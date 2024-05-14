Expion360 Reports First Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Positioned for Increased Market Share & Revenue Growth with New Products and Technologies



Substantial Preorders of Next Generation Group 27 and GC2 Batteries that Now Include Proprietary Vertical Heat Conduction™ Internal Heating Technology

2024 Anticipated Milestones Include: New Strategic Partnerships, OEM Expansion and Disruptive Product Launches Across Multiple Market Segments

REDMOND, Ore., May 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Expion360 Inc. (Nasdaq: XPON) (“Expion360” or the “Company”), an industry leader in lithium-ion battery power storage solutions, today reported its financial and operational results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2024.

First Quarter & Subsequent 2024 Financial & Operational Highlights

Q1 2024 Revenue totaled $1.0 million, up 13% sequentially from Q4 2023.

Q1 2024 Net loss totaled $2.2 million compared to a net loss of $2.0 million in the prior year period as the Company continued to invest in new product development and launches.

Received substantial preorders of next generation Group 27 and GC2 series lithium iron phosphate (“LiFePO4") batteries, which now include Expion360’s proprietary Vertical Heat Conduction™ (“VHC™”) internal heating technology, a patent-pending innovation. Expion360 began taking pre-orders of the new Group 27 and GC2 batteries in Q1 2024 and commenced deliveries in May 2024.

In May 2024, announced the launch of the Edge™ battery available in both 12.8V and 51.2V configurations, featuring a slim profile that maximizes available space without compromising performance and is now available for preorder.

Achieved UL 1973 compliance for 450Ah EX1 batteries, reaffirming commitment to safety and innovation in the rapidly growing lithium battery industry.

On April 30, 2024, released specifications for Home Energy Storage Solutions.

Management Commentary

“In the first quarter of 2024 we fortified our position as a leader in premium LiFePO4 batteries with next generation battery product launches and new technologies,” said Brian Schaffner, Chief Executive Officer of Expion360. “With continued existing product momentum for an improving RV market, we also are scaling efforts into other verticals and channels such as marine, overland and light electric vehicles, and introducing products for home energy and commercial applications.

“First quarter sales continued to be impacted by the battery business for RVs year over year, but improved 13% sequentially from the fourth quarter. According to the RV Industry Association, RV shipments were up over 9% through the first quarter of 2024. As the RV market returns, we are well positioned with our superior capacity and flexibility to lead acid competitors with a strong focus on safety, quality, service and innovation for our more than 300 resellers across the United States, consisting of dealers, wholesalers, private-label customers and original equipment manufacturers (“OEMs”) who then sell our products to end consumers.

“We continue to innovate and expand our product line and have received substantial preorders of our next generation Group 27 and GC2 batteries, with shipments beginning now. These batteries include our proprietary VHC™ internal heating technology, a patent-pending innovation representing a significant breakthrough in battery performance, particularly in cold climates. VHC™ heating technology utilizes Positive Temperature Coefficient Heating Film to ensure uniform heat distribution across each cell, promoting optimal battery performance even in extreme cold conditions. The sophisticated Battery Management System provides real-time monitoring and control, enhancing operational safety and longevity in cold temperatures. The new versions also include higher amp-hour 4.0Ah and 4.5Ah cell technology, Bluetooth® and controller area network communication.

“Most recently, we announced the launch of the Edge™ battery available in both 12.8V and 51.2V configurations, incorporating VHC™ and is equipped with Integrated SmartTalk™ Bluetooth and CAN Bus communication, allowing users to monitor battery performance in real-time. The Edge™ features a slim profile with dimensions of just 4.2 inches in height, 17.5 inches in width, and 21.9 inches in length, offering flexibility for installation in a variety of applications and maximizing available space without compromising performance.

“We expect to begin taking orders for the new e360 Home Energy Storage System (“ESS”) beginning in the second quarter of 2024 with shipments expected to begin in the second half of the year, growing our portfolio from recreational vehicles and marine applications into home energy applications. These two LiFePO4 battery storage solutions will enable residential and small business customers to create their own stable micro-energy grid and lessen the impact of increasing power fluctuations and outages. We believe consumer uptake of home energy storage can rapidly scale with the introduction of products that improve price, flexibility, and integration.

“Looking ahead, we anticipate additional orders as the RV market recovers given our marketing initiatives and expanding product line. We continue to work towards additional OEM market penetration as well as growing demand from customers looking to achieve greater power density, better reliability and superior quality for their energy storage needs. We look forward to providing future updates on our business in the months ahead,” concluded Mr. Schaffner.

First Quarter 2024 Financial Summary

For the first quarter of 2024, revenue totaled $1.0 million, decreasing 35.5% from $1.5 million in the prior year period. The decrease was primarily attributable to the lingering effects of the downturn in the RV market, combined with customers limiting orders in anticipation of the availability of our new products with enhanced features.

Gross profit for the first quarter of 2024 totaled $0.2 million or 22.9% of revenue, as compared to $0.4 million or 29.4% of revenue in the prior year period. The decrease in gross profit as a percentage of revenue was primarily attributable to decreases in sales which drove higher fixed overhead costs per unit.

Selling, general and administrative expenses increased to $2.2 million compared to $2.1 million in the prior year period. The increase was primarily due to salaries and benefits which included non-cash stock-based compensation, and sales and marketing increases, offset by significant reductions in legal and professional fees.

Net loss for the first quarter of 2024, totaled $2.2 million, or $(0.31) per share, and net loss of $2.0 million, or $(0.29) per share in the prior year period.

Cash and cash equivalents totaled $2.3 million at March 31, 2024, compared to $3.9 million at December 31, 2023. As previously announced, the Company received financing commitments of up to $22.5 million from 3i, LP and Tumim Stone Capital, LLC, providing additional operating liquidity and financial flexibility to support intellectual property and product development, and newly launched home energy storage solutions.

About Expion360

Expion360 is an industry leader in premium lithium iron phosphate (LiFePO4) batteries and accessories for recreational vehicles and marine applications, with residential and industrial applications under development. In December 2023, the Company announced its entrance into the home energy storage market with the introduction of two premium LiFePO4 battery storage systems that enable residential and small business customers to create their own stable micro-energy grid and lessen the impact of increasing power fluctuations and outages. Please find the press release here.

The Company’s lithium-ion batteries feature half the weight of standard lead-acid batteries while delivering three times the power and ten times the number of charging cycles. Expion360 batteries also feature better construction and reliability compared to other lithium-ion batteries on the market due to their superior design and quality materials. Specially reinforced, fiberglass-infused, premium ABS and solid mechanical connections help provide top performance and safety. With Expion360 batteries, adventurers can enjoy the most beautiful and remote places on Earth even longer.

The Company is headquartered in Redmond, Oregon. Expion360 lithium-ion batteries are available today through more than 300 dealers, wholesalers, private-label customers, and OEMs across the country. To learn more about the Company, visit expion360.com.

Expion360 Inc.

Balance Sheets



As of March 31, 2024 (unaudited) As of December 31, 2023 Assets Current Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 2,263,133 $ 3,932,698 Accounts receivable, net 238,921 154,935 Inventory 3,780,617 3,825,390 Prepaid/in-transit inventory 118,811 163,948 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 233,171 189,418 Total current assets 6,634,653 8,266,389 Property and equipment 1,212,984 1,348,326 Accumulated depreciation (421,836 ) (430,295 ) Property and equipment, net 791,148 918,031 Other Assets Operating leases – right-of-use asset 2,532,252 2,662,015 Deposits 58,896 58,896 Total other assets 2,591,148 2,720,911 Total assets $ 10,016,949 $ 11,905,331 Liabilities and stockholders’ equity Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 282,420 $ 286,985 Customer deposits 10,926 17,423 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 248,905 292,515 Convertible note payable 2,206,067 2,082,856 Current portion of operating lease liability 535,576 522,764 Current portion of stockholder promissory notes 700,000 762,500 Current portion of long-term debt 31,472 50,839 Total current liabilities 4,015,366 4,015,882 Long-term debt, net of current portion and discount 223,954 298,442 Operating lease liability, net of current portion 2,102,605 2,241,325 Total liabilities $ 6,341,925 $ 6,555,649





As of March 31, 2024 (unaudited) As of December 31, 2023 Stockholders’ equity Preferred stock, par value $.001 per share; 20,000,000 shares authorized; zero shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023 — — Common stock, par value $.001 per share; 200,000,000 shares authorized; 7,046,853 and 6,922,912 issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively 7,047 6,923 Additional paid-in capital 26,956,682 26,438,524 Accumulated deficit (23,288,705 ) (21,095,765 ) Total stockholders’ equity 3,675,024 5,349,682 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 10,016,949 $ 11,905,331





Expion360 Inc.

Statements of Operations (Unaudited)



For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 2023 Net sales $ 971,859 $ 1,507,177 Cost of sales 749,337 1,063,730 Gross profit 222,522 443,447 Selling, general and administrative 2,189,475 2,120,894 Loss from operations (1,966,953 ) (1,677,447 ) Other (income) / expense: Interest income (26,865 ) (20,133 ) Interest expense 253,286 38,178 Gain on sale of property and equipment 306 — Settlement expense — 281,680 Other (income) / expense (1,200 ) 106 Total other expense 225,527 299,831 Loss before taxes (2,192,480 ) (1,977,278 ) Franchise taxes 460 — Net loss $ (2,192,940 ) $ (1,977,278 ) Net loss per share (basic and diluted) $ (0.31 ) $ (0.29 ) Weighted-average number of common shares outstanding 7,006,498 6,815,002





Expion360 Inc.

Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited)



For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 2023 Cash flows from operating activities Net loss $ (2,192,940 ) $ (1,977,278 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities: Depreciation 49,444 48,120 Amortization of convertible note costs 166,786 Loss on sale of property and equipment 306 — Decrease in allowance for doubtful accounts — (18,804 ) Stock-based settlement — 251,680 Stock-based compensation 315,853 — Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Increase in accounts receivable (83,986 ) (311,923 ) Decrease in inventory 44,773 603,570 (Increase) / Decrease in prepaid/in-transit inventory 45,137 (1,086,577 ) Increase in prepaid expenses and other current assets (43,753 ) (66,992 ) Decrease in deposits — 5,005 Increase / (Decrease) in accounts payable (4,565 ) 895,845 Increase / (Decrease) in customer deposits (6,497 ) 208,553 Increase in accrued expenses and other current liabilities 33,669 19,638 Increase in right-of-use assets and lease liabilities 3,855 6,461 Net cash used in operating activities (1,671,918 ) (1,422,702 ) Cash flows from investing activities Purchases of property and equipment (10,550 ) (9,280 ) Net proceeds from sale of property and equipment 87,684 — Net cash provided by / (used in) investing activities 77,134 (9,280 ) Cash flows from financing activities Principal payments on convertible note (43,575 ) — Principal payments on long-term debt (93,855 ) (92,854 ) Principal payments on stockholder promissory notes (62,500 ) — Net proceeds from exercise of warrants (4 ) 49,787 Net proceeds from issuance of common stock 125,153 — Net cash provided by / (used in) financing activities (74,781 ) (43,067 ) Net change in cash and cash equivalents (1,669,565 ) (1,475,049 ) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning 3,932,698 7,201,244 Cash and cash equivalents, ending 2,263,133 5,726,195



