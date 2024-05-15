RadarFirst Promotes Wendy Demers to Chief Technology Officer





PORTLAND, Ore., May 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RadarFirst , the premier SaaS provider known for automating intelligent decisions and trusted by enterprises and organizations to mitigate risk and streamline legal governance, risk, and compliance (GRC) incident management, proudly announces the promotion of Wendy Demers , MSBTM, to the role of Chief Technology Officer.

Wendy Demers has been an integral part of RadarFirst's exponential growth over the past two years. CEO Don India remarked, “With Wendy's expertise, visionary leadership, and proven track record of success, RadarFirst will accelerate delivery of innovative technologies and expand its presence as the global leader in reducing enterprise risk and simplifying decision-making due to evolving privacy, cyber, and compliance laws.”

Demers' promotion marks a pivotal time for RadarFirst, as she will spearhead the advancement of the company's strategic technology vision, drive innovation in product development, and establish a scalable infrastructure to enhance the award-winning products.

“RadarFirst is entering a period of rigorous growth and continued product excellence,” enthused Demers. “The talent and culture of collaboration within this organization will continue to accelerate our vision for growth.” Leveraging her expertise across multiple domains, Demers is poised to guide RadarFirst to the next stage of technology innovation and rapid expansion.

In addition to her technical prowess, Demers is committed to diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives. As an indigenous woman, she advocates for diverse voices to be heard and mentors individuals from underrepresented backgrounds in technical career advancement.

Demers' journey to the executive suite exemplifies her dedication and resilience. From amassing over 25 years of experience in technology, to authoring a series of ​​urban fantasy indie books as M.W. Horses to playing professional football for the Independent Women's Football League (IWFL), Wendy’s journey to CTO reflects her unique path to executive leadership. As she embarks on this new chapter, Demers is determined to create an inclusive environment where diverse voices thrive.

RadarFirst is the leading provider of SaaS solutions for automating intelligent decisions to reduce risk and simplify legal governance, risk, and compliance (GRC) incident management. With a focus on privacy, cyber, and compliance laws, RadarFirst empowers organizations to make informed decisions and navigate complex, time-bound regulatory requirements through consistent, objective workflows with documented outcomes. Learn more at www.radarfirst.com .

