200 Clayton Street Earns Colorado’s First Four Green Globes® Rating

PORTLAND, Ore., May 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Green Building Initiative (GBI) is pleased to announce Broe Real Estate Group’s 200 Clayton Street redevelopment project as the first commercial project in the state of Colorado to achieve GBI’s Four Green Globes certification—the highest of four construction sustainability rating levels. The nearly 100,000 square foot, eight-story mixed use project earned 87% of the total applicable points for environmental sustainability, health and wellness, and resilience. The project also is the first to achieve Four Green Globes under GBI’s Green Globes Core & Shell (CS) program.



“GBI congratulates Group14 Engineering, Beck Architecture, GH Phipps, and Broe Real Estate Group for their collaboration and commitment to delivering a fully electric building that supports occupant wellbeing and sets tenants up for sustainability success,” stated Vicki Worden, GBI President & CEO. “A Four Green Globes certification is an incredible achievement that supports state and local goals for a more sustainable built environment. We hope the building will inspire others and serve as a leader in the Cherry Creek neighborhood, in Denver, and in Colorado.”

200 Clayton Street is an iconic addition to the highly desirable, pedestrian friendly Cherry Creek North district. The project team pursued GBI’s Green Globes certification to satisfy Denver City and County’s Green Building Ordinance requirements, aimed at reducing the environmental impact of new buildings and renovations.

“As a legacy project, sustainability and the long-term impact of 200 Clayton were very important, and Green Globes provided an essential framework to guide our approach,” said BREG Senior Vice President and National Head of Construction Steve Rogers. “Throughout our design and construction, we were very deliberate in the consideration of our environment and the needs of an evolving workforce, and we are honored that 200 Clayton has been recognized as Colorado’s first Four Green Globes commercial project. Cherry Creek is a truly special ecosystem and we have been fortunate to call it home for over 50-years. We are very proud to partner with GBI to pioneer the first Four Green Globes certified project not only in Cherry Creek but across all of Colorado.”

Among an extensive list of sustainable design features, the project earned Green Globes credit for:

An integrated, organized, and communicative project team, committed to achieving a high level of sustainability and willing to consider and implement recommendations for improvement.

Selection of high efficiency HVAC equipment, resulting in an ENERGY STAR Target Finder score of 88 and enhanced thermal comfort for the future building occupants.

An aluminum framed curtain wall maximizing access to daylight and views for the entire building perimeter while high performance glazing mitigates glare and heat gain.

Use of OneClick LCA tool to guide the design process by evaluating impacts from material transport during the construction process, material selection for use, service life, and end of life impacts.

EV charging stations and expansive bicycle racks in the underground parking levels to encourage transportation choices that reduce carbon emissions.



GBI’s Green Globes Core & Shell certification process enables owners to evaluate, quantify, and improve the sustainability of both new construction and renovation of retail spaces, warehouses, distribution centers, and other properties. The tool provides options when considering environmental improvements during design and delivery and allows project teams to evaluate and rate the benefits of different sustainable design scenarios within the project scope.

GBI is an international nonprofit organization and American National Standards Institute (ANSI) Accredited Standards Developer dedicated to improving the built environment’s impact on climate and society. Founded in 2004, the organization is the global provider of Green Globes®, Green Globes Journey to Net Zero™, and federal Guiding Principles Compliance building assessment and certification programs. GBI also issues professional credentials, including Green Globes Professional (GGP), Green Globes Emerging Professional (GGEP) and Guiding Principles Compliance Professional (GPCP). To learn more about opportunities to become involved with GBI, contact info@thegbi.org or visit the GBI website at www.thegbi.org .

