Vislink Reports First Quarter 2024 Financial and Operational Results 

Total Revenue Increased 20% to $8.6 Million Driven by Surge in Sales to MilGov Customers

New Product Sales and Enhanced Operating Efficiency Fuel Significant Profitability Improvements

Mt. Olive, NJ, May 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vislink Technologies, Inc. (“Vislink” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: VISL), a global technology leader in the capture, delivery, and management of high-quality, live video and associated data in the media and entertainment, public safety, and defense markets, today reported results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2024.

First Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Revenue increased 20% to $8.6 million, up from $7.2 million in the prior year period. The increase in revenue resulted from a jump in sales to military and government customers.

increased 20% to $8.6 million, up from $7.2 million in the prior year period. The increase in revenue resulted from a jump in sales to military and government customers. Gross margin increased to 59%, up from 54% in the prior year period. The year-over-year improvement in gross margin reflects greater operating efficiency and a higher mix of software and service revenue.

increased to 59%, up from 54% in the prior year period. The year-over-year improvement in gross margin reflects greater operating efficiency and a higher mix of software and service revenue. Net loss improved to $(0.9) million, or $(0.39) per share, from $(1.8) million, or $(0.80) per share, in the prior year period.

improved to $(0.9) million, or $(0.39) per share, from $(1.8) million, or $(0.80) per share, in the prior year period. Cash and short-term investments were $13.8 million at March 31, 2024, compared to $14.2 million at December 31, 2023. Working capital was $31.2 million at the end of the first quarter. The Company expects to continue enhancing working capital performance by optimizing inventory management and accelerating customer acceptance of new products.

First Quarter 2024 and Recent Operational Highlights

Sales to MilGov customers experienced a substantial increase in the first quarter of 2024. Market acceptance of the leading AeroLink platform is driving upgrades from existing customers and new customer orders.

Market acceptance of the leading AeroLink platform is driving upgrades from existing customers and new customer orders. Service/software revenue increased to 16% of total revenue, with our continued focus on leveraging the infrastructure platform to drive recurring revenues through the LinkMatrix platform.

with our continued focus on leveraging the infrastructure platform to drive recurring revenues through the LinkMatrix platform. Launched Air-to-Anywhere™ within the Company’s AVDS platform , enabling high-resolution, ultralow-latency real-time video distribution and management to any device, anywhere. This advancement will include the Company’s roadmap initiatives to leverage AI for enhanced analytics and is expected to pave new avenues to develop recurring revenue via in-depth data insights.

, enabling high-resolution, ultralow-latency real-time video distribution and management to any device, anywhere. This advancement will include the Company’s roadmap initiatives to leverage AI for enhanced analytics and is expected to pave new avenues to develop recurring revenue via in-depth data insights. Unveiled DragonFly V , the world’s smallest HEVC HDR COFDM/5G transmitter designed to enhance live video capture from dynamic perspectives, including body-worn and covert applications. This product launch marks a significant advancement in video capture technology, offering high-definition, ultra-low latency, real-time video transmission capabilities.

, the world’s smallest HEVC HDR COFDM/5G transmitter designed to enhance live video capture from dynamic perspectives, including body-worn and covert applications. This product launch marks a significant advancement in video capture technology, offering high-definition, ultra-low latency, real-time video transmission capabilities. Positioned to grow with global Aerospace OEMs – successfully demonstrated design, manufacturing, and operations processes and capabilities and received “Approved Supplier” status from three global aerospace Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs).

– successfully demonstrated design, manufacturing, and operations processes and capabilities and received “Approved Supplier” status from three global aerospace Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs). Enhanced presence in the expanding drone command and control market, boosting revenue and customer relationships and leveraging the Company’s resilient radio, channel bonding, and antenna technologies roadmap to offer unique capabilities to address real-world tactical applications.

Management Commentary

“The first quarter of 2024 demonstrated substantial financial and operational gains, directly resulting from the continued execution of our strategic plan we implemented two years ago to increase operating leverage,” stated Mickey Miller, CEO of Vislink. “Our revenue climbed by 20% to $8.6 million, primarily fueled by our expanding presence in the MilGov markets. This growth has been bolstered by enhanced sales opportunities following the acquisition of BMS assets and increased governmental investment due to recent geopolitical events.

“We are carrying this momentum into the second quarter as we continue to roll out newer products such as Cliq, LiveLink, and DragonFly V. These products fulfill needs across our target markets and facilitate opportunities to increase our software and services revenue, which grew to 16% of total revenue in the first quarter. This strategic shift is steering our revenue mix towards more predictable, higher-margin streams. Our strengthened sales channels and go-to-market strategies have resulted in the largest weighted sales pipeline since the pandemic, valued at $48 million entering the second quarter. In addition, we are extending our reach in the Drone Command and Control (Drone C2) area, another developing use case for our current solutions, as we engage in encouraging discussions with key industry leaders.

“We are on track to achieve cash flow neutrality by the end of 2024 and aim to be cash flow positive in 2025. Our operations are continually evolving as we actively identify areas for further operational enhancements and cost-saving measures. These ongoing improvements are crucial as we work to drive further revenue growth and enhance profitability.”

Conference Call

Management will host a conference call today, May 15, 2024, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2024.

Vislink management will host the presentation, followed by a question-and-answer period.

Non-GAAP Financial Measure: EBITDA

To supplement our financial results presented in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP), we are presenting EBITDA in this earnings release and the related earnings conference call. EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure that is not based on any standardized methodology prescribed by GAAP and is not necessarily comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other companies. We define EBITDA as our net income (loss), excluding the impact of depreciation and amortization expense and interest income and tax). We have presented EBITDA because it is a key measure used by our management and board of directors to understand and evaluate our operating performance, establish budgets, and develop operational goals for managing our business. In particular, we believe that excluding the impact of these expenses in calculating EBITDA can provide a useful measure for period-to-period comparisons of our core operating performance. A reconciliation of non-GAAP EBITDA to GAAP net loss appears in the financial tables accompanying this press release as set forth below.

About Vislink Technologies, Inc.

Vislink Technologies is a global technology leader in capturing, delivering, and managing high-quality live video and associated data. With a renowned heritage in video communications encompassing over 50 years, Vislink has revolutionized live video communications by delivering the highest-quality video from the scene, even in the most challenging transmission conditions—enabling broadcasters and public safety agencies to capture and share live video seamlessly and securely. Through its Mobile Viewpoint product lines, Vislink also provides live streaming solutions using bonded cellular, 5G, and AI-driven technologies for automated news and sports productions. Vislink’s shares of common stock are publicly traded on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the ticker symbol “VISL.” For more information, visit www.vislink.com .

VISLINK TECHNOLOGIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(IN THOUSANDS EXCEPT SHARE AND PER SHARE DATA)

March 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 (unaudited) ASSETS Current assets Cash $ 7,959 $ 8,482 Accounts receivable, net 9,015 8,680 Inventories, net 14,866 14,029 Investments held to maturity 5,799 5,731 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 1,726 1,560 Total current assets 39,365 38,482 Right of use assets, operating leases 1,134 742 Property and equipment, net 1,912 1,902 Intangible assets, net 3,579 3,866 Total assets $ 45,990 $ 44,992 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 3,533 $ 3,183 Accrued expenses 1,403 1,578 Operating lease obligations, current 728 463 Customer deposits and deferred revenue 2,546 1,490 Total current liabilities 8,210 6,714 Operating lease obligations, net of current portion 847 755 Deferred tax liabilities 490 546 Total liabilities 9,547 8,015 Commitments and contingencies (See Note 11) Stockholders’ equity Series A Preferred stock, $0.00001 par value per share: -0- shares authorized on March 31, 2024, and December 31, 2023, respectively; -0- shares issued and outstanding on March 31, 2024, and December 31, 2023, respectively. — — Common stock, $0.00001 par value per share, 100,000,000 shares authorized on March 31, 2024, and December 31, 2023, respectively: Common stock, 2,452,482 and 2,439,923 were issued, and 2,452,349 and 2,439,790 were outstanding on March 31, 2024, and December 31, 2023, respectively. — — Additional paid-in capital 348,131 347,507 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (1,237 ) (1,027 ) Treasury stock, at cost – 133 shares as of March 31, 2024, and December 31, 2023, respectively (277 ) (277 ) Accumulated deficit (310,174 ) (309,226 ) Total stockholders’ equity 36,443 36,977 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 45,990 $ 44,992





VISLINK TECHNOLOGIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND

OTHER COMPREHENSIVE LOSS

(IN THOUSANDS EXCEPT NET LOSS PER SHARE DATA)

For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 2023 Revenue, net $ 8,598 $ 7,188 Cost of revenue and operating expenses Cost of components and personnel 3,555 3,314 Inventory valuation adjustments 201 129 General and administrative expenses 5,294 5,028 Research and development expenses 799 767 Amortization and depreciation 347 298 Total cost of revenue and operating expenses 10,196 9,536 Loss from operations (1,598 ) (2,348 ) Other income (expense) Unrealized gain (loss) on investments in debt securities 63 (28 ) Other income 375 341 Dividend income 66 91 Interest income, net 91 133 Total other income (expense) 595 537 Net loss before income taxes (1,003 ) (1,811 ) Income taxes Deferred tax benefits 55 55 Net loss $ (948 ) $ (1,756 ) Basic and diluted loss per share $ (0.39 ) $ (0.74 ) Weighted average number of shares outstanding: Basic and diluted 2,444 2,375 Comprehensive loss: Net loss $ (948 ) $ (1,756 ) Unrealized gain (loss) on currency translation adjustment (210 ) 155 Comprehensive loss $ (1,158 ) $ (1,601 )





Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Results

VISLINK TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP to NON-GAAP RESULTS

QUARTER ENDING March 31, 2024

(IN THOUSANDS)