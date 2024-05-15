YMCA offers free facilities access in Edmonton to evacuees fleeing Fort McMurray wildfire

EDMONTON, Alberta, May 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On Tuesday, the Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo issued an evacuation order in several Fort McMurray neighbourhoods as a wildfire threatens the community.

With many of the 6,000+ affected residents fleeing south to Edmonton, YMCA of Northern Alberta is offering evacuees free access to the four YMCA health, fitness and aquatics centres in Edmonton. Individuals and families are welcome to access these locations free of charge for recreational use, showering and drop-in programming during standard hours of operation.

Evacuees can walk into any of the locations listed below and by showing photo ID may use the facilities for no charge for the duration of the evacuation:

Castle Downs Family YMCA
11510 153 Ave NW
Edmonton, AB T5X 6A3

Don Wheaton Family YMCA
10211 102 Ave
Edmonton, AB T6A 0S4		Jamie Platz Family YMCA
7121 178 St NW
Edmonton, AB T5T 5T9

William Lutsky Family YMCA
1975 111 St NW
Edmonton, AB TT6J 7C6
  

Information about hours of operation and available facilities and programs at each location can be found on the YMCA’s website at ymcanab.ca/locations.

About YMCA of Northern Alberta

YMCA of Northern Alberta is a registered charity dedicated to building healthy communities since 1907. From providing quality child care and supporting people in their health and wellness to delivering important community outreach programs, the YMCA works to strengthen communities in the Red Deer, Wood Buffalo, Grande Prairie and Edmonton regions. For more information, visit ymcanab.ca.

 

            








        

            

                

                    
