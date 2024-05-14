Voltalia launches its third employee share purchase plan

Voltalia (Euronext Paris, ISIN code: FR0011995588), an international player in renewable energies, announces the launch of its third employee share purchase plan

Through its third employee share purchase plan, Voltalia offers a new opportunity for eligible employees to participate in the company's growth and success. This plan reflects Voltalia's firm commitment to attract and retain the talents that embodie its mission and contribute to its value creation.

With this operation, Voltalia enters a new stage after the introduction of the profit-sharing scheme at the end of 2017, followed by its first year of application in 2018 and the launch of the employee share purchase plan in spring 2019 and 2022.

The previous employee shareholding plans had enjoyed strong support from employees with a participation rate of 70%, positioning the company among those with the highest participation rate for a program with an international scope, according to figures from the French Federation of Employee Shareholder Associations (FAS).

This third plan offers existing shares reserved for employees of the Voltalia Group in France, Brazil, Greece, Spain, Italy, Portugal and the United Kingdom. Eligible employees will thus be able to purchase Voltalia SA shares on attractive terms, within the framework of the Voltalia group savings plan.

The subscription period opens on May 15 and closes on May 29, 2024 included.

Sébastien Clerc, CEO of Voltalia, comments: " Voltalia's mission and remarkable development are both supported by the commitment of our employees. I am delighted to see eligible employees being offered the opportunity to once again be associated with the group's value creation."

Operation details

Issuer

VOLTALIA SA

Euronext Paris (France) - compartment A

Ordinary share ISIN code: FR0011995588

Security admitted to Voltalia's Deferred Settlement Service (SRD)

Objective of the transaction - reasons for the offer: On December 13, 2023, Voltalia's Board of Directors approved the implementation of an employee share purchase plan for the year 2024. This offer of existing shares under the Voltalia group savings plan is offered to employees of the Group who are eligible for the Voltalia group employee share purchase plan in France, Brazil, Greece, Italy, Portugal Spain and the United Kingdom. The shares will be subscribed by employees through an FCPE in France, Brazil, Portugal and the United-Kingdom and directly in Greece, Italy and Spain.

Shares offered

The transaction takes the form of a transfer of shares to employees within the limit of 300,000 shares.

The Board of Directors has set the subscription price on May 13, 2024 at €6.39, representing a 20% discount to the reference price (€7.98). This reference price is obtained from the average of the opening prices quoted during the 20 trading days preceding the date on which the subscription price is set on May 13, 2024, i.e. between April 12, 2024 and May 10, 2024 included.

The conversion rates retained for the whole subscription period are:

EUR/BRL = 5.5133

EUR/GBP = 0.85712

Conditions of subscription

The beneficiaries

The beneficiaries of the offer of existing shares are employees of the Voltalia group, with permanent, fixed-term, full-time or part-time contracts, eligible for the Voltalia group savings plan in France, Brazil, Greece, Italy, Portugal, Spain and the United Kingdom, with at least three months' seniority between January 1, 2023 at the last day of the subscription period.

The companies included in the scope of the offer are Voltalia and its majority owned companies, which are related to it within the meaning of Article L. 225-180 of the French Commercial Code and Article L. 3344-1 of the French Labour Code, which have subscribed to the Voltalia group savings plan and whose registered offices are located in France, Brazil, Greece, Italy, Portugal, Spain and the United Kingdom.

The proposed subscription formula

Beneficiaries may subscribe at a 20% discount to the share price observed during the reference period for all eligible employees and a matching contribution under the group savings plan.

Beneficiaries who subscribe to the offer will be exposed to fluctuations in the share price, both upwards and downwards (the investment is therefore exposed to a risk of capital loss and to the risk of exchange rates (for countries outside the euro zone).

Other subscription conditions

The current operation is an offer of existing shares.

Terms of subscription: the shares are subscribed through a FCPE in France, Brazil, Portugal and the United-Kingdom and directly in Greece, Italy and Spain.

Matching contribution: a distinction is made between eligible employees who already participated in the Voltalia employee share purchase plan in 2019 or 2022 and first-time eligible employees:

Eligible Category Subscription amount Amount Maximum Amount Eligible Up to a subscription amount of €500 100% subscription top-up €500 Eligible first-time buyer Up to a subscription amount of €500 200% subscription top-up €1,000

Minimum subscription threshold: €50.

Subscription ceiling: the annual payments made by the beneficiaries of the offer may not exceed 25% of their gross annual remuneration, up to a limit of €5,000.

Voting rights: each employee shareholder exercises the voting rights attached to the shares he/she holds (directly or through the FCPE).

Dividends: the subscribed shares entitle the holder to dividends during the period of investment, if such a decision was made at the general meeting of shareholders.

Lock-up of Voltalia shares: subscribers to the offering will have to keep their shares for 5 years until

June 1, 2029, unless an early release event occurs.

Timetable of the operation

Subscription period: May 15, 2024 (included) to May 29, 2024 (included)

Settlement-delivery of the shares: expected on June 27, 2024

Specific mention for the international market

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy VOLTALIA shares. The offer of VOLTALIA shares to employees will only be made in countries where such an offer has been registered with the competent local authorities and/or following the approval of a prospectus by the competent local authorities, or in the context of an exemption from the obligation to prepare a prospectus or to register the offer. More generally, the offer will only be made in countries where all required registrations and/or notifications have been made and approvals obtained. This press release is not intended for, and copies thereof should not be sent to, countries in which such a prospectus has not been approved or such an exemption is not available or in which all required registrations and/or notifications have not yet been made or authorisations obtained.

Next on the agenda: Annual General Meeting, May 16, 2024

