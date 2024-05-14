Carahsoft and GovExec Drive Innovation and Inclusion at the 14th Annual Government Customer Experience & Engagement Summit on June 6, 2024

RESTON, Va., May 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carahsoft Technology Corp. , The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, and GovExec will be hosting the annual Government Customer Experience & Engagement Summit on Thursday, June 6, 2024 at The Westin Washington, DC Downtown. This summit explores how Government agencies who are at the crossroads of digital transformation can leverage technology to enhance customer experiences (CX) in alignment with evolving citizen expectations and tech advancements. Federal, State and Local Government and industry leaders will gather to discuss the latest trends and solutions shaping Government CX. “Innovating Government Services to Redefine the Customer Experience” will be the focus of the sessions. The Summit will also include two breakout tracks offering invaluable best practices for ensuring equitable engagement strategies.



Breakout sessions will cover:

Technology : digital transformation, CX challenges and opportunities, and the integration of new technologies

: digital transformation, CX challenges and opportunities, and the integration of new technologies Culture : leadership strategies, the importance of diversity, equity, and inclusion, and cultivating a positive work environment

The session topics will include:

Automation for Improved CX

Building Bridges: Fostering Trust in Government Through Customer Experience

Data-Driven Decision Making

Investing in Trust

Maximizing CX Through Shared Insights

Putting Employees at the Heart of Experience

Strategies for Equity and Resilience in Government

Unifying Culture, People, and Technology

ATTEND:

Thursday, June 6, 2024

8 a.m. - 2 p.m.



The Westin Washington, DC Downtown

999 9th St NW

Washington, DC 20001

Directions

ENGAGE:

The event includes presentations by Government and industry leaders, including:

Andrew Drummond, Director of Accessibility, Maryland Department of Information Technology

Beth Martin, Digital Services Expert, Office of Personnel Management

Bob Ainsbury, Chief Product Officer, Granicus

Catherine Manfre, Chief Transformation Officer, Office of Personnel Management

Jessie Posilkin, Customer Experience Portfolio Lead, Technology Modernization Fund

John Boerstler, Chief Veterans Experience Officer, Department of Veterans Affairs

Joshua Lehman, Chief Customer Experience Officer, FDA

Kevin Hoffman, Director of Design, Office of the CTO, Department of Veterans Affairs

Kimberly Patrick, Principal Deputy Assistant Administrator for Mission Support, EPA

Kimberly Baldwin Sparks, Customer Experience Officer, Social Security Administration

Kristina Martinez, General Manager, Federal Government LinkedIn Talent Solutions, LinkedIn

Matt Mandroc, Head of Public Sector, Zoom

Michael “MJ” Jackson, Vice President & Global Head of Industries, Docusign

Peter Gorman, Senior Product Manager, MySBA Initiative, Small Business Administration

Ruth Buckly, Deputy Assistant Administrator, USAID

Savanrith Kong, Senior Advisor, UX Portfolio Management Office, Office of the Deputy CIO for Information Enterprise

Steven Boberski, Public Sector Chief Technology Officer, Genesys

Wyn Elder, Government Managing Director, Box

Come participate in this engaging summit and help shape the future of citizen-centric Government services. The event agenda and registration are available on the Government Customer Experience & Engagement Summit website . Attendees are eligible to receive up to four continuing professional education (CPE) credits. This event is complimentary for all Government and military attendees. For more information, contact the Carahsoft Customer Experience Team at CXmarketing@carahsoft.com .

