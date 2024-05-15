Tristan Schukraft’s Tryst Hospitality Acquires Iconic Fire Island Pines Commercial District & Opening Third Location of Luxury Hotel Brand with The Tryst Fire Island

Fire Island, NY, May 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tech entrepreneur and hospitality visionary Tristan Schukraft is expanding his portfolio of iconic LGBTQ+ venues with the acquisition of 75% of the Fire Island Pines commercial district, one of the most celebrated queer community hubs in the United States. The purchase includes a variety of businesses including the Pavilion nightclub, The Blue Whale, the Canteen, a hotel and pool deck, retail shops, and docks, all considered the heart of Fire Island’s vibrant gay community. The currently non-operational hotel will be renovated and transformed into The Tryst Fire Island, the third location for Tristan’s budding luxury hotel brand for gay travelers.

Tristan Schukraft, CEO of Tryst Hospitality and MISTR, is on a clear mission, “Fire Island Pines has been a queer hub for multiple generations of the LGBT community. As businesses and neighborhoods turn over, it’s important for the next generation of gay entrepreneurs to invest in our communities, preserve our culture and help them thrive as safe havens for the LGBT community.”

Included in the acquisition are ten buildings over two acres along 320 feet of Fire Island Pines’ main pedestrian thoroughfare, including the only hotel zoned within the Pine’s commercial district. All the businesses will operate as planned for the 2024 season. This fall, Tryst Hospitality will invest in thoughtful enhancements to these properties, focusing on elevating the guest experience while maintaining the Fire Island Pines as a world-class LGBTQ+ travel destination. The most significant investment will include a major renovation to the hotel, which will open as The Tryst Fire Island in time for the 2025 season.

Tryst Hospitality and its brands are part of Tristan’s vision for a global portfolio of gay businesses that champion diversity, luxury, and adventure. Tristan founded MISTR, which provides free online PrEP across the United States to more than 300,000 patients. He launched Tryst Hotels, a luxury brand catering to the discerning tastes of gay travelers, that are located the most iconic LGBTQ+ travel destinations. Tryst Hotels encourage you to be your best self, even on your worst behavior. The Tryst Puerto Vallarta will open this Summer in the heart of the Zona Romántica and begin taking reservations in the next few weeks. The Tryst San Juan is open now but will begin extensive renovations later this year. Fire Island will become the brand’s third location in 2025.

Tristan owns and operates The Abbey Food & Bar and The Chapel in West Hollywood, the iconic gay nightlife venue, twice named the best Gay Bar in the World, frequented by A-List talent and neighborhood regulars alike, and named the top nightlife drop off and pick up point in the world for both Uber and Lyft. This fall, Tristan will re-open a newly renovated Circo, a well-known LGBTQ+ nightlife venue in San Juan, walking distance to The Tryst San Juan. In the coming months, Tristan will announce more acquisitions as he expands his company and truly embraces the moniker “the CEO of everything gay.”



About Tryst Hospitality

Tryst Hospitality, spearheaded by Tristan Schukraft, is revolutionizing LGBTQ+ luxury travel and nightlife. With The Tryst Puerto Vallarta and The Tryst San Juan, Tryst Hospitality offers luxury boutique hotels celebrated for their design, exceptional service, and vibrant experiences, including weekend pool parties and drag brunches. The company also owns iconic venues The Abbey in West Hollywood, Circo Nightclub in San Juan. Tryst Hospitality announced plans to acquire the Fire Island Pines commercial district with plans to own and operate Tryst Fire Island, The Blue Whale, the Pavilion nightclub, the docks and more.

About Tristan Schukraft

Known as the CEO everything gay, Tristan Schukraft is a technology entrepreneur, turned hotelier and nightlife aficionado. An LA native, now residing in Puerto Rico, Tristan’s entrepreneurial journey began with the founding of ID90.COM, an e-ticketing platform for airline personnel. Following the success of ID90, Schukraft later went on to establish MISTR, the largest telemedicine platform dedicated to HIV prevention and long-term HIV care. His hospitality and nightlife portfolio began with the acquisitions of The Tryst beachfront hotel and Circo nightclub, both located in San Juan, Puerto Rico, later acquiring The Tryst in Puerto Vallarta and the iconic LGBTQ+ nightlife venue, The Abbey in West Hollywood, California.

