years, the company has established itself as a trusted partner to some of the biggest consumer brands, capturing hearts and minds while driving measurable revenue growth.

"Imagine doesn’t stop at coming up with incredible ideas that move the needle," says McKenzie. "We dream, design, and build as one integrated team. You won’t find that kind of end-to-end service anywhere else."

Dive into the full trends report here: Q4_2025_Studio-Trends_Emotions_Report

