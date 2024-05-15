North Media Q1 2024 Interim Report: Invitation to earnings and investor calls

Investor News

15 May 2024

Following the release of the Q1 2024 interim report on 16 May 2024 North Media will present its financial results on two calls on 23 May 2024.



The earnings call will take place on 23 May at 13.00 (CEST).



On the call, Kåre Wigh, Group CFO of North Media will comment on the Group’s financial performance and take questions. The earnings call will be conducted in English.





Please register and follow the event here .

For participation via phone, please use one of the following numbers:

Denmark: +45 78 76 84 90

Germany: +49 302 178 9327

Norway: +47 21 95 63 42

Sweden: +46 812 410 952

United Kingdom: +44 203 769 6819

United States: +1 646 787 0157

(Pin: 363566)

The investor call will take place on 23 May at 15.00 (CEST).



Here, Kåre Wigh will also comment on the financial performance and take questions. The call will be hosted by HC Andersen Capital and will be conducted in Danish.

Please register for the event here .

For further information, please contact

Kåre Wigh, Group CFO, +45 25 65 21 45, kw@northmedia.dk



