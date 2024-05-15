STACK Infrastructure and IPI Partners’ 3rd Annual Women’s Leadership Summit Unites Industry Leaders for Professional Skill Building and Empowerment

DENVER, May 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- STACK Infrastructure (“STACK”), the digital infrastructure partner to the world’s most innovative companies and a leading global developer and operator of data centers, and IPI Partners (“IPI”), a global investment platform focused exclusively on digital infrastructure, celebrated the completion of their 3rd annual Women’s Leadership Summit, which took place May 1-2 in Fort Worth, Texas. The event brought together women across STACK, IPI Partners, and affiliated companies, as well as clients and partners, where they attended sessions across professional skill building and industry topics along with strategic networking aimed at empowering women of varied ages, cultures, backgrounds, and career paths.



“As a proud co-sponsor of this year’s Women’s Leadership Summit, I am thrilled to witness the impactful conversations and robust networking that took place,” said Heather Paduck, Chief Financial Officer, STACK Americas. “We brought together a diverse group of leaders who are not only navigating but also shaping the future of digital infrastructure. This event exemplifies our commitment to empowering women across all levels and disciplines within our industry, ensuring they have the support and opportunities needed to thrive in an ever-evolving landscape.”

The event showcased a special recognition session honoring Alison Estrada, Ambassador for Girl Scouts of Colorado and one of the first participants in STACK’s and IPI’s newly launched Girl Scout patch program which focuses on STEM education and the data center industry. The Summit also hosted breakout sessions covering a diverse range of industry topics and various panels ranging from a Capital Markets Panel exploring funding the next wave of data center demand to a Utility Panel addressing challenges and opportunities in a dynamic utility-constrained environment. Other sessions, such as Championing Equality, and Reclaiming Work: Finding Your Flow in Chaotic Times, offered practical strategies for navigating contemporary leadership challenges.

“This event is an exciting opportunity to engage with women across our clients and partners to discuss the challenges and opportunities that we are collectively facing in an unprecedented demand cycle of our industry. Witnessing the energy and thought-provoking conversations of this expansive collection of women reaffirms my belief in the transformative power of women’s voices in shaping our industry’s future,” said Lauren Sullivan, Managing Director at IPI Partners. “We couldn’t be happier with the strength in momentum this event has continued to build.”

Fort Worth Mayor, Mattie Parker, graciously presented closing remarks, motivating attendees to actively engage in their communities to promote positive change.

“Fort Worth was honored to host the collective wisdom and passion shared at STACK and IPI’s 3rd Annual Women’s Leadership Summit. I am inspired by the number of talented women who convened to share their stories of resilience and achievement. Events like these serve as catalysts for positive change in the global leadership landscape,” said Mayor Parker.

STACK and IPI are both dedicated to supporting women in their careers through recruitment, development, and mentorship programs. STACK offers a year-long paid apprenticeship for women aiming to train as STACK Critical Operations Technicians. STACK is in the midst of its third cohort of this successful effort. These initiatives, along with the annual Women’s Leadership Summit, continue to highlight STACK’s and IPI’s ongoing commitment to supporting the advancement of women in technology.

ABOUT STACK INFRASTRUCTURE

STACK provides digital infrastructure to scale the world’s most innovative companies. With a client-first approach, STACK delivers a comprehensive suite of campus, build-to-suit, colocation, and powered shell solutions in the Americas, EMEA, and APAC regions. With robust existing and flexible expansion capacity in the leading availability zones, STACK offers the scale and geographic reach that rapidly growing hyperscale and enterprise companies need. The world runs on data. Data runs on STACK.

For more information about STACK, please visit www.stackinfra.com .

ABOUT IPI PARTNERS:

IPI Partners specializes in acquiring, developing, and leasing critical digital infrastructure assets to serve the needs of large, high-quality technology companies globally. Over the past seven years, IPI has built one of the largest privately held hyperscale data center portfolios in the world with 64 operational and under construction facilities across 28 markets in North America, Europe, and APAC, and the ability to support more than seven gigawatts of IT capacity.



