IBN is an Official Media Sponsor of EF Hutton's Annual Global Conference

LOS ANGELES, May 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IBN (“InvestorBrandNetwork”), a cutting-edge corporate communications firm and content distributor, is pleased to announce that it is serving as an official media sponsor for the EF Hutton Annual Global Conference being held at the Plaza Hotel in New York City.



EF Hutton, a fast-paced, high-growth investment bank founded by experienced investment professionals, provides strategic advice and customized financial solutions to middle-market and emerging growth companies around the world. EF Hutton’s leadership has an extensive history of working with a broad spectrum of well-established clients across a range of services, including capital markets and institutional sales, investment banking, and research and strategy.

As a media sponsor, IBN has been utilizing amplified article syndication to elevate the visibility of the conference across target markets while leveraging its array of digital solutions to drive recognition of participating companies and conference sponsors through an array of online channels and multi-brand social media distribution. IBN’s expansive coverage extends to 5,000+ strategic syndication partners as well as 60+ IBN brands that reach a collective audience of 2+ million social media followers. IBN also provided its audiences with summaries on each participating company and issued a special conference-focused email broadcast to subscribers of multiple investment newsletters.

Randy Clark, Director of Global Operations for IBN, noted, “We are thrilled to be collaborating with EF Hutton once again for their annual global conference. As we did during the inaugural conference, IBN has been deploying its expertise in social media outreach and other communication methods to generate wider interest among millions of online investors.”

To learn more about the conference, visit https://efhutton.com/conference/

To learn more about the participating companies, visit https://events.investorbrandnetwork.com/2024/ef-hutton/

About IBN

IBN is a cutting-edge corporate communications and content distribution company consisting of over 60+ investor facing brands introduced to the investment public over the last 18+ years while amassing a collective audience of millions of social media followers. These distinctive investor brands aim to fulfil the unique needs of a growing base of client-partners. IBN will continue to expand our branded network of highly influential properties, leveraging the knowledge and energy of specialized teams of experts to serve our increasingly diversified list of clients.

Through our Dynamic Brand Portfolio (DBP) , IBN provides: (1) access to a network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to reach all target markets, industries and demographics in the most effective manner possible; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ news outlets; (3) Press Release Enhancement to ensure maximum impact; (4) full-scale distribution to a growing social media audience; (5) a full array of corporate communications solutions ; and (6) total news coverage solutions.

For more information, please visit https://www.InvestorBrandNetwork.com

