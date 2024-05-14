Blink Charging Selected as an Official Electric Vehicle Charger and Network Services Provider for State of New York

Blink chosen as one of the EV charging providers designated to provide expanded charging infrastructure and support a more sustainable future for the state.



Bowie, Md., May 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ: BLNK) (“Blink” or the “Company”), a leading global manufacturer, owner, operator and provider of electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and services, has announced it has secured a contract as one of the official EV charging providers for the state of New York. The agreement sets the stage for Blink Charging and New York to electrify state and municipal fleets and public charging solutions for employees, residents, and visitors.

As part of the contract, Blink is now one of the contractors available on the OGS award that can offer the state its advanced electric vehicle charging stations which include Level 2 and DC fast chargers. Additionally, Blink will provide related services such as site assessment and preparation, installation, maintenance, repair, parts and supplies, warranties, and product training.

Furthermore, the contract designates Blink as one of the providers of EV charging network services related to the management of EVs, including monitoring, reporting, billing, and support. This also encompasses the integration of third-party fleet and building management systems for energy management, as well as other EV-related software and technology.

“The state of New York and Blink are focused on leading the electrification of transportation together,” stated Jim Nemec, Chief Revenue Officer at Blink Charging. “As we set our sights on providing holistic, targeted charging options for EV drivers throughout New York state and the world, we’ll continue to lay the groundwork for an electric revolution. It’s rewarding to have a direct role in reducing emissions while enhancing the EV driver experience in New York. We are grateful for the state’s trust and our shared vision.”

The full agreement (Award # 23251) can be viewed here: online.ogs.ny.gov/purchase/spg/awards/4040423251CAN.HTM

The agreement comes after Blink’s strongest financial quarters in Company history, along with the recent grand opening of the Company’s new state-of-the-art manufacturing facility and global headquarters in Bowie, Maryland.

###

About Blink Charging

Blink Charging Co. (Nasdaq: BLNK) is a global leader in electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and services, enabling drivers, hosts, and fleets to easily transition to electric transportation through innovative charging solutions. Blink’s principal line of products and services include Blink’s EV charging network (“Blink Network”), EV charging equipment, and EV charging services. The Blink Network utilizes proprietary, cloud-based software that operates, maintains, and tracks the EV charging stations connected to the network and the associated charging data. Blink has established key strategic partnerships for rolling out adoption across numerous location types, including parking facilities, multifamily residences and condos, workplace locations, health care/medical facilities, schools and universities, airports, auto dealers, hotels, mixed-use municipal locations, parks and recreation areas, religious institutions, restaurants, retailers, stadiums, supermarkets, and transportation hubs.

For more information, please visit https://blinkcharging.com/

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined within Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements, and terms such as “anticipate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “will,” “should” or other comparable terms, involve risks and uncertainties because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that will occur in the future. Those statements include statements regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of Blink and members of its management, as well as the assumptions on which such statements are based. Prospective investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, including achieving its 2024 revenue and gross margin targets and its projected 2024 adjusted EBITDA run rate, and the risk factors described in Blink’s periodic reports filed with the SEC, and that actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements. Except as required by federal securities law, Blink Charging undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect changed conditions.

Blink Media Contact

Nipunika Coe

PR@BlinkCharging.com

305-521-0200 ext. 266