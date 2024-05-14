Unifor Affiliated CNTL Drivers Ratify New Collective Agreement

MONTREAL, May 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CN (TSX: CNR) (NYSE: CNI) announced today that the tentative agreement between CNTL, a CN subsidiary dedicated to first and last mile trucking container pickup and deliveries, and owner-operators affiliated with Unifor has been ratified. This four-year agreement covers approximately 750 owner-operators under contract with CNTL in Canada until December 31, 2027.



“We are pleased that CNTL reached this new agreement with Unifor through collaborative negotiations. We are committed to working with owner-operators to support business needs and ensure that they can deliver critical first mile and last mile services to our customers.”

Remi G. Lalonde, Executive Vice-President and Chief Commercial Officer at CN



