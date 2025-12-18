Imagine Wins 2025 HH Global Excellence Award for Temporary Point of Sale

MINNEAPOLIS, Dec. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Imagine, a leading provider of visual communications solutions, is proud to announce they have been honored with the 2025 HH Global Excellence Award for Temporary Point of Sale. This prestigious recognition celebrates Imagine’s commitment to innovation, collaboration, and exceptional quality.

The HH Global Excellence Award winners, from a pool of over 5,600 suppliers, represent the very best in the industry and demonstrate how strategic partnerships drive meaningful impact for the world’s leading brands and retailers.

“Receiving this award from HH Global is an incredible honor,” said Don McKenzie, CEO at Imagine. “It reflects not only our strong partnership with HH Global but also highlights both teams’ commitment to deliver high-impact shopping experiences for our clients. Imagine’s recognition in the Temporary Point of Sale category reflects our ability to deliver strategic, end-to-end in-store experiences that drive measurable results.”





About Imagine

Imagine is an industry-leading provider of visual communications solutions. As a trusted partner to the world’s most successful brands, Imagine designs, produces, and delivers beautifully crafted print and digital solutions that inspire action and get results. From concept to consumer, our end-to-end solutions include creative design, pre-media, décor, commercial print, store signage, specialty packaging, out of home, fulfillment & kitting. With a customer technology stack powered by Dotti, a single, flexible platform designed to manage even the most complex in-store marketing programs and a collection of talented designers and innovators in Imagine Studio, all backed with the powerhouse print and digital production capabilities Imagine has the solution. Learn more at theimaginegroup.com.

About HH Global

HH Global is the global leader in tech-enabled creative production and procurement. With more than 4,500 team members, 26 creative studios and over 5,800 strategic supplier partners present in 64 countries, we work with the best talent across the world to partner with our clients to create big impact through big ideas. Visit https://www.hhglobal.com/ to learn more.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1c1d63be-960d-4e47-99f0-69e6003c643a