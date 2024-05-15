Pax8 Launches Pax8 Tech for Nonprofit

DENVER, May 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pax8, the leading cloud commerce marketplace, today announced Pax8 Tech for Nonprofit, a new global program built for nonprofit organizations and the IT service providers supporting them. The program will provide tailored solutions that are easily accessible, affordable, and integrated by Pax8 partners. Nonprofit organizations play a critical role in the global economy but remain an untapped and underserved market for potential software spend and adoption.



“We are thrilled to provide deeper support for our partners and the nonprofit organizations they serve,” said Nikki Meyer, Corporate Vice President of Vendor Alliances at Pax8. “We currently transact with over 12,000 nonprofits through our ecosystem and are dedicated to increasing that number. Through this program, we will provide world-class SaaS solutions to nonprofits globally, helping to grow their impact.”

Pax8 Tech for Nonprofit will also provide enablement resources to Pax8 partners who already serve or want to begin serving nonprofit customers. Nonprofit community groups are forming in regions across North America and EMEA, with APAC to follow. The program builds on the success of the existing partnership between Pax8 and Microsoft’s Tech for Social Impact Program. Now, Pax8 Tech for Nonprofit will include solutions from Microsoft, Dropsuite, MailGuard 365, Ironscales, and BitTitan, with additional vendors added consistently to provide nonprofit organizations with the holistic technology stack modern businesses need.

“Working with Pax8 really enables us to set a standard that we can now take to market and scale,” said Ian Groves, the managing director of Start Tech, a UK-based service provider. “The nonprofit program enables us to be strategic leaders for the nonprofits we support. It raises the bar across the whole industry to have Pax8 lead the way.”

“This is really an aggregation point for MSPs committed to supporting their nonprofit customers,” said Eric Roach, SVP of Sales and Marketing at Dropsuite. “Pax8 will provide important training, deal support, and exclusive offers, ensuring MSPs are positioned to provide the same experience they do for their other clients to this important business segment.”

For more information on the program and how partners can leverage the power of the Pax8 Marketplace, visit Pax8 Tech for Nonprofit | Pax8 US.

