Venus Concept Announces First Quarter of Fiscal Year 2024 Financial Results

TORONTO, May 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Venus Concept Inc. (“Venus Concept” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: VERO), a global medical aesthetic technology leader, announced financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2024.



First Quarter 2024 Summary & Recent Progress:

Company continues to execute against Transformational Plan Cash used in operations of $2.9 million, down 51% year-over-year from $5.9 million Cash system revenue in first quarter 2024 represented approximately 75% of total systems and subscriptions revenue, compared to 66% in the prior year period

Total revenue of $17.5 million, down 15% year-over-year but exceeded first quarter estimate of at least $16.5 million by 6% or $1.0 million.

On April 3, 2024, the Company announced that it received Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) clearance in Australia to market the Venus Versa Pro system.

On April 8, 2024, the Company announced that it received approval for the Venus Bliss MAX from the State of Israel Ministry of Health.

On April 24, 2024, the Company announced that its existing Main Street Lending Program Loan (“MSLP Loan”) was purchased by affiliates of Madryn Asset Management, LP (“Madryn”) for an undisclosed amount from the City National Bank of Florida (the “MSLP Loan Purchase”). Following close of the MSLP Loan Purchase, Venus Concept and Madryn entered into a Loan and Security Agreement (“Madryn Loan Agreement”), dated April 23, 2024, pursuant to which Madryn provided an aggregate principal amount of up to $5.0 million in debt financing to the Company to support near-term liquidity requirements. A principal amount of $2.0 million net of transaction fees, was drawn by the Company at the close of the transaction.



Management Commentary:

“First quarter revenue results exceeded the expectations we outlined on our fourth quarter report,” said Rajiv De Silva, Chief Executive Officer of Venus Concept. “Aesthetic capital equipment sales continue to be challenged by macroeconomic headwinds and our revenue results outside the U.S. continue to be impacted by the strategic initiatives we initiated last year. Importantly, our efforts to reposition the business and transition the Company to higher quality cash revenues, exiting unprofitable direct operations in international markets and other restructuring activities, are proving effective. We are enhancing our cash flow profile and accelerating the path to long-term, sustainable, profitability and growth.”

Mr. De Silva continued: “We recently announced the completion of the first phase of our restructuring efforts with Madryn’s purchase of our outstanding senior debt facility and extension of bridge financing. We appreciate Madryn’s ongoing support of the Company as we work towards cash flow breakeven and sustainable profitability. As the Company continues implementing its turnaround plans, debt restructuring and financing remain important near-term priorities to catalyze our growth plans. We look forward to sharing updates as we execute against these initiatives.”

First Quarter of 2024 Revenue by Region and by Product Type:

Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 2023 (dollars in thousands) Revenues by region: United States $ 9,080 $ 10,741 International 8,399 9,790 Total revenue $ 17,479 $ 20,531





Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 2023 (dollars in thousands) Revenues by product: Subscription—Systems $ 3,531 $ 5,761 Products—Systems 10,535 11,065 Products—Other (1) 2,557 2,947 Services 856 758 Total revenue $ 17,479 $ 20,531 (1) Products-Other include ARTAS procedure kits, Viva tips, Glide and other consumables.

First Quarter 2024 Financial Results:



Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 2023 Change (in thousands, except percentages) $ % of Total $ % of Total $ % Revenues: Subscription—Systems $ 3,531 20.2 $ 5,761 28.1 $ (2,230 ) (38.7 ) Products—Systems 10,535 60.3 11,065 53.9 (530 ) (4.8 ) Products—Other 2,557 14.6 2,947 14.3 (390 ) (13.2 ) Services 856 4.9 758 3.7 98 12.9 Total $ 17,479 100.0 $ 20,531 100.0 $ (3,052 ) (14.9 )

Total revenue for the first quarter of 2024 decreased $3.1 million, or 15%, to $17.5 million, compared to the first quarter of 2023. The decrease in total revenue, by region, was driven by a 15% decrease year-over-year in United States revenue and a 14% decrease year-over-year in international revenue. The decrease in total revenue, by product category, was driven by a 39% decrease in lease revenue, a 5% decrease in products – systems revenue, a 13% decrease in products - other revenue, partially offset by a 13% increase in services revenue. The percentage of total systems revenue derived from the Company’s subscription model was approximately 25% in the first quarter of 2024, compared to 34% in the prior year period and 41% in the fourth quarter of 2023 as evidence of the continued progress in focusing on cash sales.

Gross profit for the first quarter of 2024 decreased $2.1 million, or 15%, to $11.6 million compared to the first quarter of 2023. The change in gross profit was primarily due to a decrease in revenue in our international markets driven by the accelerated exit from unprofitable direct markets. Gross margin was 66.6% of revenue, compared to 66.7% of revenue for the first quarter of 2023.

Operating expenses for the first quarter of 2024 decreased $2.4 million, or 11%, to $19.4 million, compared to the first quarter of 2023. The change in total operating expenses was driven by a decrease of $0.9 million, or 8%, in general and administrative expenses, a decrease of $0.9 million, or 32%, in research and development expenses and a decrease of $0.7 million, or 8%, in selling and marketing expenses. First quarter of 2024 general and administrative expenses included approximately $0.9 million of costs related to restructuring activities designed to improve the Company's operations and cost structure and approximately $0.4 million of expenses related to the Canada Revenue Agency for denial of Canada Emergency Wage Subsidy Claims filed by the Company for certain periods between 2020 and 2021.

Operating loss for the first quarter of 2024 was $7.8 million, compared to operating loss of $8.2 million for the first quarter of 2023.

Net loss attributable to stockholders for the first quarter of 2024 was $9.8 million, or $1.68 per share, compared to net loss of $9.7 million, or $1.84 per share for the first quarter of 2023. Adjusted EBITDA loss for the first quarter of 2024 was $5.1 million, compared to adjusted EBITDA loss of $5.7 million for the first quarter of 2023.

As of March 31, 2024, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of $5.1 million and total debt obligations of approximately $76.7 million, compared to $5.4 million and $74.9 million, respectively, as of December 31, 2023.

Fiscal Year 2024 Financial Outlook:

Given the Company’s active dialogue with existing lenders and investors and the ongoing evaluation of strategic alternatives with various interested parties to maximize shareholder value, the Company is not providing full year 2024 financial guidance at this time. The Company expects total revenue for the three months ending June 30, 2024 of at least $16.5 million.

About Venus Concept

Venus Concept Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands of U.S. dollars, except share and per share data) March 31, December 31, 2024 2023 ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS: Cash and cash equivalents $ 5,087 $ 5,396 Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $5,317 and $7,415 as of March 31, 2024, and December 31, 2023, respectively 27,168 29,151 Inventories 20,978 23,072 Prepaid expenses 1,034 1,298 Advances to suppliers 4,926 5,604 Other current assets 1,508 1,925 Total current assets 60,701 66,446 LONG-TERM ASSETS: Long-term receivables, net 9,906 11,318 Deferred tax assets 1,148 1,032 Severance pay funds 429 573 Property and equipment, net 1,229 1,322 Operating right-of-use assets, net 4,081 4,517 Intangible assets 7,582 8,446 Total long-term assets 24,375 27,208 TOTAL ASSETS $ 85,076 $ 93,654 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY (DEFICIT) CURRENT LIABILITIES: Trade payables $ 7,787 $ 9,038 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 12,133 12,437 Current portion of long-term debt 4,154 4,155 Income taxes payable 479 366 Unearned interest income 1,444 1,468 Warranty accrual 1,107 1,029 Deferred revenues 926 1,076 Operating lease liabilities 1,418 1,590 Total current liabilities 29,448 31,159 LONG-TERM LIABILITIES: Long-term debt 72,552 70,790 Accrued severance pay 467 634 Deferred tax liabilities 11 15 Unearned interest revenue 724 671 Warranty accrual 268 334 Operating lease liabilities 2,846 3,162 Other long-term liabilities 672 338 Total long-term liabilities 77,540 75,944 TOTAL LIABILITIES 106,988 107,103 Commitments and Contingencies (Note 9) STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY (DEFICIT) (Note 15): Common Stock, $0.0001 par value: 300,000,000 shares authorized as of March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023; 6,355,230 and 5,529,149 issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2024, and December 31, 2023, respectively 30 30 Additional paid-in capital 249,180 247,854 Accumulated deficit (271,697 ) (261,903 ) TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY (DEFICIT) (22,487 ) (14,019 ) Non-controlling interests 575 570 (21,912 ) (13,449 ) TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY (DEFICIT) $ 85,076 $ 93,654





Venus Concept Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (In thousands of U.S. dollars, except per share data) Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 2023 Revenue Leases $ 3,593 $ 5,761 Products and services 13,886 14,770 17,479 20,531 Cost of goods sold: Leases 1,477 1,747 Products and services 4,355 5,085 5,832 6,832 Gross profit 11,647 13,699 Operating expenses: Selling and marketing 7,374 8,032 General and administrative 10,248 11,185 Research and development 1,785 2,637 Total operating expenses 19,407 21,854 Loss from operations (7,760 ) (8,155 ) Other expenses: Foreign exchange (gain) loss 324 (352 ) Finance expenses 1,668 1,508 Loss on disposal of subsidiaries — 77 Loss before income taxes (9,752 ) (9,388 ) Income tax expense 37 235 Net loss $ (9,789 ) $ (9,623 ) Net loss attributable to stockholders of the Company $ (9,794 ) $ (9,657 ) Net income attributable to non-controlling interest $ 5 $ 34 Net loss per share: Basic $ (1.68 ) $ (1.84 ) Diluted $ (1.68 ) $ (1.84 ) Weighted-average number of shares used in per share calculation: Basic 5,829 5,237 Diluted 5,829 5,237





Venus Concept Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (in thousands) Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 2023 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net loss $ (9,789 ) $ (9,623 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 975 1,007 Stock-based compensation 339 481 Provision for expected credit losses 171 618 Provision for inventory obsolescence 372 343 Finance expenses and accretion 481 74 Deferred tax recovery (120 ) 149 Loss on disposal of property and equipment 5 34 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable short-term and long-term 3,226 1,654 Inventories 1,722 891 Prepaid expenses 264 69 Advances to suppliers 678 20 Other current assets 417 1,673 Operating right-of-use assets, net 437 423 Other long-term assets (1 ) (45 ) Trade payables (1,251 ) (522 ) Accrued expenses and other current liabilities (263 ) (2,570 ) Current operating lease liabilities (172 ) (119 ) Severance pay funds 144 43 Unearned interest income 29 (360 ) Long-term operating lease liabilities (316 ) (289 ) Other long-term liabilities (226 ) 161 Net cash used in operating activities (2,878 ) (5,888 ) CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Purchases of property and equipment (25 ) (70 ) Net cash used in investing activities (25 ) (70 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Proceeds from issuance of common stock 10 803 2024 Registered Direct Offering shares and warrants, net of costs of $222 977 — 2024 Convertible Notes issued to EW, net of costs of $393 1,607 — Net cash provided by financing activities 2,594 803 NET DECREASE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH (309 ) (5,155 ) CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH — Beginning of period 5,396 11,569 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH — End of period $ 5,087 $ 6,414 SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURES OF CASH FLOW INFORMATION: Cash paid for income taxes $ 27 $ 12 Cash paid for interest $ 1,187 $ 1,433

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure defined as net income (loss) before foreign exchange (gain) loss, financial expenses, income tax expense (benefit), depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation and non-recurring items for a given period. Adjusted EBITDA is not a measure of our financial performance under U.S. GAAP and should not be considered an alternative to net income or any other performance measures derived in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Accordingly, you should consider Adjusted EBITDA along with other financial performance measures, including net income, and our financial results presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Other companies, including companies in our industry, may calculate Adjusted EBITDA differently or not at all, which reduces its usefulness as a comparative measure. We understand that although Adjusted EBITDA is frequently used by securities analysts, lenders and others in their evaluation of companies, Adjusted EBITDA has limitations as an analytical tool, and you should not consider it in isolation, or as a substitute for analysis of our results as reported under U.S. GAAP. Some of these limitations are: Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect our cash expenditures or future requirements for capital expenditures or contractual commitments; Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect changes in, or cash requirements for, our working capital needs; and although depreciation and amortization are non-cash charges, the assets being depreciated will often have to be replaced in the future, and Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect any cash requirements for such replacements.

We believe that Adjusted EBITDA is a useful measure for analyzing the performance of our core business because it facilitates operating performance comparisons from period to period and company to company by backing out potential differences caused by changes in foreign exchange rates that impact financial assets and liabilities denominated in currencies other than the U.S. dollar, tax positions (such as the impact on periods or companies of changes in effective tax rates), the age and book depreciation of fixed assets (affecting relative depreciation expense), amortization of intangible assets, stock-based compensation expense (because it is a non-cash expense) and non-recurring items as explained below.

The following reconciliation of net (loss) income to Adjusted EBITDA for the periods presented:

Venus Concept Inc. Reconciliation of Net loss to Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 2023 Reconciliation of net loss to adjusted EBITDA (in thousands) Net loss $ (9,789 ) $ (9,623 ) Foreign exchange (gain) loss 324 (352 ) Loss on disposal of subsidiaries — 77 Finance expenses 1,668 1,508 Income tax expense 37 235 Depreciation and amortization 975 1,022 Stock-based compensation expense 339 481 CEWS (1) 418 — Other adjustments (2) 910 917 Adjusted EBITDA $ (5,118 ) $ (5,735 )

(1) In April 2022, the Canada Revenue Agency (“CRA”) initiated an audit of the Canada Emergency Wage Subsidy Claim (“CEWS”) that the Company filed between 2020-2021. The CRA has currently assessed a denial of CEWS claims made by the Company in 2020 and requesting repayment of $418K. The Company disputes the CRA assessment and intends to challenge this matter through the Tax Court or Judicial Review.

(2) For the three months ended March 31, 2024 and March 31, 2023 the other adjustments are represented by restructuring activities designed to improve the Company's operations and cost structure.