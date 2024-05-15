Gordon Brothers Expands Presence in the Middle East & Asia Pacific

Boston, May 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gordon Brothers, the global asset experts, opened two new offices in Dubai and Auckland, expanding the firm’s presence in the Middle East and Asia Pacific.

Gordon Brothers has been active in the Middle East since 2023 and provides holistic solutions across asset services and trading to retail and industrial clients in the region with a focus on servicing companies, financial institutions and their advisors.

Phillip Weston, Director, Commercial & Industrial, leads the Dubai office and is responsible for driving growth in the region and delivering asset-based solutions to clients in the Middle East and Africa. Weston has deep experience across a range of industries, including automotive, construction, manufacturing, marine, mining, transport and retail in Africa, Middle East, India and Sri Lanka.

Gordon Brothers has been active across New Zealand since 2022 providing integrated solutions across asset services, lending, financing and trading to retail and industrial clients with a focus on servicing corporates, financial institutions and their advisors.

Logan Fenemor, Director, Senior Project Manager & Valuer, opened the Auckland office and is responsible for delivering valuation and remarketing solutions to clients with a focus on the agriculture, mining, construction, transport and manufacturing industries. Fenemor has nearly 20 years’ experience across auction, asset management, valuation and disposition services, alongside his extensive expertise covering multiple industries.

"Our expansion into Dubai and New Zealand marks an exciting milestone for Gordon Brothers and underscores our dedication and commitment to serving clients globally in key markets," said Frank Morton, Chief Investment Officer. “As part of the firm’s global network, both offices will draw on the full strength and asset expertise of Gordon Brothers, reinforcing our commitment to delivering unparalleled, holistic solutions for our clients.”

"Phillip brings a tremendous amount of expertise in providing tailored asset-based solutions for clients,” said Mark Newton-Jones, Head of Europe, the Middle East and Africa. “In addition to giving us dedicated feet on the ground, our expansion into Dubai brings the breadth and depth of our global asset experts and provides an enhanced level of support to our clients in the region.”

“The establishment of an office in New Zealand, including a full-service team on the ground, was the natural next step in the evolution and growth trajectory of Gordon Brothers in the Asia Pacific region,” said Tim Stewart, Head of Asia Pacific. “Logan’s considerable experience along with our extensive asset expertise provides our clients in New Zealand with access to rapid and reliable solutions to maximize liquidity through realizable asset values.”

About Gordon Brothers

Since 1903, Gordon Brothers (www.gordonbrothers.com) has helped lenders, management teams, advisors and investors move forward through change. The firm brings a powerful combination of expertise and capital to clients, developing customized solutions on an integrated or standalone basis across four services areas: valuations, dispositions, financing and investment. Whether to fuel growth or facilitate strategic consolidation, Gordon Brothers partners with companies in the retail, commercial and industrial sectors to provide maximum liquidity, put assets to their highest and best use and mitigate liabilities. The firm conducts more than $100 billion worth of dispositions and appraisals annually and provides both short- and long-term capital to clients undergoing transformation. Gordon Brothers lends against and invests in brands, real estate, inventory, receivables, machinery, equipment and other assets, both together and individually, to provide clients liquidity solutions beyond its market-leading disposition and appraisal services. The firm is headquartered in Boston, with over 30 offices across five continents.